Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Latest weather: Cool overnight and mainly dry on Wednesday
Holly Green
BBC Weather
It will be a quiet night, with clear spells leading to a cooler feel overnight than recent nights, especially on moors. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
Wednesday may see an odd shower during the morning, and the north-westerly breeze will continue. However, the vast majority of the day will be dry with lengthy sunny spells. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
Police funding: Rural residents 'two thirds as likely to be crime victims as urban residents'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
People in rural areas "are two thirds as likely to be the victim of crime as those in urban areas", the Home Office has said in response to a report saying police funding is "skewed in favour of urban areas".
The report by Plymouth University for the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) said the Home Office needed to "take a long hard look at the criteria it uses as work to date appears to be inherently unfair on rural forces, particularly those with sparse populations".
The Home Office said: "Police reform is working and crime has fallen by more than a quarter since 2010, according to the Independent Crime Survey for England and Wales... reforming the police funding formula remains our ambition and we are carefully considering the options for how best to take this work forward."
Jeremy Corbyn's 'ritual condemnations over threats are not enough'
BBC Politics
Jeremy Corbyn's "ritual condemnations" of threats of violence and harm against MPs are "just not enough" to deal with such situations, a Devon Labour MP says.
Leader Jeremy Corbyn said he "utterly condemns" violence and threats after the MP challenging him for the leadership, Angela Eagle, had a brick thrown at her office, and a venue where she was due to speak received threats.
Exeter MP Ben Bradshaw said Mr Corbyn was not doing enough to stop such attacks. He said: "We need action. He always condemns, he always says it shouldn't happen, he never actually does anything. He could call off these Momentum [grassroots Labour movement] thugs now, and expel these people if they're members of the party."
Pier fall woman has back injuries
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A 18-year-old woman who fell nearly 20ft (6m) off a sea wall in St Ives suffered back injuries, according to Cornwall Air Ambulance.
The air ambulance was forced to land on the beach to treat the woman. The local inshore lifeboat crew used their boat tractor and trailer to carry her to the helicopter, which then flew her to the Royal Cornwall Hospital. It is not thought she has been seriously hurt.
A spokeswoman for the Cornwall Air Ambulance said landing on the beach was unusual and they have to be very careful with the tides.
Goonhilly Earth Station, the satellite radio communication site on the Lizard in Cornwall, is to play a key role in missions putting satellites into orbit around the moon. The station will provide the ground control centre in the partnership with Surrey Satellite Technology.
If the satellites are successfully put in place, it's hoped they will find out more about how the moon formed, whether there's water there and what radiation levels are. The mission could be under way by 2019.
Council 'excluded local concerns' in traffic plans
Cornwall Council has admitted mistakes were made in the planning of a controversial bus gate on a key commuter route.
Residents and commuters reacted angrily to proposals for changes to the road layout at Threemilestone, near Truro, and said they would cause unnecessary delays on a route with a very high volume of traffic.
In a council statement on plans to improve congestion on the A390 around Truro, cabinet member Bert Biscoe said: "The bus gate in particular has generated a lot of interest locally. When we began this project, we focused on the strategic issues to the exclusion of the local concerns, and we thank the local residents, Kenwyn Parish Council and the school for encouraging us to extend the scope of the project."
Dozens of Pokemon Go gamers show up at sex shop in Plymouth
Daily Mirror
Dozens of young gamers playing Pokemon GO are ending up at a SEX SHOP. The latest craze game uses local businesses and popular landmarks as users try to find characters.
Police funding 'sacrifices fairness for simplicity'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Rural police forces face losing out financially because the government is "sacrificing fairness in pursuit of simplicity" in determining how policing is funded, a professor says.
According to a study by Plymouth University, the government "appears to favour" using numbers of crimes recorded in an area as the principal basis for allocating money, not addressing "the growing complexity or the challenges faced by rural areas".
Professor Sheena Asthana, who led the research, said: "We think a fresh start is needed and that any new approach needs to use a different methodology and draw on different data if it is to achieve a fair system for distributing funds."
Parents in Plymouth who take their children out of school during term-time for a holiday will not be issued with fines after a motion was passed by city councillors.
The authority said parents still needed to seek permission from head teachers to take children out of school, and that staff would write to families to remind them that any unauthorised absences would continue to be reported.
Prosecutions could still happen if pupils were off school for long periods of time, it added. The council said: "In cases where a child's attendance falls below 90%, we have a statutory safeguarding responsibility and will address persistent absence."
Woman falls off St Ives pier
David George
BBC Spotlight
A woman has fallen about 20ft off a pier in St Ives.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance and St Ives lifeboat crew were called to the scene after she fell off Smeatons Pier. The air ambulance has landed on the beach.
Search parties looking for an escaped lynx on Dartmoor have a possible footprint to examine, a zoo boss says.
The search for Flaviu began last Thursday after the wild cat was found to have disappeared from his enclosure in Dartmoor Zoo, the morning after being delivered from Port Lympne Reserve in Kent.
Zoo owner Ben Mee told the BBC there had been "good signs" on Monday night of a possible sighting, as well as the footprint. He added that the Kent reserve was to send bedding from his mother in the hope the scent might attract him, and they were still trying to find a recording of his mother to play to also try and entice him back.
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The allocation of funding to rural police forces by the Home Office is unfair, Plymouth University says
A Cornish parish council which owns a beach where a sperm whale got stranded and died says it is worried about the cost of a removal and clean-up operation
Businesses in Devon and Cornwall see a slow-down in growth in the period leading up to the EU Referendum, Chamber of Commerce figures say
Search parties looking for Flaviu the escaped lynx on Dartmoor have a possible footprint to examine
Goonhilly in West Cornwall is to provide ground control for a project to put satellites around the moon
A 91-year-old man is seriously injured by a car in a supermarket car park
Thieving seagull caught on video stealing ferry's takings
A species of ray which is under threat in the wild has hatched in a Cornish aquarium.
Newquay’s Blue Reef Aquarium said the small-eyed ray, or painted ray, was the first of four egg-cases it had to hatch, and aquarists were "confident more will be born in the coming days".
The ray, which can grow up to 90cm in length, gets its name from its conspicuously small eyes. Usually found on sandy seabeds in the north east of the Atlantic Ocean, the species often covers itself with sand with just its eyes and spiracles above the surface, the aquarium said.
In Devon, one lane is blocked on the M5 at Tiverton, heading towards Exeter, due to an incident involving a motor home. Traffic is queuing
In Plymouth, Barbican Approach is blocked in both directions near Shapters Road due to an incident
In Honiton, the A373 Dowell Street is blocked near Northcote Lane due to an incident
The A3122 Halwell to Dartmouth road is reopening, but there be will be temporary traffic lights for several days as work is carried out to resurface the road
Family back flexibility over term-time holiday fines
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
A Devon family have backed calls for more flexibility in rules about whether parents should be fined for taking their children out of school during term-time.
Teenagers Nicole and Lauren Short are hoping to represent England at volleyball, but a trip to train overseas at an elite sports camp led to them being threatened with a fine. The family said they would not pay, arguing the camp was beneficial and that the girls' attendance was good overall.
The government said there was strong evidence that tackling absence could improve performance in schools. The case and fine against the Short family has been dropped, but Devon County Council said it would continue to prosecute persistent unauthorised absence.
MP refuses to comment on affair
West Briton
MP Steve Double is refusing to comment on whether married caseworker Sarah Bunt, with whom he had an affair, is still employed by his office - despite her removing her job title from her social media profiles.
Plymouth road closed after 'suspicious package' found
BBC Radio Devon
A road in Plymouth has been closed after the discovery of what's believed to be a suspicious package.
BBC Travel said Sutton Road was closed between Exeter Street and Commercial Road
Two local businesses told the BBC a suspicious package was thought to be behind the closures.
Cornish MP calls for cross-party Brexit negotiation team
A Cornish Conservative MP has called for any team involved in renegotiating the UK's role in Europe to be made up of MPs from different parties.
Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I think it's right that we come together and get the best deal for the country."
Thieving seagull caught on video stealing ferry's takings
Plymouth Herald
A cheeky seagull swooped on a ferry and stole - the day's takings.
Under-threat ray born in aquarium
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A species of ray which is under threat in the wild has hatched in a Cornish aquarium.
Newquay’s Blue Reef Aquarium said the small-eyed ray, or painted ray, was the first of four egg-cases it had to hatch, and aquarists were "confident more will be born in the coming days".
The ray, which can grow up to 90cm in length, gets its name from its conspicuously small eyes. Usually found on sandy seabeds in the north east of the Atlantic Ocean, the species often covers itself with sand with just its eyes and spiracles above the surface, the aquarium said.
