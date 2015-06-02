These cute little fellows are rare wolf cubs born at the Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in Ilfracombe.

Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park Copyright: Combe Martin Wildlife and Dinosaur Park

The "endangered" white Hudson Bay wolves are thought to be the first born in the UK.

The animals' natural habitat is in Canada and Alaska. The park said it hoped to sell pictures of the pups to raise funds to build an extension to their enclosure to accommodate them all as adults.