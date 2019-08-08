Reservoir pumping
Whaley Bridge: Town returns to normality

By Amy Woodfield

  1. Minister visits Toddbrook Reservoir

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    The Environment Minister paid a visit to Whaley Bridge last night after people were allowed to return home.

    Therese Coffey said: "This is not going to be a short term project".

  2. Residents back home after evacuation

    Amy Woodfield

    BBC News

    Residents of Whaley Bridge have spent their first night at home after a week-long evacuation of the village.

    Just after 14:00 yesterday, news came in that the police cordon was being lifted as the reservoir was considered safe again.

