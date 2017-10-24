Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Ill boy, 2, credited helping change government's mind over transport costs
  2. Devon and Cornwall Police tackle "hundreds" of modern-day slavery leads
  3. Thousands on housing waiting lists because they're in overcrowded or unhealthy homes
  4. Calls for £30m investment into Plymouth-Exeter train line
  5. Reports of trolling 'double in two years'
  6. Plans to protect Exe Estuary wildlife approved
  7. Updates on Tuesday 24 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Hayley Westcott

All times stated are UK

  1. Our live coverage across the day

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Live updates for Devon and Cornwall have finished for the day, but we'll be back at 08:00 on Wednesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

    Don't forget Spotlight on BBC One later. There will also be news through the night on your BBC Local Radio station.

  2. Pumpkins given 'seal' of approval!

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Seals at Torquay's coastal zoo and aquarium, Living Coasts, have been given a pumpkin filled with squid as a seasonal treat.

    Keepers at the zoo floated the pumpkin in the seal pool before the seals dove in for a taste.

    Described as "environmental enrichment", animals at the zoo are given objects and activities to help stimulate them.

    seal playing with pumpkin
    Copyright: Living Coasts

  3. Weather update: A dry night but rain will return

    David Braine

    Weather Forecaster

    This evening will stay dry, but rain, drizzle and hill fog will return during the early hours.

    It will be a mild night for the time of year, with the winds gradually easing.

    Wednesday is likely to stay cloudy with a few outbreaks of rain possible. It will be staying warm though, with the possibilty of some sunny spells.

    Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Charity praises Devon family for government U-turn

    Hamish Marshall

    BBC Spotlight

    A charity has praised the family of a two-year-old seriously ill child from Devon for their part in helping change government policy on help with transport costs.

    Until now, children under three have their applications to get especially-adapted vehicles through the Motability scheme refused.

    But now it's changing its policy after the issue was highlighted when Stanley Murphy, from Newton Abbot, was denied help.

    boy holding mum's hand
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I'm glad that we've been able to take action and have families such as Stanley's speaking up to bring this to the attention of government, and them being able to see there's something they can do about it." from Shaun Walsh Executive Director of External Relations, Together for Short Lives
    Shaun WalshExecutive Director of External Relations, Together for Short Lives

  5. Rugby: Chiefs deserve England calls - Baxter

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Rob Baxter
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says the club should have their biggest-ever contingent of players selected for England.

    Baxter's side, the reigning Premiership champions, had three players picked for September's training camp.

    But with Chiefs top of their Champions Cup pool and second in the Premiership, he hopes more have staked their claim.

    "I would expect us to have five or six guys in and around the Elite Player Squad (EPS)," Baxter told BBC Sport.

    "It would be a really good mark in the progression we're making both as a side and the progression some of our English players are doing."

  6. Police tackle 'hundreds' of modern-day slavery leads

    BBC Spotlight

    Police have "dozens" of active investigations and are following up hundreds of leads involving cases of alleged modern-day slavery in Devon and Cornwall, the counties' chief constable says.

    Shaun Sawyer is the officer leading the fight against exploitation in the UK - where an alarming number of young people are reportedly being targeted.

    A lack of understanding of the Modern Slavery Act meant some forces were failing to tackle the issue, a new report said.

    Police said they "fully accepted" the recommendations in the report.

    Shaun Sawyer
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Calls for £30m investment into Plymouth-Exeter train line

    BBC Politics

    There are calls for the government to invest an extra £30m into the train line between Plymouth and Exeter.

    Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard told Parliament that track improvements could cut journey times.

    He raised the issue after a number of high-profile incidents in the last few years that have stopped trains running on the main route through Devon and Cornwall, particularly problems in Dawlish.

    Conservative Rail Minister Paul Maynard insisted that the government was improving the region's train links, and acknowledged that the situation in Dawlish was "important" and "has had money already".

  8. Devon travel: Problems in Exeter and on B3196

    BBC Radio Devon

    • In Exeter, Topsham Road is closed in both directions between Millbrook Lane and School Lane due to a police incident
    • Between Newton Poppleford and Colaton Raleigh, Dotton Lane is blocked in both directions due to an accident
    • Between Ugborough and Loddiswell, the B3196 is blocked in both directions due to an accident

  9. Changes to Devon's waste collections during winter

    BBC Radio Devon

    People living in the North Devon district are being reminded that garden waste will only be collected every four weeks during the winter.

    From November to January, residents in the area will see their green bins emptied every month rather than fortnightly.

    Less garden waste was produced in the winter and the move was in line with other councils across the country, North Devon Council said.

    bins
    Copyright: BBC

  10. Cornwall welcome more multi-skilled officers

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Two more communities in Bude and Liskeard are set to benefit from two new tri-service officers (TSSO) who support the fire and ambulance services, as well as the police force.

    Richard Deavall will be working in Liskeard, with Adam Chapman serving in Bude.

    The role will be similar to that of Andrew Hichens - the first TSSO in the country - who has been working out of Hayle since November 2014.

    They'll have some police powers, as well as being a co-responder for the ambulance service, an anti-social case worker and being an on-call fire fighter.

    Picture of Richard Deavall, Adam Chapman and Andrew Hichens
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police
    Image caption: Richard Deavall (left) and Adam Chapman (right) will join Andrew Hichens in the role

  11. Are improved journeys to the South West a step closer?

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Highways England have announced the preferred route for the dualling of a 30-mile section of the A303 in the South West, one of the region's major routes.

    The move for the £179m scheme, between Sparkford and Ilchester in Somerset, follows the recent announcement of the preferred route for the upgrade of the A303 near Stonehenge.

    Highways England Chief Executive Jim O'Sullivan said the A303 was a "vital route between the South West and the rest of the country" and that the update will "relieve the congestion which drivers have suffered for years".

  12. Flu jab advice for expectant mothers

    BBC Radio Devon

    Doctors and midwives in Devon are urging pregnant women to protect themselves and their unborn child from flu by getting the free flu jab this winter.

    They said pregnancy naturally weakened the body's immune system and increased the risk of a mother and unborn baby becoming seriously ill from flu.

    All pregnant women are recommended to receive the flu vaccine, irrespective of their stage of pregnancy.

    someone having flu jab
    Copyright: BBC

  13. TB test reveals sick cattle lurking in herds

    The Times

    A new test for bovine tuberculosis suggests that sick cows have been lurking in large herds for years, infecting other animals without farmers knowing.

    The vet pioneering the test said farmers were naive to think that culling badgers would stop TB spreading if cows continued to infect each other.

    Badger culls have been carried out in Devon and Cornwall in a bid to control bovine TB.

  15. Rail improvements discussed in Parliament

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Improvements to the South West's rail network are being debated in Parliament's Westminster Hall.

    The Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, who tabled the debate, asked the government for extra money to pay for upgrades on the mainline to London Paddington.

    He said he wanted the track in and around Dawlish to be protected, as well as improvements to slow hilly sections of track between Plymouth and Newton Abbot - including funding of £30m to upgrade track on steep inclines between Plymouth and Exeter to cut journey times.

    Other MPs in the region have also joined it, including Devon Conservatives Kevin Foster, Anne Marie Morris and Gary Streeter, and Labour's Ben Bradshaw.

  16. Fire damage at hotel after tumble dryer blaze

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A west Devon hotel has suffered smoke and fire damage following an incident involving an industrial tumble dryer in the laundry room.

    Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews sent to the Manor House Hotel in Okehampton on Tuesday morning.

    One person was treated by the ambulance service after suffering from smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire was accidental, the fire service said.

    fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

  17. Football: Grant relief at first Argyle goal

    Brent Pilnick

    BBC Sport

    Joel Grant says he is pleased to have finally scored his first goal for Plymouth Argyle.

    The Jamaica international was on target as Argyle beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 - their first win in 15 games.

    Joel Grant
    Copyright: Rex Features

    "It's nice, it was a long time coming," said Grant, 30, after his first goal since netting for Exeter City in the League Two play-offs 160 days earlier.

    "I'm not used to going so many games without a goal so it's a little bit of a relief."

    Grant moved to the Pilgrims in the summer from Argyle's local rivals and has managed just three goals in 2017.

  18. Cornwall travel: A389 partially blocked

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Between Padstow and Little Petherick, the A389 is partially blocked due to a broken-down lorry.

  20. Elsie Scully-Hicks: Baby 'had high rickets risk'

    BBC Wales News

    Elsie Scully-Hicks
    Copyright: Family photograph

    The trial of a man from Cornwall accused of murdering his adopted baby daughter has been told she could have been at "high risk" of the bone disease rickets.

    Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on 18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.

    Defence witness Prof Michael Holick said the girl had "classic signs" of vitamin D deficiency.

    The trial, at Cardiff Crown Court, is continuing.

