Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Police are "not the only solution" in dealing with homeless people in the street alleged to have been disruptive, Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says.
His comments come after a group of people pitched tents in Truro city centre amid claims some of the group had been intimidating people.
Ch Con Shaun Sawyer said that the situation had "caused me much concern", was taking up his officers' time, and a long-term solution needed to be found. He said: "We are not the only solution here, and I wouldn't want to give that message."
He added: "We would look to do more enforcement, but that is short-term work. We need to look long-term about where these people's problems are and how we're going to relocate them, because they are human beings."
'Unfair' benefits change takes away Spina Bifida man's car
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Falmouth man spent Christmas confined to his house after changes to his benefits resulted in the withdrawal of his car.
Fifty-four-year-old Tracy Steel suffers from Spina Bifida and relied on his Motability lease vehicle to maintain his independence. He was told he no longer qualified for payments for the car after changes to the benefits system, where Disability Living Allowance was replaced by Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
Mr Steel said he believed the "unfair" decision had taken away his freedom to do simple tasks. He said: "I could virtually do everything on my own, go to the doctor's, shipping. Now I can't do any of it."
The Department for Work and Pensions said anyone could appeal against such a decision, and, "in most cases anyone leaving the Motability scheme is eligible for a one-off payment of £2,000 to help meet their needs".
Last month, poultry keepers were told to keep their birds inside to protect them from a highly-infectious strain of avian flu in Europe. The H5N8 strain was found in poultry and wild birds in 14 countries, including Germany and France.
Now the instructions to keep birds indoors are being extended until 28 February "to help protect poultry and captive birds from avian flu", the Chief Veterinary Officer has announced.
War injury photographer returns to Syrian border with convoy
He's returned to the Syrian border for the first time since that attack as part of a convoy taking out vital medical equipment.
Conroy himself didn't go into the country as he reportedly has a $1m bounty on his head there, but he was with the team from the People's Convoy that transported the aid from the UK and handed it over to doctors at the border. The trip was organised by Devon doctor Mark Hannaford (above left).
One of a group of homeless people which has set up tents in Truro city centre says that part of the problem for authorities dealing with people in their situation was that they were not treated on a case-by-case basis.
It follows concerns about an increase in the number of homeless people across Cornwall, as well as the number of street drinkers.
The man in Truro, who didn't want to give his name, said: "The authorities don't see every person as an individual, and that everyone has got their own particular problems."
In Truro, Mayor Rob Nolan claimed homeless people were being given train tickets by local authorities up country and told to go to the South West.
Two former Royal Marines from Devon who had to retire on medical grounds are preparing to climb the highest mountain in Antarctica.
Danny Claricoates and James Nightingale served in Afghanistan. James was shot in the jaw, while Danny was left with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Supported by the organisation 65 Degrees North, which helps rehabilitate ex-armed forces personnel, they are due to leave on Thursday to take on Mount Vinson, raising money for the Royal Marines Charity.
Ketamine study 'helps alcoholic stop drinking'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
An alcoholic who was drinking up to seven bottles of wine a night is seeing the benefits of a university study into the use of the ketamine drug to help people stop drinking.
The University of Exeter study is examining how low doses of ketamine in combination with therapy and regular monitoring of his alcohol levels can help alcoholics.
Marcus, a 47-year-old man from Exmouth, has been taking part in the study and said this was the first time in 30 years he had stayed off alcohol for a prolonged period.
He said: "I’ve taken part in therapy so many times before, and I've always relapsed. It’s never felt like it would stick. This time, there seems to be something about the combination of factors that is really helping."
Homeless 'given train tickets to Cornwall by other councils'
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Mayor of Truro claims homeless people are being given train tickets by local authorities up country and told to go to the South West.
The claims come after a group of homeless people pitched tents in the city centre. There have been allegations that the group has been disruptive and intimidating to people.
Mayor Rob Nolan said he was told by agencies involved in helping the homeless that councils "which don't have the resources to help" told people to "go down to Cornwall, it's nice and warm down there".
Latest travel in Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel
In Cornwall, the A30 is partially blocked due to an accident on the Chiverton Cross roundabout
In Penzance, Penrose Terrace is partially closed and temporary traffic lights are operating due to work on a burst water main. Traffic very busy in the area
In Devon, one lane is closed on the A30 at West Hill, Exeter-bound, due to barrier repair work near Daisy Mount Cross
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.
Latest weather: Clearing and getting very cold
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
Cloud will break up overnight so, for most, it will turn clear, very cold and frosty. Minimum temperature: -4C (25F).
After a frosty start, most places will have a dry, sunny and cold Thursday, although cloud will increase by the evening. Maximum temperature: 8C (46F).
Council announces jobs freeze due to £8.1m overspend pressures
Torquay Herald Express
A jobs freeze is being introduced by Devon County Council to manage a projected budget overspend.
Police 'not the only solution' to deal with disruptive homeless
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police are "not the only solution" in dealing with homeless people in the street alleged to have been disruptive, Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says.
His comments come after a group of people pitched tents in Truro city centre amid claims some of the group had been intimidating people.
Ch Con Shaun Sawyer said that the situation had "caused me much concern", was taking up his officers' time, and a long-term solution needed to be found. He said: "We are not the only solution here, and I wouldn't want to give that message."
He added: "We would look to do more enforcement, but that is short-term work. We need to look long-term about where these people's problems are and how we're going to relocate them, because they are human beings."
Uplands 'abandonment would not deliver'
BBC Spotlight
'Unfair' benefits change takes away Spina Bifida man's car
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Falmouth man spent Christmas confined to his house after changes to his benefits resulted in the withdrawal of his car.
Fifty-four-year-old Tracy Steel suffers from Spina Bifida and relied on his Motability lease vehicle to maintain his independence. He was told he no longer qualified for payments for the car after changes to the benefits system, where Disability Living Allowance was replaced by Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
Mr Steel said he believed the "unfair" decision had taken away his freedom to do simple tasks. He said: "I could virtually do everything on my own, go to the doctor's, shipping. Now I can't do any of it."
The Department for Work and Pensions said anyone could appeal against such a decision, and, "in most cases anyone leaving the Motability scheme is eligible for a one-off payment of £2,000 to help meet their needs".
Free range birds 'to be kept inside longer'
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Last month, poultry keepers were told to keep their birds inside to protect them from a highly-infectious strain of avian flu in Europe. The H5N8 strain was found in poultry and wild birds in 14 countries, including Germany and France.
Now the instructions to keep birds indoors are being extended until 28 February "to help protect poultry and captive birds from avian flu", the Chief Veterinary Officer has announced.
War injury photographer returns to Syrian border with convoy
BBC Spotlight
If you'd been seriously injured while working in Syria and seen a colleague of yours killed, would you choose to go back to that part of the world?
Photographer Paul Conroy, from Devon, was wounded in an explosion in Homs in 2012 in which acclaimed journalist Marie Colvin was killed.
He's returned to the Syrian border for the first time since that attack as part of a convoy taking out vital medical equipment.
Conroy himself didn't go into the country as he reportedly has a $1m bounty on his head there, but he was with the team from the People's Convoy that transported the aid from the UK and handed it over to doctors at the border. The trip was organised by Devon doctor Mark Hannaford (above left).
We'll be finding out how they got on when he joins us on Spotlight tonight at 18:30 on BBC One.
Homeless 'not treated as individuals'
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
One of a group of homeless people which has set up tents in Truro city centre says that part of the problem for authorities dealing with people in their situation was that they were not treated on a case-by-case basis.
It follows concerns about an increase in the number of homeless people across Cornwall, as well as the number of street drinkers.
The man in Truro, who didn't want to give his name, said: "The authorities don't see every person as an individual, and that everyone has got their own particular problems."
In Truro, Mayor Rob Nolan claimed homeless people were being given train tickets by local authorities up country and told to go to the South West.
Latest headlines in Devon and Cornwall
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Highest alert level at Royal Cornwall Hospital
Julie Skentelbery
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Level 4 alert is the highest level of alert, and means hospital services are unable to cope with demand.
Argyle sign former Southend defender
BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle have signed former Southend United defender Jakub Sokolik.
The 23-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Shrimpers in December.
The Czech started his professional career with Liverpool before joining Yeovil in June 2014, making 45 league appearances for the Glovers.
He will be unable to play for the Pilgrims, who have not disclosed the length of his deal, against the Reds in the FA Cup third round, having already played for Southend in the competition.
Benefits shake-up 'could cause thousands to lose mobility payments'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A leading Cornish charity says thousands of disabled people could lose mobility payments when they're re-assessed under a government shake-up of the benefits system.
Disability Cornwall said it was because the Disability Living Allowance was being replaced by Personal Independence Payments.
Some disabled people have already had to hand back vehicles leased under the Motability scheme because they no longer qualified for the allowance. They include 54-year-old Falmouth man Tracy Steel.
Disability Cornwall chairman Steve Paget said the issue needed urgent attention. The Department for Work and Pensions said anyone who had lost benefits could appeal against the decision.
'Dramatic' lay-by birth for nativity Mary
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
"It was quite dramatic and not what we expected" - that's Charlie Baker, 33, who helped midwives and an ambulance crew with the birth of daughter Lola on New Year's Eve.
His wife, Tess, had played the role of Mary in the South Pool village nativity play while heavily pregnant.
But it was not until 12 days later that she went into labour - and ran out of time to get to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. Instead, Lola was born next to the A379 at Ermington.
"Lots of locals suggested we call her Lay-by but that would have been over the top," said Charlie.
"Nevertheless it will be quite special for us every time we go down that road."
Ex-Marines prepare for Antarctica mountain climb for charity
BBC Radio Devon
Two former Royal Marines from Devon who had to retire on medical grounds are preparing to climb the highest mountain in Antarctica.
Danny Claricoates and James Nightingale served in Afghanistan. James was shot in the jaw, while Danny was left with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Supported by the organisation 65 Degrees North, which helps rehabilitate ex-armed forces personnel, they are due to leave on Thursday to take on Mount Vinson, raising money for the Royal Marines Charity.
Ketamine study 'helps alcoholic stop drinking'
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
An alcoholic who was drinking up to seven bottles of wine a night is seeing the benefits of a university study into the use of the ketamine drug to help people stop drinking.
The University of Exeter study is examining how low doses of ketamine in combination with therapy and regular monitoring of his alcohol levels can help alcoholics.
Marcus, a 47-year-old man from Exmouth, has been taking part in the study and said this was the first time in 30 years he had stayed off alcohol for a prolonged period.
He said: "I’ve taken part in therapy so many times before, and I've always relapsed. It’s never felt like it would stick. This time, there seems to be something about the combination of factors that is really helping."
More information about the trial, including information for people who would like to get involved is available on the university website.
Falmouth business to close over 'colossal rent and business rate rises'
Cornwall Live
A Falmouth businessman has blamed "colossal" business rates and rent for the closure of his business after 17 years.
Criminals renting holiday lets for pop-up brothels, say police
The Guardian
Police are warning owners of holiday lets in the south-west of England to beware of criminals using their premises as pop-up brothels.
Homeless 'given train tickets to Cornwall by other councils'
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Mayor of Truro claims homeless people are being given train tickets by local authorities up country and told to go to the South West.
The claims come after a group of homeless people pitched tents in the city centre. There have been allegations that the group has been disruptive and intimidating to people.
Mayor Rob Nolan said he was told by agencies involved in helping the homeless that councils "which don't have the resources to help" told people to "go down to Cornwall, it's nice and warm down there".
Latest travel in Devon and Cornwall
BBC Travel