BBC Local Live: South West

A man died in a crash on the A38 near Dobwalls on Monday, police have confirmed.

A Land Rover and a lorry collided at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00.

The driver of the Land Rover was killed. His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where police say she is in a stable condition.

The road was closed for eight hours, reopening at 19:30.

Police have appealed for witnesses.