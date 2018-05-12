Devon & Cornwall Live: 7-11 May

There will be sunny spells for many this evening.

It will then remain dry through tonight with long clear spells, but there could be some areas of mist and fog forming too. Winds will be light.

Minimum temperature: 0 to 3C (32 to 37F).

On Saturday, any early areas of mist and fog will lift to leave a day of sunny spells but there will also be the risk of some showers pushing up from the south west.

Those showers could be heavy.

Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).