Devon & Cornwall Live: 7-11 May

It will then remain dry through tonight with long clear spells, but there could be some areas of mist and fog forming too. Winds will be light.
Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).
On Saturday, any early areas of mist and fog will lift to leave a day of sunny spells but there will also be the risk of some showers pushing up from the south west.
Those showers could be heavy.
Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Council borrows £117m to invest in property
Chris Baker
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Torbay Council borrowed £96m in the 12 months to April to invest in property.
The authority said during the 2017/18 financial year, it had invested £31m in a distribution depot in Kent, £27m in a supermarket in Dorset, £21m in commercial premises in Oxfordshire and £17m in offices in Devon.
During 2016/17 the council said it borrowed £21m, which it had invested in the Wren Retail Park in Torbay.
Interest on the loans, from the Treasury-backed Public Works Loan Board, is 2.5%.
The council says it hopes the investments will help plug its continuing funding gap, estimated to be £5.5m in the 2109/20 financial year, and £5.4m and £3.8m in each of the following two years.
Councillors to be given social media training
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall Councillors are to be given lessons in how to do everything from engaging with their communities to using social media.
The authority has unveiled its annual member development plan, which sets out the different workshops to be held at County Hall over the next year.
Specialist training sessions are also held for councillors who sit on certain committees including pensions, licensing, appeals and audit committees.
Other training will cover their code of conduct, media inquiries, planning and using IT effectively.
The council has an annual budget of £27,000 for councillor development.
Judge calls teen who sold drugs at Boardmasters an idiot
A man from Camborne died after being trapped under his tractor on a road run to a vintage rally on New Year's Day, an inquest has heard.
Colin Hosking, 34, was pinned under the vehicle when it overturned while he was trying to brake.
He was driving on a narrow, steep hill between Blackcross and Crowan in west Cornwall when the accident happened.
An eyewitness said he had stopped his car because it looked like the tractor was skidding towards him.
He said he reversed to avoid a collision and the tractor then veered towards a hedge before toppling over, trapping Mr Hosking underneath.
The coroner Emma Carlyon recorded a narrative verdict that Mr Hosking had died in a road traffic accident from traumatic crush injuries.
Cornwall councillors told to mind their language
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A senior councillor was forced to remind his colleagues to be careful of their language after complaints were received during a council briefing.
The incident happened during an all member briefing at County Hall this morning, which was also being webcast live on Cornwall Council's website.
Simon Mansell, the council's corporate and information governance manager, was speaking about the disgruntled emails that councillors sometimes receive from members of the public - though he used strong language to describe those emails.
A complaint about the language was received soon afterwards.
Mike Eathorne-Gibbons, cabinet member for customers, said there had been some phone calls or emails received by the council saying that "some of the language used was inappropriate".
He reminded councillors that the meeting was being webcast and asked them to be careful about the language used.
Two senior figures in the Labour Party in Cornwall have resigned, claiming that they have been victims of bullying.
Last night, Anna Gillett and Penny West, the chair and secretary of Labour in Truro and Falmouth, announced they would be standing down immediately.
Over the past few months it has become increasingly evident that my position has been being made untenable. There is a culture among some active members that is insidious and bullying in nature. For this reason I will no longer play a part as an executive officer of this Labour Party. Despite experiencing such disparaging and distressing behaviours, I am proud of the part I have played."
In her emotional letter, Penny West explained that she is disabled, had recently undergone hospital treatment and had been involved in a road accident.
She said that she had received "very many emails" from party members who suggested that she had not been carrying out her role properly and that she should stand aside.
There have been...members who, instead of offering help, have offered only criticism, have withheld information, and who have consistently patronised me. It is a culture of bullying that I have found barely tolerable, and I have only coped with it because I am so passionate about getting a Labour government into power that will enact the promises made in the 2017 manifesto."
The resignations are the latest changes to be seen in the Labour Party in Cornwall, which have also included the former leader of the Labour group at County Hall, Tim Dwelly, who left the party to sit as an independent.
He, too, cited bullying as the reason for resigning from the party.
The Invisible Worlds exhibition, which opens on 25 May, focuses on the world beyond our senses, including things that are too big, too small, too fast, too slow or too far away in space and time.
Jenny and Wolf's intricate designs represent the microbial organisms that live inside humans and on the
surface of the body.
We wanted a spectacular way to illustrate the strange and beautiful microbial life hosted by all humankind. Wolf and Jenny were inspired by the themes of our new exhibition and have realised the Invisible Worlds vision in a truly sensational form."
This was a callous and vicious attack on a young man and we are committed to bringing the persons responsible to justice. We are seeking the support of the Torbay and Paignton community to come forward with information to help us and, in particular, identify the owner and users of the white vehicle in the image."
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Celebrated poet and author Roger McGough will be performing at this summer's Sidmouth Folk Week.
The 80-year-old will be appearing with his band LiTTLe MACHiNe, which performs famous poems set to music.
Mr McGough was a member of the comedy music group The Scaffold, whose hits included Lily The
Pink and Thank U Very Much, and currently presents the long-running Poetry Please on BBC Radio 4.
LiTTLe MACHiNe will be playing in the Ham Marquee on 2 August.
Public asked to help shape Teignbridge's economic future
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Teignbridge residents are being invited to have their say on the economic future of the area.
Teignbridge District Council has published its draft Economic Development Plan for the next five years and is asking local people to give their feedback and make suggestions.
The plan sets out how the authority will support local businesses and broaden employment opportunities for the people of the district.
We need feedback from our businesses and people who work in Teignbridge – does this work for you? Is there anything we have missed? Is there anything we could do differently? This is a real opportunity to influence the way in which we work."
National charity CLIC Sargent has set up a petition urging the Truro and Falmouth MP and Government Minister Sarah Newton to make it possible for patients to claim benefits from the moment they are diagnosed.
At the moment youngsters can't apply for the Personal Independence Payment until three months after their diagnosis.
If you're a young person who's diagnosed with cancer in Truro you might have to travel to Bristol or further afield to receive specialist treatment. But in those first three months, we know that young people are spending on average £360 per month extra just to deal with the costs of their treatment."
A361 to be closed 'for several hours' after earlier crash
The service helps young people with special needs to get jobs in the local community.
Bovey Castle has taken on two students so far and says it wants to take on more.
'Contaminated material' found at Dawlish Countryside Park
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Contaminated material has been found at Dawlish Countryside Park, meaning that work to repair the car park has been delayed.
Work was due to begin this week but a small trace of contaminated material was discovered by contractors.
Work due to start on car park resurfacing at Dawlish Countryside Park has been delayed. This is due to the contractors discovering a small trace of contaminated material which needs to be removed before the first phase of works can begin. Once the test results have been received then we will agree with the contractor a revised commencement date and advise the public of this."
Crews from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton attended the blaze on Chapel Street.
The fire was confined to the oven, but the entire ground floor of the building was damaged by smoke.
Devon primary school wins special sustainability award
John Danks
BBC Spotlight
A primary school in Devon has won an award for its work enabling children to grow, harvest, and understand about vegetables and fruit.
Wynstream Primary School, in Wonford, Exeter will receive this year’s Prince of Wales Award, which is given annually by the Devon County Agricultural Association for community projects that boost local sustainability.
We have a school shop, where they can buy the organic fruit and vegetable plants that we grow, and the ‘pester-power’ of the children is very important in getting their parents, and sometimes even their grand-parents involved in growing their own.”
The
£1,000 prize money will be spent on a large pollinator area to give the children practical
experience and understanding of how bees and other insects are involved in fruit and vegetable production.
It's the first time the award, which will be presented at the Devon County Show, has been won by a school.
BreakingMan 'seriously injured' in A361 crash near Tiverton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been "seriously injured" in a crash between a car and a lorry on the A361 near Tiverton, police have said.
Mr Caplin replaces Sandra Rothwell and will take up his new role in July. He has previously held senior roles at Falmouth University, Cornwall Council and the Cornwall Development Company.
We already have some amazing businesses in sectors ranging from digital to creative to renewable energy and aerospace. These form the basis of the LEPs 10 opportunities and my ambition will be to develop and support these even further. I am also looking forward to working with sectors such as tourism and agri-food which also play a big part in the regional economy."
The LEP is a partnership between the private and public sectors and that aims to drive the economic strategy for Cornwall. There are 38 LEPs in England.
Exeter City prepare for Wembley trip in promotion bid
Lincoln City 0-0 Exeter City
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport
Exeter resist a strong second-half performance from Lincoln to draw the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-final.Read more
Cornwall Live
Cornish Pirates bring in back Holden
Cornish Pirates sign England Students full-back and ex-Liverpool academy footballer Maliq Holden on a one-year deal.
Bus services affected by burst water pipe
Some bus services are affected in and around Plymouth city centre due to a burst water pipe.
Plymouth Citybus said there are "long delays" at the Pennycomequick roundabout.
'Culture of bullying' in Labour Party in Cornwall
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Cornwall hosts 'football golf' international
Andy Birkett
BBC News Online
Some of the best football golf players in the world will be in St Austell this weekend to take part in the English Open.
The sport is becoming increasingly popular in Europe, and players from Germany, Norway, Swizerland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and the UK have signed up for the event.
The competition is part of the European Championships, which are played across 10 different countries.
Burst water pipe causing 'chaos' on Plymouth road
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A burst water pipe is causing "chaos" on a Plymouth road this afternoon.
Devonport and West Sector Neighbourhood Policing Team said there is flooding on Stuart Road with one lane closed on the Pennycomequick roundabout.
South West Water and Plymouth Highways are currently on the scene.
Drivers are being told to "expect delays".
Bluebells provide a wash of colour at Enys Gardens
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Bluebells have created a carpet of colour at Enys Gardens near Penryn.
The flowers are currently at about 80% of their maximum coverage.
Enys' Bluebell Festival continues until 13 May.
Man, 45, missing from Plymouth
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 45-year-old man is missing from Plymouth, police have said.
Matthew Craig was last seen at about 21:30 on Thursday in the Whitleigh area of the city.
Matthew is described as 6ft (182cm) tall and of muscular build. He has short brown hair, a trimmed goatee beard and a full arm tattoo.
He is believed to be wearing blue Nike tracksuit bottoms and mustard-coloured trainers and driving a black Ford transit van.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
BreakingMan in his 20s dies after lorry and car crash on A361
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man in his 20s has died after a crash between a lorry and a car on the A361 near Tiverton, police have said.
The accident happened between the Bolham roundabout and Stoodleigh Cross at about 03:00.
The man's next of kin has been informed. He was the occupant of the car - the lorry driver was uninjured.
The A361 at Stoodleigh remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.
Police say the route is likely to be closed for "some time".
Anyone with information on the crash is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Stunning body art shines a light on Eden exhibition
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A pair of renowned bodypainters have created microbe-themed designs on husband and wife models as part of the Eden Project’s latest exhibition.
It took Jenny Marquis, who's from Truro, and London-based artist Wolf Reicherter eight hours to paint the intricate designs on Emily and Neil Ellis.
The Invisible Worlds exhibition, which opens on 25 May, focuses on the world beyond our senses, including things that are too big, too small, too fast, too slow or too far away in space and time.
Jenny and Wolf's intricate designs represent the microbial organisms that live inside humans and on the surface of the body.
Police investigate attempted murder in Paignton
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are seeking the owner of a white car after a man was stabbed in the head in Paignton last month.
The incident happened on 11 April between 22:15 and 22:30 at the junction of Dartmouth Road and Penwill Way.
A 26-year-old man from Surrey was a passenger in a car and he was attacked by a number of other men.
He was rushed to Derriford Hospital where he was in an induced coma for a number of days.
Devon CID have released a video of the vehicle in question.
A 19-year-old man from Mitcham in London, a 16-year-old boy from London, and a 48-year-old man from Torquay were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Roger McGough to perform at Sidmouth Folk Week
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Celebrated poet and author Roger McGough will be performing at this summer's Sidmouth Folk Week.
The 80-year-old will be appearing with his band LiTTLe MACHiNe, which performs famous poems set to music.
Mr McGough was a member of the comedy music group The Scaffold, whose hits included Lily The Pink and Thank U Very Much, and currently presents the long-running Poetry Please on BBC Radio 4.
LiTTLe MACHiNe will be playing in the Ham Marquee on 2 August.
Public asked to help shape Teignbridge's economic future
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Teignbridge residents are being invited to have their say on the economic future of the area.
Teignbridge District Council has published its draft Economic Development Plan for the next five years and is asking local people to give their feedback and make suggestions.
The plan sets out how the authority will support local businesses and broaden employment opportunities for the people of the district.
The consultation survey is available to fill in online until 29 June.
Call for more financial help for young cancer patients
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are calls for a Cornish MP to take action to ease the financial pressure on young people with cancer.
National charity CLIC Sargent has set up a petition urging the Truro and Falmouth MP and Government Minister Sarah Newton to make it possible for patients to claim benefits from the moment they are diagnosed.
At the moment youngsters can't apply for the Personal Independence Payment until three months after their diagnosis.
A361 to be closed 'for several hours' after earlier crash
The A361 at Tiverton is "likely to be closed for several hours yet" after an earlier crash, police have said.
A car and lorry crashed between the Bolham roundabout and Stoodleigh Cross at about 03:00.
One man has been take to hospital with "serious injuries".
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area while investigation work takes place.
Police added that the scene is a "difficult" one to examine.
'Bored' job search man dies aged 91
Joe Bartley took a job as a waiter aged 89 after putting an ad in a local paper to find work.
Deadly thunder fever warning for this weekend
Cornwall Live
A combination of weather conditions could create the same environment that killed nine last year.
Grieving parents felt 'misled' over death of their son
Devon Live
Doctors say changes at hospital have followed death of 21-month old Harry McGovern who collapsed in Plymouth city centre.
Devon's ash trees to be monitored for disease
BBC Radio Devon
Tree experts are to spend more time monitoring Devon's ash trees.
It is because of growing concerns about the spread of Ash Dieback Disease.
It is estimated that more than 6,000 ash trees grow alongside Devon's roads, and with the disease spreading, the trees could become dangerous.
Ash dieback, also known as Chalara, is a disease that was first seen in Eastern Europe in 1992.
It now affects more than 2 million sq km, from Scandinavia to Italy.
It was identified in England in 2012 in a consignment of imported infected trees.
Two trapped after crash in Devon
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Two people have suffered minor injuries in a crash near South Brent this morning, firefighters say.
Crews from Buckfastleigh and Ashburton were called to Wonton Cross on Plymouth Road just before 08:00 after receiving reports two vehicles had become wedged in the road, trapping the occupants inside.
One casualty managed to free themselves from the car, while firefighters used tools and a winch to release the second person.
They were both treated for minor injuries by the South Western Ambulance Service.
Man helped to find job after barely speaking for six years
Janine Jansen
BBC Spotlight
A man who barely spoke for six years after being bullied at school is now working at Bovey Castle.
Aaron Darcy, 21, from Torquay, became selectively mute, talking only to his parents and only within the confines of his home.
He started to speak more freely again after getting help from an adult education provider called Eat That Frog.
The service helps young people with special needs to get jobs in the local community.
Bovey Castle has taken on two students so far and says it wants to take on more.
'Contaminated material' found at Dawlish Countryside Park
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Contaminated material has been found at Dawlish Countryside Park, meaning that work to repair the car park has been delayed.
Work was due to begin this week but a small trace of contaminated material was discovered by contractors.
Cornwall travel: A39 Dracaena Avenue partially blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Falmouth, the A39 Dracaena Avenue is partially blocked by a broken-down vehicle at the Ponsharden Roundabout.
'Bored stiff' Paignton pensioner Joe Bartley dies
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 91-year-old man from Devon who got a job as a waiter after placing an ad in a local paper has died.
Joe Bartley received fan mail when he started his job at Cantina Bar and Kitchen in Paignton in 2016.
He said at the time that he had felt "very lonely" after his wife Cassie died in 2014. "I was bored stiff sat there doing nothing and not seeing anyone," he said.
Joe hung up his apron in March but had made quite the impact on his colleagues.
In a Facebook post, Cantina staff said they "could never have known what Joe Bartley would mean to us when we answered his ad".
"Joe quickly became a colleague, a friend and surprisingly, a media sensation.We will all miss his mischief, infectious laugh and incredible zest for life."
The League Two academy making millions
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
BBC Sport finds out how League Two side Exeter City are making millions by selling their best young players.
Six tonne statue of St Piran sets sail for France
BBC Spotlight
A six tonne statue of the patron saint of Cornwall will continue its journey to France today.
The granite sculpture of St Piran will be the 100th statue to feature in the Valley of the Saints in Brittany, and marks the park's 10th anniversary.
It has taken months to create and is due to travel across the Channel from Salcombe today on a traditional French sailing boat.
Devon travel update
BBC Radio Devon
Knitted Poldark characters 'go global'
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The woollen characters have sold across the UK, Canada, Australia and the US.
Building damaged by fire in Exmouth
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Firefighters were called to an oven fire at a commercial building in Exmouth this morning.
Crews from Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton attended the blaze on Chapel Street.
The fire was confined to the oven, but the entire ground floor of the building was damaged by smoke.
Devon primary school wins special sustainability award
John Danks
BBC Spotlight
A primary school in Devon has won an award for its work enabling children to grow, harvest, and understand about vegetables and fruit.
Wynstream Primary School, in Wonford, Exeter will receive this year’s Prince of Wales Award, which is given annually by the Devon County Agricultural Association for community projects that boost local sustainability.
The £1,000 prize money will be spent on a large pollinator area to give the children practical experience and understanding of how bees and other insects are involved in fruit and vegetable production.
It's the first time the award, which will be presented at the Devon County Show, has been won by a school.
BreakingMan 'seriously injured' in A361 crash near Tiverton
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been "seriously injured" in a crash between a car and a lorry on the A361 near Tiverton, police have said.
It happened at about 03:00 between the Bolham roundabout and Stoodleigh Cross.
Emergency services remain at the scene where the road has been closed for investigation work.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and choose an alternative route. Diversions have been put in place.
Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact police.
New business chief appointed in Cornwall
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A new boss of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has been appointed.
Glenn Caplin has been given the twin jobs of Chief Executive Officer of the LEP and Service Director (Economic Development and Enterprise) for Cornwall Council.
Mr Caplin replaces Sandra Rothwell and will take up his new role in July. He has previously held senior roles at Falmouth University, Cornwall Council and the Cornwall Development Company.
The LEP is a partnership between the private and public sectors and that aims to drive the economic strategy for Cornwall. There are 38 LEPs in England.
Exeter City prepare for Wembley trip in promotion bid
BBC Spotlight
Exeter City's bid to make the League Two play-off final at Wembley gets under way tomorrow.
The Grecians travel to Lincoln for the first leg of their semi-final, with the Imps returning to St James Park next Thursday.
Exeter City are hoping they can draw on the experience of last season's play-offs to help them go one step further and gain promotion to League One.
Midfielder, Jake Taylor says Exeter is feeling confident...
Cloud covers Holywell Bay this morning
BBC Weather Watchers
Thanks to PopandRosies Pa for sharing this picture of Holywell Bay near Newquay this morning.
It will become increasingly cloudy as rain to the west moves in across Cornwall and Devon today.
If you have any pictures to share, please email us.