Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

A judge told a lorry driver who killed a great-great-grandmother it was a "grave episode of bad driving".

PA

Lord Justice Fulford at the High Court in London increased the two years and eight months sentence handed to Joseph Smith at Truro Crown Court in February by a year.

Smith, 30, of Gillingham, Kent, killed Jeanette Wattmore on the A30 near Bodmin in May last year.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving but the Attorney General said his sentence was too short and asked for a review.