Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Robert Dorrien-Smith's Penzance Heliport Ltd has been forced back to the drawing board.

He wants to revive the helicopter link to the islands, which ceased in 2012.

His company's successful planning application to build a heliport at the Penzance site was challenged at judicial review by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, which operates the Skybus air link.

Now Penzance Heliport Ltd has accepted that the planning permission should be quashed by a High Court order on a number of detailed legal points - certain factors had not been given proper consideration by the planning authority.

Cornwall Council, the planning authority, has accepted this verdict too.

It doesn't mean that the plan for a heliport on the edge of Penzance is necessarily dead – the way is open for Penzance Heliport Ltd to resubmit the same plan.

However, it is certain to face even more scrutiny with its next submission, so this is certain to mean a delay at the least.

The steamship group has said all along that it is happy with competition, but that the helicopters should use its facility at Land’s End Airport.