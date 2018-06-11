BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Some of Britain's most historic sailing boats are arriving in Falmouth today as celebrations begin to mark 50 years since Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sailed solo and non-stop around the world in the late 1960s.

Sir Robin's boat, Suhaili, in which he completed the voyage is due to arrive at Falmouth Haven Marina about 11:00.

Sir Robin was the first man to sail solo round the world without stopping, between June 1968 and April 1969, at the age of 30.