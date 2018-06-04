Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Monday 4 June until Friday 8 June 2018

Multiple fires tackled across Devon and Cornwall

Rob England

BBC News Online

It was a busy Sunday for fire crews across Devon and Cornwall. Firefighter were called to a car, camper van blaze and a kitchen fire.

In Chudleigh, Devon, a catalytic converter in a car caught fire at West Harcombe Cross, crews were called at about 23:00 to tackle the blaze.

At 22:15 crews were called to a property in Teignmouth to extinguish a fire in a pile of clothes which had been thrown out of a window.

In Cornwall, firefighters entered a property in East Looe to tackle a small kitchen fire at about 21:00. Once extinguished, crews remained to ventilate the area.

Crews in Bodmin also dealt with a campervan fire at about 17:35.

All fires were accidental.

Devon travel: Jackknifed trailer blocks Telegraph Hill

BBC Radio Devon

The A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter is blocked due to a jackknifed trailer. Traffic is queueing.

Severe accident: A380 Devon northbound

BBC News Travel

A380 Devon northbound severe accident, around A38 Haldon Hill affecting B3192.

A380 Devon - A380 Telegraph Hill in Kennford blocked and queuing traffic northbound around the A38 Haldon Hill junction, because of an accident involving an overturned cattle truck. Congestion to the B3192 junction.

