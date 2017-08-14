Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

BBC

Thefts from tents at Cornwall's Boardmasters Festival fell by about a third from last year, a senior police officer says.

Supt Ian Drummond-Smith, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said there were 46 such thefts, down from 70 in 2016.

The force added that there were 22 arrests at the festival in total, including one for assault and 20 people, aged from 15 to 50, being taken into custody for drugs supply offences or money laundering.

As well as that, officers said 99 traffic offences were detected and three vehicles were seized for no insurance.

Of the tent thefts, Supt Drummond-Smith said it was "still too many", but he was "pleased" in the fall in incidents.

About 50,000 people attended the festival over the weekend.