BBC Local Live: South West

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 11 June until Friday 15 June 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Owners of abandoned cars 'risk driving ban'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Motorists who leave broken-down vehicles in public car parks are being warned they may be fined and risk a one-year driving ban.

Guernsey Police are actively tracing the owners of the six vehicles left for the past few months at the L'Ancresse Lodge car park.

Roads Policing Sergeant Tom Marshall said officers would turn their attention to other car parks, and reminded road users that the penalties for abandoning cars were significant.

Devon travel: Car fire on A38

BBC Radio Devon

On the A38 near Plympton, Exeter-bound, one lane is blocked by a car fire near the Deep Lane Junction, Drivers should approach with care.

Cornwall travel: Cable fault reduces ferry service

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • On the A390 between Hewas Water and Grampound, there are reports of an accident near Bosillion Lane
  • Just two ferries are running between Torpoint and Plymouth as the third ferry is out of service with a cable fault

'I've gone all weak' - new Poldark doesn't disappoint

BBC Radio Cornwall

So, how was the start of the new Poldark series for you?

Poldark
BBC

Many viewers were left satisfied at the sight of heart-throb star Aidan Turner striding topless from the Cornish sea at the start of the latest episode.

The actor, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused many's a stir for flashing his abs in the BBC period drama on the odd occasion.

Poldark
BBC

Sunday night's episode was no exception, with fans saying they were swooning as a shirtless Ross walked up the beach dripping wet.

  • "Well, #poldark, that was gloriously gratuitous! Thank you :)", said Lesley Candlin on Twitter.
  • One posted: "Oh GOD I forgot how attractive Aiden Turner is in Poldark. Casually topless I'm the first scene as well - come on... #Poldark."
  • "Episode 1 and a few minutes in and I've gone all weak," said another.
  • One person tweeted: "He's got his top off, he's all wet and my wife's in dreamland!"

What did you think of the start of the new series? If you want to let us know, just email us.

Bodies 'would be sent off-island' if cremator fails

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

A critical failure at Le Foulon crematorium would mean that bodies would have to be sent off-island, according to a member of the Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure.

Last week,States members voted in favour of replacing rather than moving the crematorium, a process which is estimated to cost about £4m and take about 12 months.

Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez said that, in the meantime, the crematorium was at an increased risk of failing, which may have a knock-on impact on people cremating loved ones.

Le Foulon
BBC

Proposals one and two - which centre around the cremator and surrounding building - were approved by 25 votes to 10, while a new amendment - proposal three - was passed by unrecorded vote.

Proposal three centred around the States' Trading Supervisory Board making the current site - which is at the top of a steep hill - more accessible for disabled and elderly islanders.

Loss of beach feared in railway safeguarding works

BBC Radio Devon

There are concerns that plans to safeguard the main railway line in and out of the South West will see at least one popular beach closed and livelihoods lost.

Train
BBC

Network Rail is looking to move the track near Teignmouth up to 30m into the sea to protect it from cliff erosion.

Local said they feared the plans would mean closure of Holcombe Beach and said there's been little consultation so far.

Network Rail said it would carry out more consultations.

