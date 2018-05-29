BBC Local Live: South West

A Land Rover and a lorry collided at Newbridge Cross just after 11:00.
The driver of the Land Rover was killed. His female passenger was airlifted to Plymouth's Derriford Hospital, where police say she is in a stable condition.
The road was closed for eight hours, reopening at 19:30.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Police officer feared fighter jet would hit drone - report
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A police drone operator was forced to quickly steer the device away from the
path of an F-15 fighter jet travelling at nearly 520mph, a report has revealed.
The Devon and Cornwall officer was convinced there would be a collision between the 6kg device with the
military jet after it came into view and then banked right above Throwleigh, Devon, on 16 January.
The UK Airprox Board, which looks into near-misses, is discussing whether military planning services could also incorporate information from the National Air Traffic Services' drone assist app to "contribute to a unified
traffic management system".
Lizard locals fear the loss of 120-year-old Post Office
A comprehensive review into the future of the South West's rail network is suggesting introducing a new inland route between Exeter and Plymouth to combat problems with train delays during stormy weather along Dawlish's sea wall.
The transport think tank Greengauge 21 believes re-introducing the route via Okehampton and Tavistock will guarantee existing journey times to Cornwall.
The University of Exeter Medical School has joined together with NHS staff and dementia charities after new research shows people with dementia tend to stay in hospital for longer and are much more likely to be readmitted.
Research by the Alzheimer's Society also shows nine out of 10 sufferers become more confused and find hospitals environments frightening.
The idea of the collaboration is to come up with practical ways to make life in hospital easier for patients living with the condition and their carers.
There are currently almost 56,000 people in the South West with dementia and experts say the number is expected to double by 2030.
It's very difficult for clinicians to provide the best possible care for those patients and at the same time manage that whole process - especially with the pressures the NHS is under. What we're trying to do is to improve the experience of care for people with dementia when they're in hospital.
Weather: Warm day ahead with risk of some sharp showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Any early mist will clear to leave a warm day with sunny spells across the region.
There are however the risk of some isolated sharp showers.
Maximum temperature: 22C (71F).
Yellow wind warning in place across the islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.
