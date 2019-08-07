Toddbrook Reservoir
Live

Whaley Bridge: Seventh day of evacuation

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker and Liam Barnes

All times stated are UK

  1. Painting raises money for rescue teams

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    The artwork inspired by the rescue efforts in Whaley Bridge keeps coming in.

    This one has been created by graphic design student Hannah Webb.

    She is donating profits from the sales of prints to the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation.

  3. Water levels reduced further

    Anna Jameson

    BBC Manchester

    Water levels at Toddbrook Reservoir have now dropped by 10.5m (34ft).

  5. Councillor ready for 'great big party'

    Anna Jameson

    BBC Manchester

    Councillor David Lomax told BBC Radio Manchester he is adamant Whaley Bridge residents and businesses can recover and will feel "super safe" once the dam is fixed or rebuilt. ⁦

    "We've lived underneath the dam for 180 years, we'll continue to live underneath the dam in Whaley Bridge and we'll have a vibrant town," he said.

    He said: "I've been absolutely so impressed by the residents.

    "They have supported the emergency services throughout, they appreciate the work they've been doing and hopefully we can welcome you all back to a great big party in Whaley Bridge."

  6. Whaley Bridge: The situation right now

    Liam Barnes

    BBC News

    Here's a recap of the current situation in Whaley Bridge:

    • Residents are waiting on an update due this afternoon to see if they'll be allowed to return home
    • People living at 55 houses in Horwich End spent their first night back at home last night
    • Fire crews are still on site pumping water, and further inspections are due to be carried out
    • Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said the authority will provide £160,000 in extra funding to help businesses and residents recover
  7. 'I hope we won't feel different about where we live'

    Anna Jameson

    BBC Manchester

    There are mixed feelings among residents, especially because some people have been allowed home and others haven't.

    Liz Dot is still waiting to go home and said she is looking forward to being in her "own private space".

    "The biggest fear will be when it rains again," she said. "It always seemed really safe. We built a children's play area underneath it and my children went to school underneath it.

    "Why didn't we ever question its fallibility before? But we will now and I hope that we won't feel totally different about where we live."

  8. Residents 'hang fire' and wait for news

    BBC Radio Derby

    Julie and John Tindall have been staying at the Palace Hotel in Buxton since last Thursday with their dog.

    "I've not been in work for a week because we can't get in. I work in New Mills and that's shut off," Mrs Tindall said.

    "We just have to hang fire and see what happens."

    She said once they're back home, she'll be nervous whenever she sees heavy rain again.

    "If we had rain like we had last Wednesday, I will be nervous because I've never seen rain like that before," she added.

  9. Council pledges £160k for residents and businesses

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    The leader of Derbyshire County Council has announced the authority will be providing £160,000 of extra funding to help businesses and residents in Whaley Bridge to get back on their feet after the disruption.

    Councillor Barry Lewis tweeted: "Delighted first residents are returning to their homes.

    "We'll work with High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Constabulary and others to get recovery support in place ASAP."

  10. Whaley Bridge artwork praises RAF efforts

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    Here's another bit of cracking artwork that has been doing the rounds on social media, this time paying tribute to the RAF's efforts in helping bolster the partially collapsed dam wall.

    BBC Newsnight diplomatic editor Mark Urban tweeted: "Excellent new squadron badge! Though I think the motto should read 'sans moi le deluge'."

  11. Small businesses struggle during evacuation

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    The evacuation of Whaley Bridge has had a huge effect on businesses - in particular the small, independent firms.

    Fred Salmon has been running his bicycle business from a car park outside a warehouse in Denton, Greater Manchester.

    He said they had managed to dispatch some orders but it had been "a huge challenge".

    "It's a little bit frustrating," he said. "We're just praying that by the weekend we're back and we can sort it out."

    Personal trainer Alex Barwell said he had to leave everything behind in Whaley Bridge and has lost out on sessions the last few days.

    "It's complete standstill, my business," he said.

    "People have paid their memberships so the classes I have had to cancel is money out of people's pockets and that's the worrying thing for me. I'm buzzing for it to be back open again."

  12. The scene from Whaley Bridge this morning

    Anna Jameson

    BBC Manchester

    This is what Toddbrook Reservoir looks like this morning, with residents hoping to be told they can go home.

    The water level has been reduced by more than nine metres, and fire crews are still on the scene.

  13. Whaley Bridge: More signs to say thank you spotted

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    We did a story yesterday on all the signs that have been cropping up around Whaley Bridge to thank the emergency services.

    And police have shared a few more they spotted last night.

    "Amazing to see the support we are getting from this amazing community. A credit to our county," the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted.

  15. What residents were told last night

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    There was a meeting last night to update residents on the progress with making the dam safe. Here's what they found out:

    • The Environment Agency will do some checks on the reservoir today
    • The fire service reached the target of lowering the water level by eight metres but are continuing to pump until they are told to stop
    • The Canal and River Trust said the reservoir was at about 70% of its full capacity
    • Another meeting is planned for 12:00 today

  17. East Midlands Trains back on track after Toddbrook delays

    Liam Barnes

    BBC News

    It's not just Whaley Bridge residents who are looking forward to a return to normal duties.

    A number of train routes have been affected over the last week, but East Midlands Trains has confirmed that its services between Liverpool Lime Street, Norwich and Nottingham are back to normal today.

    They thanked passengers "for their ongoing patience, consideration and understanding" while efforts to repair the dam affected normal journeys.

  18. Join us for today's updates

    Sandish Shoker

    BBC News

    Good morning, welcome to today's updates on the situation at Whaley Bridge.

    Thousands of people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town last week because part of a reservoir wall collapsed in floods.

    Yesterday some residents from 50 houses in Horwich End were told they were allowed to go home, but most of the 1,500 residents in the town are still waiting for news on when they can return.

    We'll bring you updates as we get them.

