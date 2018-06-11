BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some of Britain's most historic sailing boats are arriving in Falmouth today as celebrations begin to mark 50 years since Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sailed solo and non-stop around the world in the late 1960s.
Sir Robin's boat, Suhaili, in which he completed the voyage is due to arrive at Falmouth Haven Marina about 11:00.
Sir Robin was the first man to sail solo round the world without stopping, between June 1968 and April 1969, at the age of 30.
Sailors celebrate Knox-Johnston's achievement
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Silence held for Truro death fall woman
Jan Stuart's local vicar said she "died peacefully" two days after the fall.Read more
Tactical pursuit ends in arrest on M5
Devon Live
Police enacted a tactical pursuit on the M5 this morning, involving the police helicopter, after spotting a vehicle which had been involved in crime.
Devon travel: Car fire on A38
BBC Radio Devon
On the A38 near Plympton, Exeter-bound, one lane is blocked by a car fire near the Deep Lane Junction, Drivers should approach with care.
Cornwall travel: Cable fault reduces ferry service
BBC Radio Cornwall
'I've gone all weak' - new Poldark doesn't disappoint
BBC Radio Cornwall
So, how was the start of the new Poldark series for you?
Many viewers were left satisfied at the sight of heart-throb star Aidan Turner striding topless from the Cornish sea at the start of the latest episode.
The actor, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused many's a stir for flashing his abs in the BBC period drama on the odd occasion.
Sunday night's episode was no exception, with fans saying they were swooning as a shirtless Ross walked up the beach dripping wet.
What did you think of the start of the new series? If you want to let us know, just email us.
Gang members ‘animals’ says policeman
Sgt Harry Tangye was referring to a BBC video about mental health issues faced by gang members.Read more
Loss of beach feared in railway safeguarding works
BBC Radio Devon
There are concerns that plans to safeguard the main railway line in and out of the South West will see at least one popular beach closed and livelihoods lost.
Network Rail is looking to move the track near Teignmouth up to 30m into the sea to protect it from cliff erosion.
Local said they feared the plans would mean closure of Holcombe Beach and said there's been little consultation so far.
Network Rail said it would carry out more consultations.