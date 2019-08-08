Whaley Bridge: Town returns to normality

The Environment Minister paid a visit to Whaley Bridge last night after people were allowed to return home. Therese Coffey said: "This is not going to be a short term project".
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Minister visits Toddbrook Reservoir
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Residents back home after evacuation
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Residents of Whaley Bridge have spent their first night at home after a week-long evacuation of the village.
Just after 14:00 yesterday, news came in that the police cordon was being lifted as the reservoir was considered safe again.