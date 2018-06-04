Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It was a busy Sunday for fire crews across Devon and Cornwall. Firefighter were called to a car, camper van blaze and a kitchen fire.

In Chudleigh, Devon, a catalytic converter in a car caught fire at West Harcombe Cross, crews were called at about 23:00 to tackle the blaze.

At 22:15 crews were called to a property in Teignmouth to extinguish a fire in a pile of clothes which had been thrown out of a window.

In Cornwall, firefighters entered a property in East Looe to tackle a small kitchen fire at about 21:00. Once extinguished, crews remained to ventilate the area.

Crews in Bodmin also dealt with a campervan fire at about 17:35.

All fires were accidental.