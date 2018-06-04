BBC Local Live: South West

There is currently a power cut in the L'Islet area in Guernsey. Engineers are on site to try and fix the problem, but there's no estimated time for repairs at the moment.
Multiple fires tackled across Devon and Cornwall
Rob England
BBC News Online
It was a busy Sunday for fire crews across Devon and Cornwall. Firefighter were called to a car, camper van blaze and a kitchen fire.
In Chudleigh, Devon, a catalytic converter in a car caught fire at West Harcombe Cross, crews were called at about 23:00 to tackle the blaze.
At 22:15 crews were called to a property in Teignmouth to extinguish a fire in a pile of clothes which had been thrown out of a window.
In Cornwall, firefighters entered a property in East Looe to tackle a small kitchen fire at about 21:00. Once extinguished, crews remained to ventilate the area.
Crews in Bodmin also dealt with a campervan fire at about 17:35.
All fires were accidental.
Devon travel: Jackknifed trailer blocks Telegraph Hill
BBC Radio Devon
The A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter is blocked due to a jackknifed trailer. Traffic is queueing.
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's next chief minister will be decided later.
Two politicians, Senator Ian Gorst, the island's current chief minister, and Senator John Le Fondre - have put themselves forward for the role.
Lots will be drawn to decide which candidate will address the Assembly first, with each one speaking for up to 10 minutes, followed by up to an hour of questions for members.
It will be up to their colleagues to decide which one will take on the responsibilities of the island's most senior politician, using the electronic voting system.
You can listen to the States sitting live on BBC Radio Jersey here.