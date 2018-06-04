Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter is blocked due to a jackknifed trailer. Traffic is queueing.
Severe accident: A380 Devon northbound
BBC News Travel
A380 Devon northbound severe accident, around A38 Haldon Hill affecting B3192.
A380 Devon - A380 Telegraph Hill in Kennford blocked and queuing traffic northbound around the A38 Haldon Hill junction, because of an accident involving an overturned cattle truck. Congestion to the B3192 junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Woman, 88, found after collapsing in field for nine hours
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Multiple fires tackled across Devon and Cornwall
Rob England
BBC News Online
It was a busy Sunday for fire crews across Devon and Cornwall. Firefighter were called to a car, camper van blaze and a kitchen fire.
In Chudleigh, Devon, a catalytic converter in a car caught fire at West Harcombe Cross, crews were called at about 23:00 to tackle the blaze.
At 22:15 crews were called to a property in Teignmouth to extinguish a fire in a pile of clothes which had been thrown out of a window.
In Cornwall, firefighters entered a property in East Looe to tackle a small kitchen fire at about 21:00. Once extinguished, crews remained to ventilate the area.
Crews in Bodmin also dealt with a campervan fire at about 17:35.
All fires were accidental.
Devon travel: Jackknifed trailer blocks Telegraph Hill
BBC Radio Devon
The A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter is blocked due to a jackknifed trailer. Traffic is queueing.
Severe accident: A380 Devon northbound
A380 Devon northbound severe accident, around A38 Haldon Hill affecting B3192.
A380 Devon - A380 Telegraph Hill in Kennford blocked and queuing traffic northbound around the A38 Haldon Hill junction, because of an accident involving an overturned cattle truck. Congestion to the B3192 junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Woman, 88, found after collapsing in field for nine hours