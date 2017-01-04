Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Police are "not the only solution" in dealing with homeless people in the street alleged to have been disruptive, Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says.

His comments come after a group of people pitched tents in Truro city centre amid claims some of the group had been intimidating people.

Ch Con Shaun Sawyer said that the situation had "caused me much concern", was taking up his officers' time, and a long-term solution needed to be found. He said: "We are not the only solution here, and I wouldn't want to give that message."

He added: "We would look to do more enforcement, but that is short-term work. We need to look long-term about where these people's problems are and how we're going to relocate them, because they are human beings."