Devon & Cornwall Live: As it happened

Pumpkins given 'seal' of approval!
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Seals at Torquay's coastal zoo and aquarium, Living Coasts, have been given a pumpkin filled with squid as a seasonal treat.
Keepers at the zoo floated the pumpkin in the seal pool before the seals dove in for a taste.
Described as "environmental enrichment", animals at the zoo are given objects and activities to help stimulate them.
Charity praises Devon family for government U-turn
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
A charity has praised the family of a two-year-old seriously ill child from Devon for their part in helping change government policy on help with transport costs.
Until now, children under three have their applications to get especially-adapted vehicles through the Motability scheme refused.
But now it's changing its policy after the issue was highlighted when Stanley Murphy, from Newton Abbot, was denied help.
Rugby: Chiefs deserve England calls - Baxter
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says the club should have their biggest-ever contingent of players selected for England.
Baxter's side, the reigning Premiership champions, had three players picked for September's training camp.
But with Chiefs top of their Champions Cup pool and second in the Premiership, he hopes more have staked their claim.
"I would expect us to have five or six guys in and around the Elite Player Squad (EPS)," Baxter told BBC Sport.
"It would be a really good mark in the progression we're making both as a side and the progression some of our English players are doing."
Police tackle 'hundreds' of modern-day slavery leads
BBC Spotlight
Police have "dozens" of active investigations and are following up hundreds of leads involving cases of alleged modern-day slavery in Devon and Cornwall, the counties' chief constable says.
Shaun Sawyer is the officer leading the fight against exploitation in the UK - where an alarming number of young people are reportedly being targeted.
A lack of understanding of the Modern Slavery Act meant some forces were failing to tackle the issue, a new report said.
Police said they "fully accepted" the recommendations in the report.
Calls for £30m investment into Plymouth-Exeter train line
BBC Politics
There are calls for the government to invest an extra £30m into the train line between Plymouth and Exeter.
Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard told Parliament that track improvements could cut journey times.
He raised the issue after a number of high-profile incidents in the last few years that have stopped trains running on the main route through Devon and Cornwall, particularly problems in Dawlish.
Conservative Rail Minister Paul Maynard insisted that the government was improving the region's train links, and acknowledged that the situation in Dawlish was "important" and "has had money already".
Cornwall welcome more multi-skilled officers
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Two more communities in Bude and Liskeard are set to benefit from two new tri-service officers (TSSO) who support the fire and ambulance services, as well as the police force.
Richard Deavall will be working in Liskeard, with Adam Chapman serving in Bude.
The role will be similar to that of Andrew Hichens - the first TSSO in the country - who has been working out of Hayle since November 2014.
They'll have some police powers, as well as being a co-responder for the ambulance service, an anti-social case worker and being an on-call fire fighter.
Are improved journeys to the South West a step closer?
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Highways England have announced the preferred route for the dualling of a 30-mile section of the A303 in the South West, one of the region's major routes.
The move for the £179m scheme, between Sparkford and Ilchester in Somerset, follows the recent announcement of the preferred route for the upgrade of the A303 near Stonehenge.
Highways England Chief Executive Jim O'Sullivan said the A303 was a "vital route between the South West and the rest of the country" and that the update will "relieve the congestion which drivers have suffered for years".
Flu jab advice for expectant mothers
BBC Radio Devon
Doctors and midwives in Devon are urging pregnant women to protect themselves and their unborn child from flu by getting the free flu jab this winter.
They said pregnancy naturally weakened the body's immune system and increased the risk of a mother and unborn baby becoming seriously ill from flu.
All pregnant women are recommended to receive the flu vaccine, irrespective of their stage of pregnancy.
TB test reveals sick cattle lurking in herds
The Times
A new test for bovine tuberculosis suggests that sick cows have been lurking in large herds for years, infecting other animals without farmers knowing.
The vet pioneering the test said farmers were naive to think that culling badgers would stop TB spreading if cows continued to infect each other.
Badger culls have been carried out in Devon and Cornwall in a bid to control bovine TB.
Police and sea life volunteers help rescue seal pup
The pup was recovered from Godrevy, near St Ives.
Rail improvements discussed in Parliament
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Improvements to the South West's rail network are being debated in Parliament's Westminster Hall.
The Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, Luke Pollard, who tabled the debate, asked the government for extra money to pay for upgrades on the mainline to London Paddington.
He said he wanted the track in and around Dawlish to be protected, as well as improvements to slow hilly sections of track between Plymouth and Newton Abbot - including funding of £30m to upgrade track on steep inclines between Plymouth and Exeter to cut journey times.
Other MPs in the region have also joined it, including Devon Conservatives Kevin Foster, Anne Marie Morris and Gary Streeter, and Labour's Ben Bradshaw.
Fire damage at hotel after tumble dryer blaze
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A west Devon hotel has suffered smoke and fire damage following an incident involving an industrial tumble dryer in the laundry room.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews sent to the Manor House Hotel in Okehampton on Tuesday morning.
One person was treated by the ambulance service after suffering from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was accidental, the fire service said.
Football: Grant relief at first Argyle goal
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Joel Grant says he is pleased to have finally scored his first goal for Plymouth Argyle.
The Jamaica international was on target as Argyle beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 - their first win in 15 games.
"It's nice, it was a long time coming," said Grant, 30, after his first goal since netting for Exeter City in the League Two play-offs 160 days earlier.
"I'm not used to going so many games without a goal so it's a little bit of a relief."
Grant moved to the Pilgrims in the summer from Argyle's local rivals and has managed just three goals in 2017.
Plans for gypsy camp extension underneath power lines refused
Devon Live
Councillors have thrown out plans to extend an authorised gypsy site to allow two additional pitches to be sited directly underneath a dangerous National Grid power line in the village of Woodland, Teignbridge.
Elsie Scully-Hicks: Baby 'had high rickets risk'
BBC Wales News
The trial of a man from Cornwall accused of murdering his adopted baby daughter has been told she could have been at "high risk" of the bone disease rickets.
Matthew Scully-Hicks, 31, of Delabole, denies inflicting catastrophic injuries on 18-month-old Elsie Scully-Hicks at their Cardiff home.
Defence witness Prof Michael Holick said the girl had "classic signs" of vitamin D deficiency.
The trial, at Cardiff Crown Court, is continuing.