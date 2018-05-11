BBC Local Live: South West

Funding set aside for Guernsey's electric cycle subsidy has been exhausted less than a month after the campaign was launched.

The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure said 366 electric cycles had been bought using the scheme.

Getty Images

Under the system, islanders could claim a 25% discount on the purchase of a bike worth up to £1,500 - with 20% coming from the States and 5% from retailers.

£100,000 was put towards the scheme, which launched on 16 April.

It was part of the new integrated transport strategy, which aims to encourage islanders to make more environmentally-friendly transport choices.