Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Summary
- Boardmasters: Road and rail problems for festivalgoers
- RAF boss 'kissed boy' at Royal Naval College
- Devon cyber expert, Marcus Hutchins, denies malware charges
- Firm secures £1m to explore Cornish lithium extraction
- 'New wave' of rural crime hitting South West
- Stormzy pauses set at Boardmasters after crowd surge
- Bats make home in theme park's fibreglass dinosaur
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Tuesday
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.
Boardmasters Festival: Thefts from tents 'fall by a third'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Thefts from tents at Cornwall's Boardmasters Festival fell by about a third from last year, a senior police officer says.
Supt Ian Drummond-Smith, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said there were 46 such thefts, down from 70 in 2016.
The force added that there were 22 arrests at the festival in total, including one for assault and 20 people, aged from 15 to 50, being taken into custody for drugs supply offences or money laundering.
As well as that, officers said 99 traffic offences were detected and three vehicles were seized for no insurance.
Of the tent thefts, Supt Drummond-Smith said it was "still too many", but he was "pleased" in the fall in incidents.
About 50,000 people attended the festival over the weekend.
Latest weather: Rain overnight, drier on Tuesday
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
This evening and tonight, further rain, heavy at times, will spread northeast across all parts this evening, with some hill fog. It will gradually clear away east after midnight, then becoming largely dry with clear spells, and perhaps a few showers around the coasts. Minimum temperature: 12C (54F).
Tuesday will see a good deal of dry weather, with some decent spells of sunshine. Perhaps the odd isolated shower early in the day. It will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Maximum temperature: 20C (68F).
Cornwall lithium project 'creating a lot of excitement in the technical world'
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A project to explore for lithium in hot springs in Cornwall - which has received £1m investment - has created a "lot of excitement in the technical world", the boss of the company behind the plans says.
Global demand for lithium - used in batteries for mobile phones and cars - is expected to triple in the next decade.
Cornish Lithium, which plans to extract it from water in Cornish mines, said it could become a "very significant player" in the industry.
Company boss Jeremy Wrathall (pictured) said: "We hope to be the domestic source of lithium for the UK."
High levels of lithium were indentified in the water in Cornish mines in the 19th Century, but there was no market for it at that time. Most lithium is produced in South America, Australia and China, but the UK Government has earmarked it as a metal of strategic importance to the country.
Bats' home in fibreglass dinosaur 'a fantastic discovery'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A family of bats being found making their home in the belly of a fibreglass dinosaur at a north Devon theme park is a "fantastic discovery", staff say.
The triceratops at Combe Martin's wildlife park is now an official lesser horseshoe bat roost.
Staff said the 4m-high dinosaur was one of its older dinosaur models and it was thought that the bats made their home there after discovering a hole in the underside of its belly.
Senior Keeper Louisa Bartlett said: "It is fantastic to discover we have bats living in a triceratops.
"We always knew we had wild bats on site but never really knew where. The fact that they have decided to live in a dinosaur just makes it even more exciting."
Isaac Vassell: Birmingham City sign striker on four-year deal from Luton
BBC Sport
Birmingham City have signed striker Isaac Vassell for an undisclosed fee from League Two side Luton Town.
The 23-year-old moves to St Andrew's on a four-year deal having been under contract at Luton until next summer.
Blues manager Harry Redknapp bemoaned the lack of fit strikers as a "crazy situation" after losing Che Adams in Saturday's victory over Bristol City. Vassell will go straight into Redknapp's squad for the home match with Bolton on Tuesday.
Having moved to Luton on a free transfer last summer, Vassell - a cousin of former Aston Villa and England striker Darius Vassell - scored 10 league goals for the Hatters in 42 appearances last season.
He will provide Redknapp with another option up front with Lukas Jutkiewicz also missing with a calf problem.
Newquay-born Vassell, who graduated through the youth ranks at Plymouth, becomes Birmingham's fifth summer signing.
Planners back application to turn Bodmin Public Rooms into cinema
BBC Radio Cornwall
Planners have voted to turn the Bodmin Public Rooms into a cinema.
Cornwall Council's east sub-area planning committee passed an application by Merlin Cinemas by nine votes to five to turn the building into a four-screen cinema.
The plans have not been without their critics.
Members of the Bodmin Public Rooms Trust previously said they were outraged that the council didn't accept its attempts to save the Grade 2-listed building as a community venue.
Merlin Cinemas said its plans would be "a perfect community use for this wonderful building".
The cave with 'new' 3D printed fossils
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Reconstructions of rare 125,000-year-old fossils made from 3D printing have been made after the originals were stolen from a cave in Devon two years ago.
A team of academics from around England, including the University of Birmingham, has worked to build replica fossils for the Joint Mitnor cave at Buckfastleigh.
BreakingNHS cyber-defender Marcus Hutchins pleads not guilty in US
BBC News Technology
A British cyber-security researcher has pleaded "not guilty" to charges of creating and selling malware that snooped on victims' banking logins.
Marcus Hutchins, 23 - who appeared in court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin - shot to fame after helping to stall the WannaCry ransomware attack that struck the NHS and many other organisations around the world in May.
He was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas on 2 August and is facing six charges relating to the development and distribution of Kronos, a well-known piece of malware that gathered financial information from infected computers.
A second defendant, who has not yet been named, was also included in the indictment against Mr Hutchins.
The cyber-security researcher is from Ilfracombe, Devon and works for LA-based firm Kryptos Logic. He was granted bail on 5 August after $30,000 (£23,000) was raised by friends and family.
RAF boss 'kissed boy' at Royal Navy College
A man who was responsible for more than 1,000 air cadets in Devon and Somerset kissed a teenage boy on his neck during a band camp, a court has heard.
Brian Wills-Pope MBE, 64, from Torquay, also asked the boy to wear a mankini and suggested sharing a bed on another occasion, Taunton Crown Court heard.
Mr Wills-Pope was Commanding Officer for Devon and Somerset Wing Air Training Corps at the time of the alleged sexual assault in 2015 during an overnight band camp at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon.
Prosecutor Sean Brunton said Mr Wills-Pope approached the boy from behind.
Mr Brunton said: "Rather unexpectedly this defendant leant forward and kissed the victim on the neck and then put his hand under his shirt, running it over his back, skin on skin."
The defendant denies one charge of sexual assault and the trial continues.
Dartmouth police investigate burglary
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Police involved in a search in Dartmouth after a man was reported trying car door handles and walking in and out of people's gardens say a house has been burgled.
A police dog and a helicopter were deployed after the man was spotted in the Davis Road and Carey Road area this morning, Dartmouth Police said on Facebook.
Confirming a burglary in Davis Road, officers said they believed the male suspect "discarded the property that he stole as he would not have wanted to hold onto it knowing that we were out looking for him".
People in the Davis Road, Ivatt Road and Carey Road areas were asked to check their bins and gardens for a black leather lady's handbag containing a purse with cards and a Samsung Galaxy S3 mobile phone.
Officers said: "The victim is very upset as this phone has all of her family photos on it and we would very much like to reunite her with it."
Boardmasters Festival: People leaving face road and rail problems
BBC Radio Cornwall
Boardmasters Festival-goers have faced road and rail problems trying to leave Newquay.
Some drivers have described being blocked in log-jam traffic, and train passengers have described hundreds or up to 1,000 people crammed on to a railway platform, leaving services unable to cope.
Some waiting at the station have told the BBC that they been waiting five hours for a train.
James Davis, from train operator GWR, said the company did make contingency plans.
He said: "We have provided additional trains and also put additional carriages on to existing services.
"Clearly when you have 50,000 or so people leaving a festival at exactly the same time, you can expect a relatively small station like Newquay to be a lot busier than normal."
About its car parks, the festival's organisers said on Facebook in response to posts about parking: "Delays must be anticipated but we're working to get you all out as swiftly and as safely as possible. Thanks for your patience."
Travellers leave Sidmouth but move to Budleigh Salterton
Devon Live
A group of travellers who arrived in Sidmouth on Sunday afternoon have moved to the main car park in Budleigh Salterton.
Boardmasters Festival: Drone use 'saved police thousands of pounds'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
The use of drones by police to monitor crowds saved the force thousands of pounds because it meant a police helicopter did not have to be called, a senior officer has said on social media.
After the force posted infrared pictures of the crowd on Twitter (above), it was asked by a security company: "Other than the nice pictures, what did you find was the operation benefit of deploying a drone team at Boardmasters?"
Supt Drummond-Smith replied it was "basically mobile CCTV" which was used to target thieves and drug dealers, and "helped during a few foot chases".
He added that, for Boardmasters, drone use was instrumental in "avoiding two deployments of the police helicopter from Exeter".
Bats nesting in fibreglass dinosaur 'definitely a first'
Andrew Segal
Local Live
News that a family of bats making their home in the belly of a fibreglass dinosaur at a north Devon theme park "is definitely a first for us", a national charity says.
The triceratops at Combe Martin's wildlife park is now an official lesser horseshoe bat roost. Staff at the attraction said it was a "fantastic discovery".
Becky Wilson, of the Bat Conservation Trust charity, said: "We get to hear of some very unusual bat roosts and are always pleased to hear of new ones. But a fibreglass triceratops is definitely a first for us."
Ambulances deal with 5,000 incidents over weekend
The trust covers the greater South West, including: Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and the former Avon area.
Latest weather: Some drier spells before rain returns
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Along with some scattered outbreaks of rain, there will also be drier spells as well as some sunshine. However, more persistent and sometimes heavy rain will return from the west this evening and spread eastwards. Moderate or fresh southerly winds will be mainly light or moderate from the south. Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).
It'll be mainly cloudy tonight as outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain clear during the evening to become mainly dry apart from a few scattered showers. Some clearer periods will then develop by morning. Light southerly winds will turn to the west or northwest and become moderate at times. Minimum temperature: 13C (55F).
Stranded festivalgoers told 'eight coach train will run at 15:06'
Hundreds of people have been stuck at Newquay train station after the Boardmasters Festival.
Some 50,000 festivalgoers attended the music event in Newquay over the weekend, which finished on Sunday night.
People have taken to social media to raise concerns with train operator GWR.
In one tweet, GWR said: "The 1506 will run as an eight coach train".
It added additional buses were also "supporting the train service".
Travel: Exeter trains face afternoon delays after vehicle hits bridge at Crewkerne
BBC Radio Devon
Trains between London Waterloo, Salisbury and Exeter St Davids are facing delays through the afternoon after a vehicle struck a bridge at Crewkerne, National Rail says.
The collision has been causing disruption to trains between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St Davids.
National Rail said that rail lines had been reopened but that delays were still possible until 15:00.
Lithium mining funding: More fundraising plans for well drills
Press Association
Cornwall's mining revival received a boost on Monday after the firm behind plans to tap into huge reserves of lithium in the county raised £1m in funding.
Mining company Cornish Lithium, headed up by Jeremy Wrathall, said the cash injection will allow it to explore the coastal region as the demand for the precious metal soars.
Lithium - dubbed "white petroleum" - is used in the rapidly growing market for electric cars and rechargeable batteries in everything from mobile phones to cordless vacuums. It is estimated that the global market for lithium stands at a potential £70bn.
Mr Wrathall, 53, is hoping to raise £5m to fund exploration tests, with around four or five well drills expected to be set up, which covers a large area centred around Camborne, Redruth and St Day.
Most lithium is produced in South America, Australia and China, but the UK government has earmarked lithium as a metal of strategic importance to the country.
Up to 15,000 vulnerable children in the South West 'not getting help'
BBC Spotlight
Up to 15,000 vulnerable children in the South West referred to social services by teachers, police or health professionals are not getting help because they aren't deemed to be at crisis point.
The charity Action for Children said up to 140,000 children across the UK got no further than being assessed because funding cuts meant councils were having to scale back services.
Government ministers said their social care reforms would improve support.
Police reportedly turned drivers away from Perranporth because village was too full
Cornwall Live
Police were reportedly called to Perranporth to turn drivers away as traffic chaos got so bad an ambulance became trapped.
'Hundreds' stuck at Newquay train station after Boardmasters Festival
Laurence Reed
BBC Radio Cornwall
Hundreds of people have been reported as being stuck at Newquay train station after the Boardmasters Festival.
Some 50,000 festivalgoers attended the music event in Newquay over the weekend, which finished on Sunday night.
One festival-goer, Annie from Shrewsbury, told the BBC they heard that operators had "cancelled all the trains".
Train operator GWR told the BBC on Twitter: "We've provided additional capacity to support passengers travelling from Boardmasters but it's expected to be busier than normal today."
Latest travel in Devon
BBC Radio Devon
Football: Sparkes debut a lovely start - Tisdale
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says 16-year-old Jack Sparkes has made a "lovely start" after making his debut in their draw at Swindon on Saturday.
The winger has been given the number 31 shirt, because his wages are being paid by members of Exeter's '1931 Fund' - made up of about 70 fans who each pay £19 per month to help pay for a player.
"We believe him to be capable of coping with the situation - that's a really big part," Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon.
"The reason he's been elevated and he's accelerated into the first-team squad is because physically he can cope."
Police dog and helicopter deployed after man was seen in people's gardens
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A police dog and a helicopter have been deployed in a search in Devon after a man was seen trying car door handles and walking in and out of people's gardens this morning, police say.
Dartmouth Police said on Facebook the man was spotted in the Davis Road and Carey Road area.
Officers said: "We apologise for any upset this [deployment] might have caused while trying to protect the public and their property from burglars."
Football: Truro re-sign former Argyle forward Harvey
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Truro City have re-signed former Plymouth Argyle forward Tyler Harvey.
The 22-year-old had been on trial with Exeter City this summer, but has linked up with Lee Hodges' side again and will be available for their home match against Bath City tomorrow.
The Cornish side drew 2-2 at Concord Rangers on Saturday to continue their unbeaten start in National League South.
Travel: Roads around Newquay 'busier than usual' after Boardmasters
Some 50,000 festivalgoers attended the music event in Newquay over the weekend, which finished on Sunday night.
Water supply problems in Liverton and Saltash
Rural crime: 'Farmyards should be like fortresses'
BBC Spotlight
The only way farmers can fight back an increase in rural burglaries and thefts is by "making their farmyards like fortresses", an insurer says.
NFU Mutual said a new wave of rural crime was hitting the countryside in the South West, with incidents reported to it rising more than 20% in the first half of this year.
Thieves were targeting Land Rovers, quad bikes, tractors, tools and livestock, the company added.
Tim Price (pictured), of the company, said: "The only way that farmers can fight back is by improving security, making their farmyards like fortresses, with strong gates, padlocks and fences.
"Machinery should be kept under lock and key in pretty strong sheds, and they should also think about alarms and CCTV."
Dog walker flings poo-bags at elderly residents' roof on Isles of Scilly
Cornwall Live
A dog walker has been lambasted as 'vile' and 'disgusting' after purposefully and repeatedly mistaking a dog poo bin and someone's roof.
Football: Isaac Vassell joins Birmingham City
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Former Plymouth Argyle and Truro City player Isaac Vassell has joined Birmingham City on a four-year contract, the Blues have announced.
The Newquay-born 23-year-old has transferred over from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.
He left the Cornish side for League Two Luton in July 2016.
Bats set up home inside dinosaur at Devon theme park
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Rare bats have set up home inside a dinosaur at a theme park in north Devon.
The lesser horseshoe bats have moved in to the belly of a triceratops at the Wildlife and Dinosaur Park in Combe Martin.
Football: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Charlton Athletic
BBC Sport
Jake Jervis bagged a second-half brace as promoted Plymouth overcame Charlton at Home Park at the weekend to claim the first points of their League One campaign.
Argyle were beaten by Peterborough in their season opener last week but Jervis' double ensured they bounced back in style.
Boardmasters Festival: 10 things we've learned
BBC Newsbeat
From sunsets, to Kate Nash’s dog, to boxsets, to Jake Bugg’s hatred of busking, here’s a round up of what went down at the Cornish festival.
That's Alt-J pictured, if you're wondering
Sculptures to mark Devon and Dorset regiments
BBC Spotlight
The finishing touches are being made to a series of sculptures which will ensure Devon and Dorset's historic county regiments are never forgotten.
In fact, three regiments are being honoured in all: Devon and Dorset had individual regiments but another was created when the two were amalgamated. They eventually became part of the modern-day Rifles regiment.
The sculptures will stand at the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas in Staffordshire.
Travel: Exeter trains face further delays after vehicle hits bridge at Crewkerne
BBC Radio Devon
Trains between London Waterloo, Salisbury and Exeter St Davids are now facing delays until midday after a vehicle has struck a bridge at Crewkerne, National Rail says.
The collision has been causing disruption to trains between Yeovil Junction and Exeter St Davids.
Initially, operators said it would cause possible problems until 1100, but that has been revised to 12:00.
Boardmasters Festival: The campsite at night
Some 50,000 festivalgoers attended the music event in Newquay over the weekend, which finished on Sunday night.
Grime artist Stormzy had to pause his set after a "brief surge" at the front of the crowd last night.
Football: Gateshead 3-0 Torquay United
BBC Sport
Gateshead registered their second home win in a week with a resounding success against Torquay at the International Stadium at the weekend.
The Tynesiders led inside 20 minutes when a dangerous ball across goal by Callum Williams ricocheted off Ryan Higgins for an own goal.
Danny Johnson then set up Williams to threaten a second, but Ryan Clarke denied him from close range.
After the break, substitute Richard Peniket extended the home side's lead when he redirected Jordan Preston's effort past the goalkeeper.
Myles Anderson then turned into his own goal from Jordan Burrow's ball as Gateshead secured an unassailable cushion.
Collapsed manholes on A38 slip road
SWH: South West Highway Group