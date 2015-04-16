The former head teacher of St Michael's Catholic Secondary School left his post after an inquiry into his management of the school, the West Briton has learned.

The free school, which opened in 2012, has been at the centre of controversy after it was announced that Camborne Science and International Academy (CSIA) was to become its sponsor following poor Ofsted reports and with the financial outlook gloomy.

Chairman of governors Joyce Sanderson said he was on leave after working through the holidays, but the West Briton has now learned that 19 members of staff threatened to sign a vote of no confidence in July following concerns about Mr Anderson's behaviour and management of the school.