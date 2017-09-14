Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Summary
- St Ives ex-council house sold for £1.44m
- Penzance heliport planning permission 'should be quashed'
- Government denies Devon and Cornwall Police will lose more officers as a result of latest pay deal
- Train catches fire between Exeter and Tiverton
- East Devon District Council leader survives a vote of no confidence
- Work on Bodmin's massive road upgrade to finish this month
- Attempt to save Exmouth Fun Park fails
- Updates on Thursday 14 September 2017
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later.
Is that Poldark kissing a baby?
Irish heart-throb actor Aiden Turner has been pictured holding and kissing a baby in-between filming the next series of Poldark in Cornwall.
The photos were taken by Craig Lloyd at Holywell Bay, near Newquay, where several scenes of the popular series have been filmed.
They have generated an excited response on Facebook, with Yasmin White posting "we need to get down there asap", and Amy Salmon commenting "Ahhhh god my ovaries!!!!!"
It's not known whether the baby is part of the cast, or just happened to be there at the time.
Latest weather: Showers and rain clearing overnight, but more showers on Friday
BBC Weather
Scattered showers will continue through the evening and start of the night, and it will turn rather chilly during any clear spells. Later in the night, these showers will merge into a longer spell of heavier and persistent rain.
Minimum temperature: 8C (46F).
Any persistent rain will soon clear to leave another day of sunny spells and showers on Friday. Some of these will be heavy with the risk of thunder. It will be a rather breezy day, especially towards coastal areas, making it feel cool.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
Money from St Ives ex-council house - sold for £1.44m - to 'go into affordable housing'
A former council house with one of the finest views in Cornwall has sold at auction for £1.44m.
The three-bedroom property overlooking Porthmeor Beach at St Ives went under the hammer in London on Thursday.
Its former owners, a housing association, say the proceeds will be ploughed into affordable housing.
Doc Martin offers support for Cornish charity
Cornish disaster relief charity Shelterbox has welcomed support from the county's most famous (television) doctor.
Actor Martin Clunes, who plays Dr Martin Ellingham, better known as Doc Martin, posed for photos with the charity's famous green box, along with some of his co-stars.
He said: "ShelterBox is a simple solution to a global problem. When families lose everything they own because of a hurricane, earthquake or conflict ShelterBox volunteers pack up a box containing everything a family needs to rebuild their lives."
Other actors from the show, including Caroline Catz, Dame Eileen Atkins and Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver, who is guest-starring in the series, also gave their support to the charity and posed for photos.
Seth Lakeman thought career-changing call from Robert Plant was a prank
Mark Savage
Music reporter
He's got eight albums and a Mercury Prize nomination under his belt, but Devon's Seth Lakeman is about to reach his biggest audience yet.
Starting this week, the Dartmoor-based musician is joining Robert Plant's touring band, playing alongside the Led Zeppelin star every night on a six-month world tour.
He'll also be Plant's support act, meaning he'll be on stage for up to four hours at a time.
"We'll be ripping it up, basically," he tells the BBC.
Lakeman got the gig after working on Plant's forthcoming album, Carry Fire.
A3047 carriageway closed after hole appears
Andrew Segal
Local Live
A section of the north east-bound lane of the A3047, near Redruth, has been closed after a hole appeared in it.
Cornwall Council said the carriageway between the Avers roundabout and the Treleigh Industrial Estate roundabout was shut "for further essential investigatory works to assess a historical mining feature, following a hole becoming apparent in the carriageway last week".
Football: FA Cup visits Bodmin Town
James Law
BBC Sport Online
Bodmin Town manager Darren Gilbert says it has been "magic" for the club to have the FA Cup trophy visit their Priory Park ground.
The Cornish side host Devon neighbours Bideford in the second qualifying round of the competition on Saturday.
"This is an absolute bonus and this is what the players deserve," Gilbert told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"To actually be able to pick the trophy up and have photographs with it, it's a magic day for the club."
Penzance heliport plans 'go back to the drawing board'
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Robert Dorrien-Smith's Penzance Heliport Ltd has been forced back to the drawing board.
He wants to revive the helicopter link to the islands, which ceased in 2012.
His company's successful planning application to build a heliport at the Penzance site was challenged at judicial review by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, which operates the Skybus air link.
Now Penzance Heliport Ltd has accepted that the planning permission should be quashed by a High Court order on a number of detailed legal points - certain factors had not been given proper consideration by the planning authority.
Cornwall Council, the planning authority, has accepted this verdict too.
It doesn't mean that the plan for a heliport on the edge of Penzance is necessarily dead – the way is open for Penzance Heliport Ltd to resubmit the same plan.
However, it is certain to face even more scrutiny with its next submission, so this is certain to mean a delay at the least.
The steamship group has said all along that it is happy with competition, but that the helicopters should use its facility at Land’s End Airport.
Several car crimes in Redruth
Police are investigating a spate of car crime in Redruth that happened one night last week.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three cars were broken into, and another damaged overnight between Wednesday 6 September and Thursday 7 September.
The first car was broken into in a residents' car park on Jubilee Drive, Redruth, between 21:00 on 6 September and 07:00 on 7 September. Thieves made off with a wallet.
Between 22:00 and 07:00, a second car was broken into on Tremore Road. A man entered a car and damaged the driver side door and stole cash, luggage, driving documents and clothing.
At about the same time, a car parked on Boscarn Road was broken into, with a small amount of cash and binoculars stolen.
Another car was damaged while it was parked on Bellevue, officers said.
Your Portuguese man-of-war questions
BBC News England
Scores of Portuguese man-of-war have washed up on beaches along the coast of Cornwall and Wales this week, in what experts say is the biggest stranding since 2012.
Perranporth beach was closed after a large number of the creatures appeared.
Their long purple tentacles can give a painful sting which in extremely rare cases can be fatal, said the Marine Conservation Society (MCS).
But where does the name come from? How do they reproduce? What do they eat? Do they live on their own or in groups?
Dr Peter Richardson from the society has answered your questions about Portuguese man-of-war.
Man sought after train sex assault
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information about an alleged sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl on a train in Cornwall.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, which took place on the Newquay to Plymouth service at about 20:45 on Saturday 12 August.
The victim was on her way home from the Boardmasters music festival.
Officers said they would would like to speak to the man pictured, as they believed he had information which could help the investigation.
Det Con Matt Grieve said: “I would like to thank everybody who has provided us with information following our last appeal. However, I am still looking to identify this man.
“If you know who he is, then I would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."
A30 closed after collision between Honiton and Upottery
Stowe's Pound stone stackers 'damaging' ancient site
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Visitors to a 6,000-year-old site who are removing stones and piling them up to be "artistic" could be causing significant damage, experts say.
Stones from Stowe's Pound on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall, are being used to build the "fairy stacks" by people "probably unaware" they are breaking the law.
Plymouth flat on market for £1.4m
BBC Spotlight
We've told about the former council house in Cornwall that's just been sold today for £1.44m.
If you're a little short for that kind of outlay, then there's an apartment in Plymouth has gone on the market for a mere £1.4m.
When the building is finished, it will have its own exclusive roof top swimming pool and terrace.
If sold would be one of the highest prices the city has ever seen a flat go for.
Firearms officers involved in arrest in Truro
Truro Police say firearms officers were involved in an arrest in the city yesterday.
A 46-year-old local man was arrested for witness intimidation.
The firearms officers were used as a "purely precautionary measure due to the mention of a handgun", Inspector Rick Milburn said on Facebook.
The weapon has not been found, but officers said they believed it to be a low-powered BB gun.
Inspector Milburn continued: "I'd like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and the victim appears to have been specifically targeted as a result of his association with these persons".
Weather: Thundery hail possible later
BBC Weather
Breezes sunny spells and scattered showers will continue. Some heavy showers are likely and may turn thundery with hail.
Max: 16C (61F).
Tonight, showers will continue and become more frequent and heavy after midnight.
Water supply problems in Fowey
Angry mums say it's taking them over an hour to do the school run because of roadworks
Plymouth Herald
Furious school-run mums say they are facing traffic chaos - and journeys of more than an hour - because of roadworks and major building developments.
St Ives ex-council house sold for £1.44m
A former council house in St Ives has made £1.44m at auction.
The cliffside property at Porthmeor beach had a guide price of £625,000.
It was sold to a bidder in the room at the Allsop auction house in London.
Devon and Cornwall Housing said before the sale that the money would be used to support affordable housing in the area.
School and football club pay tribute to 'popular' man who died in motorbike crash with lorry
Devon Live
Former teachers and members of a local football team have paid further heartfelt tributes to 23-year-old Luke Adams from South Molton, who died in a motorbike crash on Tuesday.
Close-up with the deadly visitors washed up on Cornish shores
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Lethal Portuguese man-of-war may not be the ideal house guest but Cornish film-maker Jane Darke wanted to get a closer look so she brought two home.
Ms Darke from Porthcothan said she held the washed-up man-of-war by their non-poisonous sails and "put them in a bucket".
That gave her a chance to catch the creatures' beauty for a day before burying them.
"My father was stung by one and ended up in hospital so I know how dangerous they can be," she said.
"I wouldn't advise everyone to do it but I know how to handle them.
"They don't look much on the beach but in the water their tentacles unfurl and are spectacular, turquoise and pink."
Record numbers of Portuguese man-of-war have washed up on Cornwall and Wales beaches say experts.
Government denies officer numbers will fall
The government has denied that Devon and Cornwall Police will lose a large number of officers as a result of the latest pay deal.
Ministers have agreed to give officers increases of 2% in the coming year.
Speaking in the Commons, the Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, said he's concerned the Devon and Cornwall force will shrink in size.
Unusual job for police in St Austell
Claims council has 'withdrawn' Scilly heliport permission
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
There's a further twist this morning to the row over plans for a heliport at Penzance, which would serve a revived helicopter link to the Isles of Scilly.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, which opposes the heliport, claims today that Cornwall Council has withdrawn planning permission for the heliport.
The steamship group said the planning consent had been withdrawn on legal grounds.
It said that the judicial review that it launched earlier this year had forced planners to accept that more consultation should have been carried out before permission was granted.
This effectively challenges a statement last night from the firm behind the helicopter plan, which said that it was voluntarily amending and resubmitting its application.
It said that was in order to spare Cornwall Council the expense of fighting the judicial review.
The council has so far made no comment.
Ex-council house could fetch £1m
BBC Radio Cornwall
Drone footage shows the incredible location of a council property that is being auctioned today.
The house is called Sunset and is perched above Porthmeor beach in St Ives.
It has a guide price of £600,000, but could fetch more.
Devon and Cornwall Housing, which owns the property, said the proceeds would be spent on local affordable housing.
Dog killed on A38 near Exeter
Devon Live
A dog has been struck and killed on the A38 near Exeter. Traffic warnings were issued this morning after the animal was spotted on the road at Splatford Split.
Supplies arrive in Scilly after delay
Retired freight ship the Gry Maritha has delivered much-needed supplies to the Isles of Scilly.
Stocks of fresh food had been running low after the current freight ship, the Mali Rose, was in a collision in Penzance harbour at the weekend.
It collided with a trawler and a yacht on Saturday evening.
There were then delays in the Gry Maritha sailing, and the first supplies arrived in the islands last night.
Euan Rodger and his wife, Lindsay, run the Post Office on St Mary's, and also a bespoke food business.
Euan said: "It created me some issues as I had a lot on yesterday. However, we managed to deliver what we set out to deliver. These things happen. It's part of day-to-day island life."
St Austell Police deal with alpacas in the road
Training exercise on board Scillonian
Council IT systems back online
Andrew Segal
Local Live
Three Devon councils affected by an IT failure on Wednesday say they are back online.
Phones and websites at Exeter City Council, East Devon District Council and Teignbridge District Council failed as a result of a major fault.
The services are shared by the three to save money and improve efficiency.
As well as Exeter City Council tweeting a picture of a thumbs-up (above), Teignbridge District Council said on Facebook that it was also "back in action", and that its "website is now back up and running and so are our phones".
East Devon District Council said its systems were "up and running today", but it was still experiencing some "minor disruption" to its housing, revenues and benefits systems.
Naval ship in sea trials after refit
BBC Spotlight
Plymouth based HMS Albion has been undergoing sea trials after her £90m refit at Devonport Dockyard.
The Royal Navy warship boasts a flight deck, an internal harbour and a massive vehicle deck.
It will be able to transport hundreds of Royal Marines anywhere in the world.
Neighbours 'living in fear' of people around house where man was stabbed in Falmouth
Cornwall Live
Residents living in a small terrace of houses in Falmouth said they were too frightened to speak up about issues relating to a house where a man was stabbed.
Scilly transport links up in the air
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
There are calls for a wider consultation on transport links to the Isles of Scilly after a judicial review was granted over current plans for a helicopter service from Penzance.
The group behind the plans, headed by Robert Dorrien-Smith of Tresco, said it would re-submit an amended application.
Meanwhile, the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has called for a wider debate to be held. Its view is that it could operate a helicopter service from Land's End Airport.
The group currently runs the Skybus planes and Scillonian ferry service - the only passenger transport available to Scilly.
Andrew May, chairman of the steamship group, said: "Neither the islands nor Penzance can afford a repeat of the collapsed helicopter service that we saw five years ago, and we all need to look at what’s in the best long-term interests of the islands."
Bodmin roadworks near completion
Intensive work to upgrade Bodmin's road network will finish at the end of this month.
It's taken more than a year to make the town more accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.
Cornwall Council said delays had been caused by "stumbling blocks outside the control of the contractors".
Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
BBC Weather
Another breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some heavy showers are likely and may turn thundery with hail.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).