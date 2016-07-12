Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

People in rural areas "are two thirds as likely to be the victim of crime as those in urban areas", the Home Office has said in response to a report saying police funding is "skewed in favour of urban areas".

BBC

The report by Plymouth University for the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) said the Home Office needed to "take a long hard look at the criteria it uses as work to date appears to be inherently unfair on rural forces, particularly those with sparse populations".

The Home Office said: "Police reform is working and crime has fallen by more than a quarter since 2010, according to the Independent Crime Survey for England and Wales... reforming the police funding formula remains our ambition and we are carefully considering the options for how best to take this work forward."