The centre said both mother and baby are "doing extremely well".
Surgery success
BBC Radio Devon
Holsworthy Doctors has been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission, the only practise out of 37 to win the top accolade in the most recent round of reports.
Under the CQC's new programme of inspections, all of England's GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.
Twins celebrate 100th
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Twin sisters at a care home in Exmouth are celebrating their 100th birthday today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Dorrie Kempsell and Ivy Peck were born in Liverpool on 16 April 1915 during World War One. The twins, whose maiden name was Owen, both married men with the same name - the two Ronnies - Kempsell and Beck.
Roof death HSE fine
The Torquay Herald Express is reporting the owner of an animal crematorium in Newton Abbot has been ordered to pay more than £50,000 after a worker fell to his death while fixing a hole in the roof of the business.
Sally Williams, 64, failed to follow the correct health and safety rules when she employed local man Paul Hoskin to carry out repairs at Cremtor.
Mr Hoskin, whom she had known for 40 years, died when roof sheeting gave way and he dropped 21ft to the ground.
Serious fire at Morchard Bishop
BBC Spotlight
Firefighters have spent the afternoon damping down a serious fire at a thatched house near Morchard Bishop.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Crews were called just before midday from all parts of East Devon and were able to get it under control within a few hours. At its height, ten fire crews were working at the scene. The cause has not been revealed.
Dismay at Freedom of Helston Parade
West Briton
Newspaper
Navy chiefs are considering cutting the traditional Freedom of Helston Parade this year because of a lack of manpower, the West Briton reports.
The news was met with dismay by town councillors who officially welcome the sailors into the town in the first week of June.
Mainly dry but cooler tomorrow
David Braine
Weather forecaster, BBC Spotlight
Many places will remain fine and dry overnight with variable amounts of cloud and a few mist patches. Still the risk of the odd sharp shower developing. Minimum Temperature: 5 Deg C (41 Deg F).
BBCCopyright: BBC
Staying largely dry tomorrow, with some spells of sunshine but feeling cooler than of late and a risk of a few showers. Maximum Temperature: 16 Deg C ( 61Deg F).
A30 accident
BBC Travel South West
There's been an accident on the A30 at Blackwater near the Chiverton Cross Roundabout.
Expect delays on the eastbound carriageway.
NHS Kernow norovirus warning
Claire Jones
BBC News Online
NHS Kernow is asking people to stay away from hospital if they have symptoms of diarrhoea and sickness, or if they have been in contact with someone who has had these symptoms.
In a statement the hospital said: "People should stay away from hospital for at least 48 hours after any symptoms have gone. Stay away from hospital if you've been ill with sickness and diarrhoea during the past 72 hours."
New role for Fell
BBC Radio Devon
Retired Devon pentathlete Heather Fell has announced today that she's got a new job with Team GB.
BBC Radio Cornwall: A mother from Camelford who's child failed to get a place at the local primary school says she's considering home schooling because of Cornwall Council's decision.
BBC Radio Devon: A Plymouth City Councillor is standing for re-election just days after pleading guilty to defrauding her disabled brother out of his inheritance.
Police praise
Ch Insp Ian Drummond-Smith from Devon and Cornwall Police tweets: Good meeting at Truro. No house burglaries at all in last 7 days - due to great work by local officers arresting our local criminals.
HMRC seeks to wind up Bideford AFC
North Devon Journal
Bideford AFC has been issued with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, the North Devon Journal reports.
The petition was presented to the football club by HM Revenue and Customs last month and is due to be heard in London on May 18.
Club officials are believed to dispute the PAYE figure and are confident the side still has a future.
Extreme gardening at Eden
Western Morning News
A team of nearly 30 Eden Project gardeners have been indulging in a spot of extreme gardening when they tackled a perilous slope to dig in more than 2,000 herbaceous plants, the Western Morning News reports.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The herculean task was completed in the warm spring sunshine by nearly all of Eden's horticulture team.
Kirk Jarvis, 35, of Stoke Gifford, Bristol, and Trevor Galliford, 28, of Ullswater Road, Bristol, face 11 charges relating to thefts from Hartland, Bishops Tawton and Chulmleigh.
The beard to be sheared
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
A heavily bearded Cornish Pirate will shave off his impressive facial fuzz this weekend to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.
Simon BryantCopyright: Simon Bryant
Prop Paul Andrew has dodged the razor all winter to raise funds for Children's Hospice South West and the Player Development Foundation which helps to develop young talent in Cornwall - Paul will be shaved on Saturday after the club's home game against Worcester Warriors.
BBC Radio Devon: Firefighters are continuing to damp down a serious fire which took hold of the thatched roof of a house near Morchard Bishop.
Child school decision 'upsetting'
Julie Skentelbery
Presenter, BBC Radio Cornwall
A mother from Camelford who's child has failed to get a place at the local primary school says she's considering home schooling because of Cornwall Council's decision.
Amy Winn wanted Jake to go to Camelford, but he's been given a place at St Breward three miles away. And yet she says another child who wanted to go to St Breward has been given Camelford.
She told me it would be upsetting for her child and said: "If he doesn't get into Camelford I'm considering the home schooling route."
Totnes traders letter to council
Claire Jones
BBC News Online
More than 100 traders from Totnes have signed a letter in support of a recent High Court ruling to lift the town's controversial traffic order.
The letter reads: "We, as the majority of traders in Totnes, support the ruling of Judge Cotter QC in the Bristol High Court that Devon County Council should lift the traffic order in Totnes and reinstate the flow of traffic up Fore Street from The Plains.
"We want readers to know how concerned we are about the future of our town. We ask Devon County Council not to continue with its efforts to appeal the high court ruling."
Water deal
Neil Gallacher
Correspondent, BBC South West
South West Water is expanding after its Exeter-based parent group Pennon bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Monica Read from Pennon Group said the deal would help them compete with other water firms for contracts to supply commercial customers, adding "The two companies are very good at different things".
Firefighters tackle gorse fire
Firefighters have been tackling another gorse fire - this time on Bodmin Moor.
It was started when controlled burning at Bolventor was fanned by the wind. Crews let the fire burn to natural breaks before putting it out.
Wurzels at County Show
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The Wurzels will be performing at the Devon County Show for the first time this year.
NFU MutualCopyright: NFU Mutual
The four-piece group will be playing their famous hits including 'Combine Harvester' and 'I am a Cider Drinker' at an exclusive event on the first day of the show.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 15:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon: South West Water says its acquisition of Bournemouth Water for £100m will help it compete against other water firms for commercial customers.
School places - your views
via Facebook
Parents in Cornwall have been finding ind out whether their children have won a place at their primary school of choice. Cornwall Council says 90% of the 5,782 applicants did. You've been commenting on the BBC Radio Cornwall Facebook page.
Alexander Darracott says: Hoping all get the schools that they desire and that the children get the best education that they can from each of the desired and allocated school. If you are not happy then appeal: children deserve the best that they can get, don't accept anything less than that without a fight.
Penny Tingey advises: Fingers crossed for all the parents who haven't chosen their nearest school, if they don't get what they want they can always appeal.
Amy Jane Winn writes: I'm appealing as my son didnt get into his local school of Camelford and has been offered a place at St Breward. What I dont understand is how a another lady has been given Camelford for her child when she wanted St Breward???? Doesnt make sense...
Road problems
BBC Travel South West
We're getting reports of an accident on the A30 in Camborne near the Camborne West junction.
There's an accident on Haye Road in Plymstock near the A379 Elburton Road junction.
The Guardhouse Cafe on Berry Head had hoped to hold two evening events a week, but conservationists say they have to end before sunset to avoid disturbing the local bat population.
Cafe managers say they've had to cancel all the planned events and reduce the number of people they employ from 19 to 15.
Thatch fire latest
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters tackling a blaze in a thatched house in mid Devon have called in reinforcements.
There are now ten fire engines from across the county at the fire near Morchard Bishop - crews have requested specialist equipment to help remove burning thatch from the roof.
Blue skies
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
This afternoon it will be mainly dry with some warm spells of sunshine. However, it will become more cloudy at times and there is the very low risk of a shower developing later.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Tonight it'll be dry with some clear periods, but sometimes there will be quite large amounts of cloud. East or northeasterly winds will be mainly light or moderate, but more variable inland. Along the south coast the winds will become fresh to strong later. Min Temp 8C (46F).
News on the hour
The top local stories at 14:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: South West Water's parent group Pennon has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
The 21-year-old only made two appearances for the Premiership club, both in the LV= Cup, but he has also spent time on loan at the Cornish Pirates.
M5 accident
BBC Travel South West
On the M5 in Devon - two lanes are closed and there's slow traffic southbound between Junction 30, A376 (Exeter) and Junction 31, A30 (Exminster) because of an accident. The Matrix sign is set to 50 mph.
Statistics for the number of officers based at every police station in the two counties over the past five years show significant falls in the rural areas. A spokesman said: "The number of officers based at a particular location is not an indication of the policing strength in that area, as officers from nearby stations are deployed where required."
A30 problems
BBC Travel South West
One lane is closed on the A30 in both directions in west Cornwall between the A394 junction in Penzance and St Erth Roundabout in Lelant because of an accident, fallen power cables and stop-go boards.
Thatch fire
BBC Radio Devon
Fire crews from across mid Devon are fighting a blaze in a thatched roof near Crediton.
Eight fire engines from Witheridge, Chulmleigh, Crediton, North Tawton, Exeter, Tiverton and Okehampton along with a water carrier, aerial appliance and an incident command unit are at the property at Oldborough Cross near Morchard Bishop.
Recovering from burglary
Bill Buckley
Presenter, BBC Radio Devon
Today I'm asking whether you can ever get over being burgled?
New research out today from Victim Support says one in 10 people end up moving house after becoming victims of burglary. For most people, it takes them eight months to get over the crime. Have you moved on or moved out? Let me know by calling today's phone-in on 0345 3011034.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 13:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: The police are warning Cornish motorists not to leave dogs in cars during the hot weather.
Lauren Hartley has been working with the police on a voluntary basis for five years - Inspector Dave Meredith says: "Lauren has made a real difference in every role she has undertaken, and I am confident she will turn out to be an excellent police officer.
Gig sabotage
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish gig crew is facing a race against time to be ready for the World Championships after a vital piece of equipment was stolen.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Portreath Gig Club say a gudgeon - a bracket on the back of the gig for the rudder to sit on - has been unscrewed from their gig, days before the World Championships on the Isles of Scilly.
Secretary Sue Greenwood said: "It just doesn't look like mindless vandalism, it just looks like someone's purposefully come and taken that off."
Staff lose jobs over bats
Four staff have lost their jobs after a decision to ban evening events at a Torbay beauty spot cafe in case they disturb rare bats, says the Torquay Herald Express.
The decision, to protect the greater horseshoe bats, is 'catastrophic' according to the owners of the café on Brixham's Berry Head.
Four of the 19 staff at the Guardhouse Café, who were only recruited in February or early March, have been made redundant and the café is losing more than 20 per cent of its planned revenue.
The seat is held by the Liberal Democrats with a majority of 1,312 - representatives of all the parties joined me at the Eden Project to thrash out the issues - you can hear the full debate on air now.
Star penguins
BBC Radio Devon
Staff at Torquay's zoo and aquarium Living Coasts are asking for the public's help to name their newly-hatched African penguin chicks.
Living coastsCopyright: Living coasts
The idea is to match the pattern of spots on the belly of the young penguins, which are unique to each bird, with star constellations.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 12:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Two GP surgeries in south east Cornwall have been rated as 'Good' in the new Care Quality Commissions checks.
BBC Radio Devon: Uncertainty around the result of the General Election is impacting on Devon's property market - according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Police tackle organised fight
Police Community Support Officer Kirsty Down from Devon & Cornwall Police tweets: We've had info about organised fight on Fri. We will be attendance & anyone attempting to cause disorder will be dealt with robustly #Police
Cuckoo cuckoo
BBC Radio Devon
Exmoor National Park is asking people to record their sightings of the first cuckoo of Spring.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The park is monitoring cuckoo sightings through a scheme called Wild Watch 2015 - the first cuckoo spotted on Exmoor last year was 15 April.
Cornish BMX star aims for Rio
Ross Ellis
Sports Presenter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornish BMX rider Charlotte Green is competing at the Manchester Supercross World Cup. The British squad are hoping to finish in the top-four nations at the end of the Rio Olympic qualification period.
Dave FranciosyCopyright: Dave Franciosy
Charlotte told the BBC: "This year I'm hoping for another final. It's going to be tougher because of the qualifying points for Rio and everyone is going to be here racing. It's definitely another step up."
Drugs charges
BBC Radio Devon
A man will appear in court in Plymouth today to face drugs charges.
Yesterday two men were arrested in Beaumont Road. Edison Hoxha, who's aged 24 and of no fixed abode has been charged with possession with intent to supply, the other man was released after questioning.
High waters
Kawser Quamer
Presenter, BBC Weather
If you're planning to enjoy the sunshine around the coasts of Devon & Cornwall, here are the tide times.
BBCCopyright: BBC
News on the hour
The top local stories at 11:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Two GP surgeries in south east Cornwall have been rated as 'Good' in new Care Quality Commission checks.
BBC Radio Devon: A detective constable with Devon and Cornwall Police has been suspended and is being investigated following allegations of gross misconduct.
More than half a million families are discovering which primary schools their children will attend, amid a growing places squeeze in parts of England.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The day will bring relief for many, but others will be disappointed at learning they have missed out on a first-choice school. It comes days after council leaders said two in five local authorities would have too few places by 2016.
Has your child got a place at their first choice primary school? Email with your stories.
Machete arrest
The team behind the Devon and Cornwall Police helicopter tweet: 2300hrs attend Torquay re male armed with a machete. Male located and arrested.
A detective constable with Devon & Cornwall Police has been suspended while an investigation into alleged gross misconduct is carried out.
bbcCopyright: bbc
Exeter-based DC Mark Uren, 42, was suspended on 6 April after a complaint in November last year, the force confirmed. Devon & Cornwall Police said it would be "inappropriate to comment further" while the officer remained suspended.
The police's Professional Standards Department (PSD) is investigating the allegation.
Roads latest
BBC Travel South West
Watch out for slow traffic on Basset Road in Camborne near the Commercial Street junction because of an accident.
There are waiting times of up to 15 minutes and two ferries running on Torpoint Ferry in Plymouth at the Devonport Side junction.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 10:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: South West Water has announced it's expanding. Its parent company has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
BBC Radio Devon: Rural policing in Devon and Cornwall has suffered more under austerity cuts than urban areas, according to figures obtained by the BBC. The local force says they take rural policing very seriously and continue to deploy officers according to need.
Camborne fire
BBC Radio Cornwall
Fire crews from Camborne were called out last night to a report of a fire in a flat in Basset Street.
Firefighters found that the fire did not involve the flat but a large quantity of rubbish outside the building and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Jellyfish swarm
BBC Spotlight
Our cameraman Alec Collyer has managed to capture this amazing sight while on helicopter exercise with RNAS Culdrose.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The white blobs are thousands of jellyfish which have swarmed in St Austell Bay. It follows reports that huge numbers of jellies were again being washed ashore and hauled up in fishermens' nets in Devon and Cornwall.
School place decision day
BBC Radio Cornwall
Nearly six thousand families in Cornwall will find out this morning if they've been successful in getting their first choice of primary school for their children.
The pressure on places means that some may fail to get their first, second or even third choices, especially in densely populated areas like St Austell, Truro and Newquay. Cornwall Council says more than nine out of ten reception age children will get their first choice and everyone will get a place.
Misconduct allegations against detective
Exeter Express and Echo
A Detective Constable with Devon and Cornwall police has been suspended from duty while an investigation is carried out by the force into alleged misconduct, the Exeter Express and Echo has revealed.
The Exeter-based officer, DC Mark Uren, was interviewed by police on Tuesday. The details of the police investigation cannot be revealed at this stage. It follows a complaint made in November 2014.
Are you having a heart attack?
BBC Spotlight
Derriford Hospital has released an online video to illustrate the importance of getting urgent medical help for people who think they may be suffering a heart attack.
BBCCopyright: BBC
It features a personal account from a patient and his subsequent treatment. Doctors say that some patients don't always get the classic signs of a heart attack, they may get lesser symptoms like sweating, breathlessness and feeling sick.
Head of troubled school leaves
West Briton
Newspaper
The former head teacher of St Michael's Catholic Secondary School left his post after an inquiry into his management of the school, the West Briton has learned.
The free school, which opened in 2012, has been at the centre of controversy after it was announced that Camborne Science and International Academy (CSIA) was to become its sponsor following poor Ofsted reports and with the financial outlook gloomy.
Chairman of governors Joyce Sanderson said he was on leave after working through the holidays, but the West Briton has now learned that 19 members of staff threatened to sign a vote of no confidence in July following concerns about Mr Anderson's behaviour and management of the school.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 09:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: The parents of more than two hundred children in Cornwall will not get their first, second or third choice of primary school in September - although this figure is less than four percent of the places being applied for.
BBC Radio Devon: Rural policing in Devon and Cornwall has suffered more under the austerity cuts than urban areas, according to figures obtained by the BBC.
More sunshine
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
It will be mainly dry again today with some warm spells of sunshine developing. However, it will be more cloudy at times and there is the very low risk of a shower developing to the east later.
The 23-year-old will move to Sandy Park in the summer after a season with the Islanders in the Championship - "What we've seen is a big, strong guy who scrummages really well," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.
Road problems
BBC Travel South West
One lane is closed and there's slow traffic on A30 eastbound between Camborne West and Tolvaddon because of an accident involving a motorcycle.
There are waiting times of up to 15 minutes and two ferries running on Torpoint Ferry in Plymouth at the Devonport Side junction.
There is slow traffic on the A38 in Saltash at the Carkeel Roundabout in the roadworks area.
Water expansion
Neil Gallacher
Correspondent, BBC South West
South West Water has announced it's expanding. The Pennon Group, which owns the Exeter-based firm, has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
Whereas South West Water supplies water and sewerage services to 1.7 million people, Bournemouth is a water-only company serving just half a million people.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC Simon BryantCopyright: Simon Bryant BBCCopyright: BBC NFU MutualCopyright: NFU Mutual
- Alexander Darracott says: Hoping all get the schools that they desire and that the children get the best education that they can from each of the desired and allocated school. If you are not happy then appeal: children deserve the best that they can get, don't accept anything less than that without a fight.
- Penny Tingey advises: Fingers crossed for all the parents who haven't chosen their nearest school, if they don't get what they want they can always appeal.
- Amy Jane Winn writes: I'm appealing as my son didnt get into his local school of Camelford and has been offered a place at St Breward. What I dont understand is how a another lady has been given Camelford for her child when she wanted St Breward???? Doesnt make sense...
- We're getting reports of an accident on the A30 in Camborne near the Camborne West junction.
- There's an accident on Haye Road in Plymstock near the A379 Elburton Road junction.
MIKE STAPLETONCopyright: MIKE STAPLETON BBCCopyright: BBC Brian TempestCopyright: Brian Tempest Devon & Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Devon & Cornwall Police BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Living coastsCopyright: Living coasts BBCCopyright: BBC Dave FranciosyCopyright: Dave Franciosy BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Truro City FCCopyright: Truro City FC bbcCopyright: bbc
- Watch out for slow traffic on Basset Road in Camborne near the Commercial Street junction because of an accident.
- There are waiting times of up to 15 minutes and two ferries running on Torpoint Ferry in Plymouth at the Devonport Side junction.
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- One lane is closed and there's slow traffic on A30 eastbound between Camborne West and Tolvaddon because of an accident involving a motorcycle.
- There are waiting times of up to 15 minutes and two ferries running on Torpoint Ferry in Plymouth at the Devonport Side junction.
- There is slow traffic on the A38 in Saltash at the Carkeel Roundabout in the roadworks area.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Goodbye
That's all from BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall for now.
We'll be back on Friday at 08:00 with a round up of the day's news, sport, travel and weather. We hope you can join us then.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 18:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Devon and Cornwall Police are holding an award ceremony tonight to honour the professionalism and commitment of police officers, staff and volunteers from across Cornwall.
BBC Radio Devon: South West Water says it'll be able to compete in the commercial market after buying Bournemouth Water for £100m.
Pony centre welcomes newborn foal
Claire Jones
BBC News Online
The first foal of the season has been born at The Miniature Pony Centre in Devon.
The centre said both mother and baby are "doing extremely well".
Surgery success
BBC Radio Devon
Holsworthy Doctors has been rated as 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission, the only practise out of 37 to win the top accolade in the most recent round of reports.
Under the CQC's new programme of inspections, all of England's GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.
Twins celebrate 100th
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Twin sisters at a care home in Exmouth are celebrating their 100th birthday today.
Dorrie Kempsell and Ivy Peck were born in Liverpool on 16 April 1915 during World War One. The twins, whose maiden name was Owen, both married men with the same name - the two Ronnies - Kempsell and Beck.
Roof death HSE fine
The Torquay Herald Express is reporting the owner of an animal crematorium in Newton Abbot has been ordered to pay more than £50,000 after a worker fell to his death while fixing a hole in the roof of the business.
Sally Williams, 64, failed to follow the correct health and safety rules when she employed local man Paul Hoskin to carry out repairs at Cremtor.
Mr Hoskin, whom she had known for 40 years, died when roof sheeting gave way and he dropped 21ft to the ground.
Serious fire at Morchard Bishop
BBC Spotlight
Firefighters have spent the afternoon damping down a serious fire at a thatched house near Morchard Bishop.
Crews were called just before midday from all parts of East Devon and were able to get it under control within a few hours. At its height, ten fire crews were working at the scene. The cause has not been revealed.
Dismay at Freedom of Helston Parade
West Briton
Newspaper
Navy chiefs are considering cutting the traditional Freedom of Helston Parade this year because of a lack of manpower, the West Briton reports.
The news was met with dismay by town councillors who officially welcome the sailors into the town in the first week of June.
Mainly dry but cooler tomorrow
David Braine
Weather forecaster, BBC Spotlight
Many places will remain fine and dry overnight with variable amounts of cloud and a few mist patches. Still the risk of the odd sharp shower developing. Minimum Temperature: 5 Deg C (41 Deg F).
Staying largely dry tomorrow, with some spells of sunshine but feeling cooler than of late and a risk of a few showers. Maximum Temperature: 16 Deg C ( 61Deg F).
A30 accident
BBC Travel South West
There's been an accident on the A30 at Blackwater near the Chiverton Cross Roundabout.
Expect delays on the eastbound carriageway.
NHS Kernow norovirus warning
Claire Jones
BBC News Online
NHS Kernow is asking people to stay away from hospital if they have symptoms of diarrhoea and sickness, or if they have been in contact with someone who has had these symptoms.
In a statement the hospital said: "People should stay away from hospital for at least 48 hours after any symptoms have gone. Stay away from hospital if you've been ill with sickness and diarrhoea during the past 72 hours."
New role for Fell
BBC Radio Devon
Retired Devon pentathlete Heather Fell has announced today that she's got a new job with Team GB.
Heather will be leading the team at this summer's European Youth Olympic Festival in Tbilisi, as "Chef de Mission".
News on the hour
The top local stories at 17:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: A mother from Camelford who's child failed to get a place at the local primary school says she's considering home schooling because of Cornwall Council's decision.
BBC Radio Devon: A Plymouth City Councillor is standing for re-election just days after pleading guilty to defrauding her disabled brother out of his inheritance.
Police praise
Ch Insp Ian Drummond-Smith from Devon and Cornwall Police tweets: Good meeting at Truro. No house burglaries at all in last 7 days - due to great work by local officers arresting our local criminals.
HMRC seeks to wind up Bideford AFC
North Devon Journal
Bideford AFC has been issued with a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, the North Devon Journal reports.
The petition was presented to the football club by HM Revenue and Customs last month and is due to be heard in London on May 18.
Club officials are believed to dispute the PAYE figure and are confident the side still has a future.
Extreme gardening at Eden
Western Morning News
A team of nearly 30 Eden Project gardeners have been indulging in a spot of extreme gardening when they tackled a perilous slope to dig in more than 2,000 herbaceous plants, the Western Morning News reports.
The herculean task was completed in the warm spring sunshine by nearly all of Eden's horticulture team.
Theft charges
BBC Radio Devon
Two Bristol men will appear in court next month following a series of rural thefts and burglaries across north and mid Devon.
Kirk Jarvis, 35, of Stoke Gifford, Bristol, and Trevor Galliford, 28, of Ullswater Road, Bristol, face 11 charges relating to thefts from Hartland, Bishops Tawton and Chulmleigh.
The beard to be sheared
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
A heavily bearded Cornish Pirate will shave off his impressive facial fuzz this weekend to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.
Prop Paul Andrew has dodged the razor all winter to raise funds for Children's Hospice South West and the Player Development Foundation which helps to develop young talent in Cornwall - Paul will be shaved on Saturday after the club's home game against Worcester Warriors.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 16:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Anger as parents fail to get the primary schools of their choice
BBC Radio Devon: Firefighters are continuing to damp down a serious fire which took hold of the thatched roof of a house near Morchard Bishop.
Child school decision 'upsetting'
Julie Skentelbery
Presenter, BBC Radio Cornwall
A mother from Camelford who's child has failed to get a place at the local primary school says she's considering home schooling because of Cornwall Council's decision.
Amy Winn wanted Jake to go to Camelford, but he's been given a place at St Breward three miles away. And yet she says another child who wanted to go to St Breward has been given Camelford.
She told me it would be upsetting for her child and said: "If he doesn't get into Camelford I'm considering the home schooling route."
Totnes traders letter to council
Claire Jones
BBC News Online
More than 100 traders from Totnes have signed a letter in support of a recent High Court ruling to lift the town's controversial traffic order.
The letter reads: "We, as the majority of traders in Totnes, support the ruling of Judge Cotter QC in the Bristol High Court that Devon County Council should lift the traffic order in Totnes and reinstate the flow of traffic up Fore Street from The Plains.
"We want readers to know how concerned we are about the future of our town. We ask Devon County Council not to continue with its efforts to appeal the high court ruling."
Water deal
Neil Gallacher
Correspondent, BBC South West
South West Water is expanding after its Exeter-based parent group Pennon bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
Monica Read from Pennon Group said the deal would help them compete with other water firms for contracts to supply commercial customers, adding "The two companies are very good at different things".
Firefighters tackle gorse fire
Firefighters have been tackling another gorse fire - this time on Bodmin Moor.
It was started when controlled burning at Bolventor was fanned by the wind. Crews let the fire burn to natural breaks before putting it out.
Wurzels at County Show
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
The Wurzels will be performing at the Devon County Show for the first time this year.
The four-piece group will be playing their famous hits including 'Combine Harvester' and 'I am a Cider Drinker' at an exclusive event on the first day of the show.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 15:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon: South West Water says its acquisition of Bournemouth Water for £100m will help it compete against other water firms for commercial customers.
School places - your views
via Facebook
Parents in Cornwall have been finding ind out whether their children have won a place at their primary school of choice. Cornwall Council says 90% of the 5,782 applicants did. You've been commenting on the BBC Radio Cornwall Facebook page.
Road problems
BBC Travel South West
Bats ban
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Four jobs have been lost at a beauty spot cafe in Devon after a ban on evening events in case they affect bats.
The Guardhouse Cafe on Berry Head had hoped to hold two evening events a week, but conservationists say they have to end before sunset to avoid disturbing the local bat population.
Cafe managers say they've had to cancel all the planned events and reduce the number of people they employ from 19 to 15.
Thatch fire latest
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters tackling a blaze in a thatched house in mid Devon have called in reinforcements.
There are now ten fire engines from across the county at the fire near Morchard Bishop - crews have requested specialist equipment to help remove burning thatch from the roof.
Blue skies
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
This afternoon it will be mainly dry with some warm spells of sunshine. However, it will become more cloudy at times and there is the very low risk of a shower developing later.
Tonight it'll be dry with some clear periods, but sometimes there will be quite large amounts of cloud. East or northeasterly winds will be mainly light or moderate, but more variable inland. Along the south coast the winds will become fresh to strong later. Min Temp 8C (46F).
News on the hour
The top local stories at 14:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: South West Water's parent group Pennon has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
BBC Radio Devon: Ten fire engines deployed to fight mid Devon thatch fire.
Prop on move
BBC Sport
Championship side Nottingham Rugby have signed Exeter Chiefs prop Kieran Davies for the 2015/16 season.
The 21-year-old only made two appearances for the Premiership club, both in the LV= Cup, but he has also spent time on loan at the Cornish Pirates.
M5 accident
BBC Travel South West
On the M5 in Devon - two lanes are closed and there's slow traffic southbound between Junction 30, A376 (Exeter) and Junction 31, A30 (Exminster) because of an accident. The Matrix sign is set to 50 mph.
Police numbers
Simon Hall
Correspondent, BBC South West
Senior Devon and Cornwall police officers have rejected concerns that rural policing has suffered more under austerity cuts than in towns and cities.
Statistics for the number of officers based at every police station in the two counties over the past five years show significant falls in the rural areas. A spokesman said: "The number of officers based at a particular location is not an indication of the policing strength in that area, as officers from nearby stations are deployed where required."
A30 problems
BBC Travel South West
One lane is closed on the A30 in both directions in west Cornwall between the A394 junction in Penzance and St Erth Roundabout in Lelant because of an accident, fallen power cables and stop-go boards.
Thatch fire
BBC Radio Devon
Fire crews from across mid Devon are fighting a blaze in a thatched roof near Crediton.
Eight fire engines from Witheridge, Chulmleigh, Crediton, North Tawton, Exeter, Tiverton and Okehampton along with a water carrier, aerial appliance and an incident command unit are at the property at Oldborough Cross near Morchard Bishop.
Recovering from burglary
Bill Buckley
Presenter, BBC Radio Devon
Today I'm asking whether you can ever get over being burgled?
New research out today from Victim Support says one in 10 people end up moving house after becoming victims of burglary. For most people, it takes them eight months to get over the crime. Have you moved on or moved out? Let me know by calling today's phone-in on 0345 3011034.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 13:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: The police are warning Cornish motorists not to leave dogs in cars during the hot weather.
BBC Radio Devon: Eight fire engines battle mid Devon thatch fire.
Lauren prepares for PC patrol
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
A young police volunteer in Newquay is off to start her training as a full-time police constable.
Lauren Hartley has been working with the police on a voluntary basis for five years - Inspector Dave Meredith says: "Lauren has made a real difference in every role she has undertaken, and I am confident she will turn out to be an excellent police officer.
Gig sabotage
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish gig crew is facing a race against time to be ready for the World Championships after a vital piece of equipment was stolen.
Portreath Gig Club say a gudgeon - a bracket on the back of the gig for the rudder to sit on - has been unscrewed from their gig, days before the World Championships on the Isles of Scilly.
Secretary Sue Greenwood said: "It just doesn't look like mindless vandalism, it just looks like someone's purposefully come and taken that off."
Staff lose jobs over bats
Four staff have lost their jobs after a decision to ban evening events at a Torbay beauty spot cafe in case they disturb rare bats, says the Torquay Herald Express.
The decision, to protect the greater horseshoe bats, is 'catastrophic' according to the owners of the café on Brixham's Berry Head.
Four of the 19 staff at the Guardhouse Café, who were only recruited in February or early March, have been made redundant and the café is losing more than 20 per cent of its planned revenue.
Election hustings
Laurence Reed
Presenter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Today we're hearing from the people who want your vote in the St Austell and Newquay constituency.
The seat is held by the Liberal Democrats with a majority of 1,312 - representatives of all the parties joined me at the Eden Project to thrash out the issues - you can hear the full debate on air now.
Star penguins
BBC Radio Devon
Staff at Torquay's zoo and aquarium Living Coasts are asking for the public's help to name their newly-hatched African penguin chicks.
The idea is to match the pattern of spots on the belly of the young penguins, which are unique to each bird, with star constellations.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 12:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Two GP surgeries in south east Cornwall have been rated as 'Good' in the new Care Quality Commissions checks.
BBC Radio Devon: Uncertainty around the result of the General Election is impacting on Devon's property market - according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Police tackle organised fight
Police Community Support Officer Kirsty Down from Devon & Cornwall Police tweets: We've had info about organised fight on Fri. We will be attendance & anyone attempting to cause disorder will be dealt with robustly #Police
Cuckoo cuckoo
BBC Radio Devon
Exmoor National Park is asking people to record their sightings of the first cuckoo of Spring.
The park is monitoring cuckoo sightings through a scheme called Wild Watch 2015 - the first cuckoo spotted on Exmoor last year was 15 April.
Cornish BMX star aims for Rio
Ross Ellis
Sports Presenter, BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornish BMX rider Charlotte Green is competing at the Manchester Supercross World Cup. The British squad are hoping to finish in the top-four nations at the end of the Rio Olympic qualification period.
Charlotte told the BBC: "This year I'm hoping for another final. It's going to be tougher because of the qualifying points for Rio and everyone is going to be here racing. It's definitely another step up."
Drugs charges
BBC Radio Devon
A man will appear in court in Plymouth today to face drugs charges.
Yesterday two men were arrested in Beaumont Road. Edison Hoxha, who's aged 24 and of no fixed abode has been charged with possession with intent to supply, the other man was released after questioning.
High waters
Kawser Quamer
Presenter, BBC Weather
If you're planning to enjoy the sunshine around the coasts of Devon & Cornwall, here are the tide times.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 11:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: Two GP surgeries in south east Cornwall have been rated as 'Good' in new Care Quality Commission checks.
BBC Radio Devon: A detective constable with Devon and Cornwall Police has been suspended and is being investigated following allegations of gross misconduct.
The fight for primary school places
BBC News
UK
More than half a million families are discovering which primary schools their children will attend, amid a growing places squeeze in parts of England.
The day will bring relief for many, but others will be disappointed at learning they have missed out on a first-choice school. It comes days after council leaders said two in five local authorities would have too few places by 2016.
Has your child got a place at their first choice primary school? Email with your stories.
Machete arrest
The team behind the Devon and Cornwall Police helicopter tweet: 2300hrs attend Torquay re male armed with a machete. Male located and arrested.
Argyle starlet crocked
Brent Pilnick
BBC South West Sport
Plymouth Argyle midfielder River Allen could require knee surgery after injuring his medial ligaments.
The 19-year-old, who was on loan at Truro City, came off after 19 minutes of their 2-1 win over Corby Town and has gone back to his parent club.
Exeter detective suspended
Patrick Clahane
Local Live
A detective constable with Devon & Cornwall Police has been suspended while an investigation into alleged gross misconduct is carried out.
Exeter-based DC Mark Uren, 42, was suspended on 6 April after a complaint in November last year, the force confirmed. Devon & Cornwall Police said it would be "inappropriate to comment further" while the officer remained suspended.
The police's Professional Standards Department (PSD) is investigating the allegation.
Roads latest
BBC Travel South West
News on the hour
The top local stories at 10:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: South West Water has announced it's expanding. Its parent company has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
BBC Radio Devon: Rural policing in Devon and Cornwall has suffered more under austerity cuts than urban areas, according to figures obtained by the BBC. The local force says they take rural policing very seriously and continue to deploy officers according to need.
Camborne fire
BBC Radio Cornwall
Fire crews from Camborne were called out last night to a report of a fire in a flat in Basset Street.
Firefighters found that the fire did not involve the flat but a large quantity of rubbish outside the building and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Jellyfish swarm
BBC Spotlight
Our cameraman Alec Collyer has managed to capture this amazing sight while on helicopter exercise with RNAS Culdrose.
The white blobs are thousands of jellyfish which have swarmed in St Austell Bay. It follows reports that huge numbers of jellies were again being washed ashore and hauled up in fishermens' nets in Devon and Cornwall.
School place decision day
BBC Radio Cornwall
Nearly six thousand families in Cornwall will find out this morning if they've been successful in getting their first choice of primary school for their children.
The pressure on places means that some may fail to get their first, second or even third choices, especially in densely populated areas like St Austell, Truro and Newquay. Cornwall Council says more than nine out of ten reception age children will get their first choice and everyone will get a place.
Misconduct allegations against detective
Exeter Express and Echo
A Detective Constable with Devon and Cornwall police has been suspended from duty while an investigation is carried out by the force into alleged misconduct, the Exeter Express and Echo has revealed.
The Exeter-based officer, DC Mark Uren, was interviewed by police on Tuesday. The details of the police investigation cannot be revealed at this stage. It follows a complaint made in November 2014.
Are you having a heart attack?
BBC Spotlight
Derriford Hospital has released an online video to illustrate the importance of getting urgent medical help for people who think they may be suffering a heart attack.
It features a personal account from a patient and his subsequent treatment. Doctors say that some patients don't always get the classic signs of a heart attack, they may get lesser symptoms like sweating, breathlessness and feeling sick.
Head of troubled school leaves
West Briton
Newspaper
The former head teacher of St Michael's Catholic Secondary School left his post after an inquiry into his management of the school, the West Briton has learned.
The free school, which opened in 2012, has been at the centre of controversy after it was announced that Camborne Science and International Academy (CSIA) was to become its sponsor following poor Ofsted reports and with the financial outlook gloomy.
Chairman of governors Joyce Sanderson said he was on leave after working through the holidays, but the West Briton has now learned that 19 members of staff threatened to sign a vote of no confidence in July following concerns about Mr Anderson's behaviour and management of the school.
News on the hour
The top local stories at 09:00 include:
BBC Radio Cornwall: The parents of more than two hundred children in Cornwall will not get their first, second or third choice of primary school in September - although this figure is less than four percent of the places being applied for.
BBC Radio Devon: Rural policing in Devon and Cornwall has suffered more under the austerity cuts than urban areas, according to figures obtained by the BBC.
More sunshine
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
It will be mainly dry again today with some warm spells of sunshine developing. However, it will be more cloudy at times and there is the very low risk of a shower developing to the east later.
Winds will be mainly from the east or northeast and light or moderate, but becoming fresher around headlands on the south coast later. Max Temp 20 C (68 F).
Kynance cliff fall
BBC Radio Cornwall
A helicopter crew from RNAS Culdrose helped in the rescue of an elderly woman who had fallen on the coastal foot path at Kynance Cove.
The 65-year-old woman had serious leg injuries and a land ambulance was unable to get to the scene so the helicopter crew airlifted her to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro yesterday.
Chiefs sign Jersey prop
Brent Pilnick
BBC South West Sport
Exeter Chiefs have signed Jersey prop Harry Williams on a two-year contract.
The 23-year-old will move to Sandy Park in the summer after a season with the Islanders in the Championship - "What we've seen is a big, strong guy who scrummages really well," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.
Road problems
BBC Travel South West
Water expansion
Neil Gallacher
Correspondent, BBC South West
South West Water has announced it's expanding. The Pennon Group, which owns the Exeter-based firm, has bought a smaller water company, Bournemouth Water, for £100m.
Whereas South West Water supplies water and sewerage services to 1.7 million people, Bournemouth is a water-only company serving just half a million people.
Police cuts hit rural areas
Simon Hall
Correspondent, BBC South West
Numbers of police officers based in rural police stations in Devon and Cornwall have been reduced by half or more, figures obtained by the BBC show.
Camelford, Dartmouth, Hayle, St Ives and Tiverton had the worst cuts, with Callington, Ilfracombe and Tavistock, also seeing reductions since 2010.
Between 2010 and 2014, the force lost £51m from budgets and around 500 officers - Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were deployed "according to need".
Good morning
Matt Pengelly
Local Live
I'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather updates you need for Thursday.
If you've got a story you'd like to tell us about, please do get in touch.