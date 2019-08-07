Whaley Bridge: Seventh day of evacuation

Councillor David Lomax told BBC Radio Manchester he is adamant Whaley Bridge residents and businesses can recover and will feel "super safe" once the dam is fixed or rebuilt.
"We've lived underneath the dam for 180 years, we'll continue to live underneath the dam in Whaley Bridge and we'll have a vibrant town," he said.
He said: "I've been absolutely so impressed by the residents.
"They have supported the emergency services throughout, they appreciate the work they've been doing and hopefully we can welcome you all back to a great big party in Whaley Bridge."
Whaley Bridge: The situation right now
Liam Barnes
BBC News
Here's a recap of the current situation in Whaley Bridge:
Residents are waiting on an update due this afternoon to see if they'll be allowed to return home
People living at 55 houses in Horwich End spent their first night back at home last night
Fire crews are still on site pumping water, and further inspections are due to be carried out
Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis said the authority will provide £160,000 in extra funding to help businesses and residents recover
'I hope we won't feel different about where we live'
Anna Jameson
BBC Manchester
There are mixed feelings among residents, especially because some people have been allowed home and others haven't.
Liz Dot is still waiting to go home and said she is looking forward to being in her "own private space".
"The biggest fear will be when it rains again," she said. "It always seemed really safe. We built a children's play area underneath it and my children went to school underneath it.
"Why didn't we ever question its fallibility before? But we will now and I hope that we won't feel totally different about where we live."
Residents 'hang fire' and wait for news
BBC Radio Derby
Julie and John Tindall have been staying at the Palace Hotel in Buxton since last Thursday with their dog.
"I've not been in work for a week because we can't get in. I work in New Mills and that's shut off," Mrs Tindall said.
"We just have to hang fire and see what happens."
She said once they're back home, she'll be nervous whenever she sees heavy rain again.
"If we had rain like we had last Wednesday, I will be nervous because I've never seen rain like that before," she added.
Council pledges £160k for residents and businesses
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The leader of Derbyshire County Council has announced the authority will be providing £160,000 of extra funding to help businesses and residents in Whaley Bridge to get back on their feet after the disruption.
Councillor Barry Lewis tweeted: "Delighted first residents are returning to their homes.
"We'll work with High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire Constabulary and others to get recovery support in place ASAP."
Whaley Bridge artwork praises RAF efforts
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Here's another bit of cracking artwork that has been doing the rounds on social media, this time paying tribute to the RAF's efforts in helping bolster the partially collapsed dam wall.
BBC Newsnight diplomatic editor Mark Urban tweeted: "Excellent new squadron badge! Though I think the motto should read 'sans moi le deluge'."
Painting raises money for rescue teams
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The artwork inspired by the rescue efforts in Whaley Bridge keeps coming in.
This one has been created by graphic design student Hannah Webb.
She is donating profits from the sales of prints to the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation.
Rescuing pets in the 'danger zone'
Pet detectives took part in a two-day operation to retrieve animals left behind in Whaley Bridge.Read more
Water levels reduced further
Anna Jameson
BBC Manchester
Water levels at Toddbrook Reservoir have now dropped by 10.5m (34ft).
Police use drones to watch over houses
Councillor ready for 'great big party'
Anna Jameson
BBC Manchester
Small businesses struggle during evacuation
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The evacuation of Whaley Bridge has had a huge effect on businesses - in particular the small, independent firms.
Fred Salmon has been running his bicycle business from a car park outside a warehouse in Denton, Greater Manchester.
He said they had managed to dispatch some orders but it had been "a huge challenge".
"It's a little bit frustrating," he said. "We're just praying that by the weekend we're back and we can sort it out."
Personal trainer Alex Barwell said he had to leave everything behind in Whaley Bridge and has lost out on sessions the last few days.
"It's complete standstill, my business," he said.
"People have paid their memberships so the classes I have had to cancel is money out of people's pockets and that's the worrying thing for me. I'm buzzing for it to be back open again."
The scene from Whaley Bridge this morning
Anna Jameson
BBC Manchester
This is what Toddbrook Reservoir looks like this morning, with residents hoping to be told they can go home.
The water level has been reduced by more than nine metres, and fire crews are still on the scene.
Whaley Bridge: More signs to say thank you spotted
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
We did a story yesterday on all the signs that have been cropping up around Whaley Bridge to thank the emergency services.
And police have shared a few more they spotted last night.
"Amazing to see the support we are getting from this amazing community. A credit to our county," the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted.
Police walk around the dam
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
What residents were told last night
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
There was a meeting last night to update residents on the progress with making the dam safe. Here's what they found out:
Residents wait for news on Whaley Bridge return
Many of the 1,500 evacuated people have been told to wait until after midday for a decision.Read more
East Midlands Trains back on track after Toddbrook delays
Liam Barnes
BBC News
It's not just Whaley Bridge residents who are looking forward to a return to normal duties.
A number of train routes have been affected over the last week, but East Midlands Trains has confirmed that its services between Liverpool Lime Street, Norwich and Nottingham are back to normal today.
They thanked passengers "for their ongoing patience, consideration and understanding" while efforts to repair the dam affected normal journeys.
Join us for today's updates
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Good morning, welcome to today's updates on the situation at Whaley Bridge.
Thousands of people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town last week because part of a reservoir wall collapsed in floods.
Yesterday some residents from 50 houses in Horwich End were told they were allowed to go home, but most of the 1,500 residents in the town are still waiting for news on when they can return.
We'll bring you updates as we get them.