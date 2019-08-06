Whaley Bridge: Sixth day of evacuation

Police have said they will "repeatedly visit" 20 people in 16 properties who have refused to leave the evacuation area.

Some of those residents had been allowed to return to collect items on Friday and Saturday and decided to stay.

The Derbyshire force said people cannot legally be forcibly removed, but by choosing to stay they pose a risk to themselves and emergency responders.

Dep Ch Con Rachel Swann, said: "I would though like to once again thank the majority of residents and businesses who have been evacuated from Whaley and the surrounding areas for their patience and the support they have shown to the emergency services and dedicated agencies who are working to keep them safe."