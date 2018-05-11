BBC Local Live: South West

It will then remain dry through tonight with long clear spells, but there could be some areas of mist and fog forming too. Winds will be light.
Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).
On Saturday, any early areas of mist and fog will lift to leave a day of sunny spells but there will also be the risk of some showers pushing up from the south west.
Those showers could be heavy.
Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Council borrows £117m to invest in property
Chris Baker
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Torbay Council borrowed £96m in the 12 months to April to invest in property.
The authority said during the 2017/18 financial year, it had invested £31m in a distribution depot in Kent, £27m in a supermarket in Dorset, £21m in commercial premises in Oxfordshire and £17m in offices in Devon.
During 2016/17 the council said it borrowed £21m, which it had invested in the Wren Retail Park in Torbay.
Interest on the loans, from the Treasury-backed Public Works Loan Board, is 2.5%.
The council says it hopes the investments will help plug its continuing funding gap, estimated to be £5.5m in the 2109/20 financial year, and £5.4m and £3.8m in each of the following two years.
Councillors to be given social media training
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Councillors are to be given lessons in how to do everything from engaging with their communities to using social media.
The authority has unveiled its annual member development plan, which sets out the different workshops to be held at County Hall over the next year.
Specialist training sessions are also held for councillors who sit on certain committees including pensions, licensing, appeals and audit committees.
Other training will cover their code of conduct, media inquiries, planning and using IT effectively.
The council has an annual budget of £27,000 for councillor development.
A senior councillor was forced to remind his colleagues to be careful of their language after complaints were received during a council briefing.
The incident happened during an all member briefing at County Hall this morning, which was also being webcast live on Cornwall Council's website.
Simon Mansell, the council's corporate and information governance manager, was speaking about the disgruntled emails that councillors sometimes receive from members of the public - though he used strong language to describe those emails.
A complaint about the language was received soon afterwards.
Mike Eathorne-Gibbons, cabinet member for customers, said there had been some phone calls or emails received by the council saying that "some of the language used was inappropriate".
He reminded councillors that the meeting was being webcast and asked them to be careful about the language used.
Two senior figures in the Labour Party in Cornwall have resigned, claiming that they have been victims of bullying.
Last night, Anna Gillett and Penny West, the chair and secretary of Labour in Truro and Falmouth, announced they would be standing down immediately.
Over the past few months it has become increasingly evident that my position has been being made untenable. There is a culture among some active members that is insidious and bullying in nature. For this reason I will no longer play a part as an executive officer of this Labour Party. Despite experiencing such disparaging and distressing behaviours, I am proud of the part I have played."
In her emotional letter, Penny West explained that she is disabled, had recently undergone hospital treatment and had been involved in a road accident.
She said that she had received "very many emails" from party members who suggested that she had not been carrying out her role properly and that she should stand aside.
There have been...members who, instead of offering help, have offered only criticism, have withheld information, and who have consistently patronised me. It is a culture of bullying that I have found barely tolerable, and I have only coped with it because I am so passionate about getting a Labour government into power that will enact the promises made in the 2017 manifesto."
The resignations are the latest changes to be seen in the Labour Party in Cornwall, which have also included the former leader of the Labour group at County Hall, Tim Dwelly, who left the party to sit as an independent.
He, too, cited bullying as the reason for resigning from the party.
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
New social media accounts give 'clarity' on referendum
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
New social media accounts promoting the island's first referendum should provide clarity on what the five available options mean, according to one of the politicians behind the move.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the accounts on Facebook and Twitter would provide impartial information on the referendum.
She is also hoping that increased publicity of the referendum could encourage campaign groups to form.
The first thing we're really focusing on is the formation of campaign groups because we've only got two weeks to go until the deadline for applications. If you would like to form or join a campaign group then now is the time to be looking at that. If anyone feels strongly about any of the particular options they really need to consider whether they'd be willing to campaign for it."
The Invisible Worlds exhibition, which opens on 25 May, focuses on the world beyond our senses, including things that are too big, too small, too fast, too slow or too far away in space and time.
Jenny and Wolf's intricate designs represent the microbial organisms that live inside humans and on the
surface of the body.
We wanted a spectacular way to illustrate the strange and beautiful microbial life hosted by all humankind. Wolf and Jenny were inspired by the themes of our new exhibition and have realised the Invisible Worlds vision in a truly sensational form."
This was a callous and vicious attack on a young man and we are committed to bringing the persons responsible to justice. We are seeking the support of the Torbay and Paignton community to come forward with information to help us and, in particular, identify the owner and users of the white vehicle in the image."
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Sixteen-year-olds legally have a lot of rights. They can pay tax, they can have children, they can join the military. I think if you have those legal rights then you should have the right to vote. Once you have the right to vote you are the constituents of the politicians, and they are accountable to you."
Public asked to help shape Teignbridge's economic future
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Teignbridge residents are being invited to have their say on the economic future of the area.
Teignbridge District Council has published its draft Economic Development Plan for the next five years and is asking local people to give their feedback and make suggestions.
The plan sets out how the authority will support local businesses and broaden employment opportunities for the people of the district.
We need feedback from our businesses and people who work in Teignbridge – does this work for you? Is there anything we have missed? Is there anything we could do differently? This is a real opportunity to influence the way in which we work."
National charity CLIC Sargent has set up a petition urging the Truro and Falmouth MP and Government Minister Sarah Newton to make it possible for patients to claim benefits from the moment they are diagnosed.
At the moment youngsters can't apply for the Personal Independence Payment until three months after their diagnosis.
If you're a young person who's diagnosed with cancer in Truro you might have to travel to Bristol or further afield to receive specialist treatment. But in those first three months, we know that young people are spending on average £360 per month extra just to deal with the costs of their treatment."
It is estimated that more than 6,000 ash trees grow alongside Devon's roads, and with the disease spreading, the trees could become dangerous.
Ash dieback, also known as Chalara, is a disease that was first seen in Eastern Europe in 1992.
It now affects more than 2 million sq km, from Scandinavia to Italy.
It was identified in England in 2012 in a consignment of imported infected trees.
8% of Jersey's school children hit in last three weeks
BBC Radio Jersey
A survey in Jersey has found 8% of the island's school children said they'd been hit more than three times in the last four weeks.
The survey of 1,000 pupils by Jersey's Children's Commissioner found children as young as three said bullying was a reason for them not liking school or nursery.
Deborah McMillan, from the JCC, said they've been very clear what they want from the new government.
Eighty young people at secondary age said that in the previous four weeks they've been hit by other pupils more than three times at school. Now imagine if that was you in your workplace - it's just not acceptable. So I think there's a lot that we can do to listen to children's voices, find out what that feels like at school for them, and then work up some solutions."
Two trapped after crash in Devon
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two people have suffered minor injuries in a crash near South Brent this morning, firefighters say.
Crews from Buckfastleigh and Ashburton were called to Wonton Cross on Plymouth Road just before 08:00 after receiving reports two vehicles had become wedged in the road, trapping the occupants inside.
One casualty managed to free themselves from the car, while firefighters used tools and a winch to release the second person.
They were both treated for minor injuries by the South Western Ambulance Service.
Hospitality industry wants delay on migration policy vote
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's next chief minister is being urged by the hospitality industry to wait until more is known about the impact of Brexit before committing to a new migration policy.
The Jersey public head to the polls on 16 May for their general election, so the identity of the next chief minister is currently unknown.
The Jersey Hospitality Association wants the next man or woman in the role to delay any decision until after Brexit arrangements are "fully settled".
Proposals that were lodged in the States at the end of 2017 included introducing 10-month work permits for seasonal or temporary workers and up to four years for year-round employment.
It was initially going to be debated in March, but the current Chief Minister Ian Gorst delayed the vote until June.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Electric bicycle budget spent in less than a month
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
Funding set aside for Guernsey's electric cycle subsidy has been exhausted less than a month after the campaign was launched.
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure said 366 electric cycles had been bought using the scheme.
Under the system, islanders could claim a 25% discount on the purchase of a bike worth up to £1,500 - with 20% coming from the States and 5% from retailers.
£100,000 was put towards the scheme, which launched on 16 April.
It was part of the new integrated transport strategy, which aims to encourage islanders to make more environmentally-friendly transport choices.
Weather: Rain tonight but some sunny spells tomorrow
BBC Weather
There will be sunny spells for many this evening.
It will then remain dry through tonight with long clear spells, but there could be some areas of mist and fog forming too. Winds will be light.
Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).
On Saturday, any early areas of mist and fog will lift to leave a day of sunny spells but there will also be the risk of some showers pushing up from the south west.
Those showers could be heavy.
Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Council borrows £117m to invest in property
Chris Baker
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Torbay Council borrowed £96m in the 12 months to April to invest in property.
The authority said during the 2017/18 financial year, it had invested £31m in a distribution depot in Kent, £27m in a supermarket in Dorset, £21m in commercial premises in Oxfordshire and £17m in offices in Devon.
During 2016/17 the council said it borrowed £21m, which it had invested in the Wren Retail Park in Torbay.
Interest on the loans, from the Treasury-backed Public Works Loan Board, is 2.5%.
The council says it hopes the investments will help plug its continuing funding gap, estimated to be £5.5m in the 2109/20 financial year, and £5.4m and £3.8m in each of the following two years.
Councillors to be given social media training
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Councillors are to be given lessons in how to do everything from engaging with their communities to using social media.
The authority has unveiled its annual member development plan, which sets out the different workshops to be held at County Hall over the next year.
Specialist training sessions are also held for councillors who sit on certain committees including pensions, licensing, appeals and audit committees.
Other training will cover their code of conduct, media inquiries, planning and using IT effectively.
The council has an annual budget of £27,000 for councillor development.
Weather: Cloud and rain with some sun on Sunday
BBC Weather
Mostly cloudy this evening and before midnight with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible.
It will then become dry after midnight with some clear spells developing.
Minimum Temperature: 7 to 11C (45 to 52F).
On Saturday it is expected to be a rather cloudy day.
There is the chance of some showery rain but this could remain to the east, so there is some uncertainty.
Maximum Temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
There will be some sunny spells on Sunday, but there will be a chance of showers too.
Some of the showers may be heavy. Sunday night should be dry though.
Judge calls teen who sold drugs at Boardmasters an idiot
Cornwall Live
A drug dealer from Swansea who "had everything going for him" has been branded an idiot by a judge at Truro Crown Court, who then told him to go and make something of his life.
Man died after getting trapped under his tractor
Eleanor Parkinson
BBC Spotlight
A man from Camborne died after being trapped under his tractor on a road run to a vintage rally on New Year's Day, an inquest has heard.
Colin Hosking, 34, was pinned under the vehicle when it overturned while he was trying to brake.
He was driving on a narrow, steep hill between Blackcross and Crowan in west Cornwall when the accident happened.
An eyewitness said he had stopped his car because it looked like the tractor was skidding towards him.
He said he reversed to avoid a collision and the tractor then veered towards a hedge before toppling over, trapping Mr Hosking underneath.
The coroner Emma Carlyon recorded a narrative verdict that Mr Hosking had died in a road traffic accident from traumatic crush injuries.
States' tradition not followed by minister
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A tradition of Jersey's outgoing politicians where messages are left inside desk draws has been criticised by the infrastructure minister.
Deputy Eddie Noel posted pictures of previous messages on Twitter, adding that politicians are "not school children".
I'm suddenly tempted to leave "Chris woz ere" scattered all over BBC Local Live...
Jersey Festival of Words looks to save local language
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey Festival of Words is launching a new project to preserve Jersey's native language.
The Jersey Song Project will use music to try to keep Jerriais alive.
Jersey musicians and speakers of the language are being encouraged to write songs to be performed at the Jersey Festival of Words later this year.
Organiser Kit Ashton says Jerriais is now a "critically endangered" language and music is one of the "most powerful" ways to keep a language alive.
Muratti advice issued by Guernsey Police
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Police have issued security advice for fans travelling to Jersey for tomorrow's Muratti final.
There's nothing hugely surprising in there, the main message seems to be that smoke grenades won't be allowed.
Cornwall councillors told to mind their language
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A senior councillor was forced to remind his colleagues to be careful of their language after complaints were received during a council briefing.
The incident happened during an all member briefing at County Hall this morning, which was also being webcast live on Cornwall Council's website.
Simon Mansell, the council's corporate and information governance manager, was speaking about the disgruntled emails that councillors sometimes receive from members of the public - though he used strong language to describe those emails.
A complaint about the language was received soon afterwards.
Mike Eathorne-Gibbons, cabinet member for customers, said there had been some phone calls or emails received by the council saying that "some of the language used was inappropriate".
He reminded councillors that the meeting was being webcast and asked them to be careful about the language used.
Bus services affected by burst water pipe
Some bus services are affected in and around Plymouth city centre due to a burst water pipe.
Plymouth Citybus said there are "long delays" at the Pennycomequick roundabout.
Le Bourgeois moves to Wasps
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Jersey's Michael Le Bourgeois is to join top Premiership side Wasps this summer.
The 27-year-old fly-half, who has spent the past five years at Bedford, was recently named Championship Player of the Year.
In 2011 he became the first local player to sign a professional deal at St Peter and went on to play 110 games for the club.
'Culture of bullying' in Labour Party in Cornwall
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Two senior figures in the Labour Party in Cornwall have resigned, claiming that they have been victims of bullying.
Last night, Anna Gillett and Penny West, the chair and secretary of Labour in Truro and Falmouth, announced they would be standing down immediately.
In her emotional letter, Penny West explained that she is disabled, had recently undergone hospital treatment and had been involved in a road accident.
She said that she had received "very many emails" from party members who suggested that she had not been carrying out her role properly and that she should stand aside.
The resignations are the latest changes to be seen in the Labour Party in Cornwall, which have also included the former leader of the Labour group at County Hall, Tim Dwelly, who left the party to sit as an independent.
He, too, cited bullying as the reason for resigning from the party.
Jersey Police identify 'majority' of litterers
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey Police say they've "identified the majority" of people involved in littering this beauty spot in St Catherine.
Cornwall hosts 'football golf' international
Andy Birkett
BBC News Online
Some of the best football golf players in the world will be in St Austell this weekend to take part in the English Open.
The sport is becoming increasingly popular in Europe, and players from Germany, Norway, Swizerland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and the UK have signed up for the event.
The competition is part of the European Championships, which are played across 10 different countries.
Burst water pipe causing 'chaos' on Plymouth road
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A burst water pipe is causing "chaos" on a Plymouth road this afternoon.
Devonport and West Sector Neighbourhood Policing Team said there is flooding on Stuart Road with one lane closed on the Pennycomequick roundabout.
South West Water and Plymouth Highways are currently on the scene.
Drivers are being told to "expect delays".
Mount Row reopens soon...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Mount Row will reopen at 16:00 this afternoon, but Kings Road remains closed until late on Monday...
Guernsey referendum: No campaign group applications
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nobody has come forward to lead a campaign group for Guernsey's first referendum, due to take place this year.
Despite applications being open for almost a month, no one has volunteered to lead a campaign for any of the five options for the referendum on island-wide voting.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, who sits on the committee responsible for organising the referendum, is encouraging anyone with an interest to apply before the deadline in two week's time.
Bluebells provide a wash of colour at Enys Gardens
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Bluebells have created a carpet of colour at Enys Gardens near Penryn.
The flowers are currently at about 80% of their maximum coverage.
Enys' Bluebell Festival continues until 13 May.
BBC Weather Watchers: Gorse and blue skies
BBC Weather Watchers
Man, 45, missing from Plymouth
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 45-year-old man is missing from Plymouth, police have said.
Matthew Craig was last seen at about 21:30 on Thursday in the Whitleigh area of the city.
Matthew is described as 6ft (182cm) tall and of muscular build. He has short brown hair, a trimmed goatee beard and a full arm tattoo.
He is believed to be wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and mustard-coloured trainers and driving a black Ford transit van.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
Over 50s Muratti will be competitive 'from start to finish'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The first ever Over 50's Muratti takes place at Springfield Stadium in Jersey this evening.
In a big fund-raising push, money is being raised for both the Guernsey and Jersey Cheshire Homes, who provide care for some of the Channel Islands' most physically disabled people.
Paul Ockleford, a director on the board of the Guernsey Cheshire Home, believes the game will be competitive from start to finish.
Kick off is at 18:30.
BreakingMan in his 20s dies after lorry and car crash on A361
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man in his 20s has died after a crash between a lorry and a car on the A361 near Tiverton, police have said.
The accident happened between the Bolham roundabout and Stoodleigh Cross at about 03:00.
The man's next of kin has been informed. He was the occupant of the car - the lorry driver was uninjured.
The A361 at Stoodleigh remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.
Police say the route is likely to be closed for "some time".
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
New social media accounts give 'clarity' on referendum
Edward Rowe
BBC Radio Guernsey
New social media accounts promoting the island's first referendum should provide clarity on what the five available options mean, according to one of the politicians behind the move.
Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said the accounts on Facebook and Twitter would provide impartial information on the referendum.
She is also hoping that increased publicity of the referendum could encourage campaign groups to form.
More information on the referendum on 10 October:
Stunning body art shines a light on Eden exhibition
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A pair of renowned bodypainters have created microbe-themed designs on husband and wife models as part of the Eden Project’s latest exhibition.
It took Jenny Marquis, who's from Truro, and London-based artist Wolf Reicherter eight hours to paint the intricate designs on Emily and Neil Ellis.
The Invisible Worlds exhibition, which opens on 25 May, focuses on the world beyond our senses, including things that are too big, too small, too fast, too slow or too far away in space and time.
Jenny and Wolf's intricate designs represent the microbial organisms that live inside humans and on the surface of the body.
Police investigate attempted murder in Paignton
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are seeking the owner of a white car after a man was stabbed in the head in Paignton last month.
The incident happened on 11 April between 22:15 and 22:30 at the junction of Dartmouth Road and Penwill Way.
A 26-year-old man from Surrey was a passenger in a car and he was attacked by a number of other men.
He was rushed to Derriford Hospital where he was in an induced coma for a number of days.
Devon CID have released a video of the vehicle in question.
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Roger McGough to perform at Sidmouth Folk Week
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Celebrated poet and author Roger McGough will be performing at this summer's Sidmouth Folk Week.
The 80-year-old will be appearing with his band LiTTLe MACHiNe, which performs famous poems set to music.
Mr McGough was a member of the comedy music group The Scaffold, whose hits included Lily The Pink and Thank U Very Much, and currently presents the long-running Poetry Please on BBC Radio 4.
LiTTLe MACHiNe will be playing in the Ham Marquee on 2 August.
Younger voters would make UK politicians 'more accountable'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Giving 16 year olds the right to vote in the UK would mean politicians are more accountable to young people, according to a member of the Guernsey Youth Forum.
MPs in the UK are being asked today whether legislation should lower the voting age from 18.
Guernsey lowered the voting age to 16 in 2007 - Pieter Durman says the UK should follow its lead.
Public asked to help shape Teignbridge's economic future
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Teignbridge residents are being invited to have their say on the economic future of the area.
Teignbridge District Council has published its draft Economic Development Plan for the next five years and is asking local people to give their feedback and make suggestions.
The plan sets out how the authority will support local businesses and broaden employment opportunities for the people of the district.
The consultation survey is available to fill in online until 29 June.
Call for more financial help for young cancer patients
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are calls for a Cornish MP to take action to ease the financial pressure on young people with cancer.
National charity CLIC Sargent has set up a petition urging the Truro and Falmouth MP and Government Minister Sarah Newton to make it possible for patients to claim benefits from the moment they are diagnosed.
At the moment youngsters can't apply for the Personal Independence Payment until three months after their diagnosis.
Move your cars before the demolition...
A361 to be closed 'for several hours' after earlier crash
The A361 at Tiverton is "likely to be closed for several hours yet" after an earlier crash, police have said.
A car and lorry crashed between the Bolham roundabout and Stoodleigh Cross at about 03:00.
One man has been take to hospital with "serious injuries".
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area while investigation work takes place.
Police added that the scene is a "difficult" one to examine.
Can you spot all the signs?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A public art project consisting of 10 motivational signs will soon be installed around St Peter Port.
"Notes to Islanders" will be running during Mental Health Awareness Week - starting 14 May.
The signs are intended to "provide an important platform for discussion surrounding mental health on the island and ultimately to help brighten up someone's day".
There are 10 signs in total, all designed by Sian Jones - a contemporary artist from Guernsey who is based in London.
Deadly thunder fever warning for this weekend
Cornwall Live
A combination of weather conditions could create the same environment that killed nine last year.
Grieving parents felt 'misled' over death of their son
Devon Live
Doctors say changes at hospital have followed death of 21-month old Harry McGovern who collapsed in Plymouth city centre.
Devon's ash trees to be monitored for disease
BBC Radio Devon
Tree experts are to spend more time monitoring Devon's ash trees.
It is because of growing concerns about the spread of Ash Dieback Disease.
It is estimated that more than 6,000 ash trees grow alongside Devon's roads, and with the disease spreading, the trees could become dangerous.
Ash dieback, also known as Chalara, is a disease that was first seen in Eastern Europe in 1992.
It now affects more than 2 million sq km, from Scandinavia to Italy.
It was identified in England in 2012 in a consignment of imported infected trees.
8% of Jersey's school children hit in last three weeks
BBC Radio Jersey
A survey in Jersey has found 8% of the island's school children said they'd been hit more than three times in the last four weeks.
The survey of 1,000 pupils by Jersey's Children's Commissioner found children as young as three said bullying was a reason for them not liking school or nursery.
Deborah McMillan, from the JCC, said they've been very clear what they want from the new government.
Two trapped after crash in Devon
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two people have suffered minor injuries in a crash near South Brent this morning, firefighters say.
Crews from Buckfastleigh and Ashburton were called to Wonton Cross on Plymouth Road just before 08:00 after receiving reports two vehicles had become wedged in the road, trapping the occupants inside.
One casualty managed to free themselves from the car, while firefighters used tools and a winch to release the second person.
They were both treated for minor injuries by the South Western Ambulance Service.
Hospitality industry wants delay on migration policy vote
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's next chief minister is being urged by the hospitality industry to wait until more is known about the impact of Brexit before committing to a new migration policy.
The Jersey public head to the polls on 16 May for their general election, so the identity of the next chief minister is currently unknown.
The Jersey Hospitality Association wants the next man or woman in the role to delay any decision until after Brexit arrangements are "fully settled".
Proposals that were lodged in the States at the end of 2017 included introducing 10-month work permits for seasonal or temporary workers and up to four years for year-round employment.
It was initially going to be debated in March, but the current Chief Minister Ian Gorst delayed the vote until June.