BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 11 June until Friday 15 June 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Sailors celebrate Knox-Johnston's achievement

BBC Spotlight

Some of Britain's most historic sailing boats are arriving in Falmouth today as celebrations begin to mark 50 years since Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sailed solo and non-stop around the world in the late 1960s.

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston
PA

Sir Robin's boat, Suhaili, in which he completed the voyage is due to arrive at Falmouth Haven Marina about 11:00.

Sir Robin was the first man to sail solo round the world without stopping, between June 1968 and April 1969, at the age of 30.

Weather watchers: A slightly sunny Shaldon

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

We'll have more on the weather later.

Devon travel: Car fire on A38

BBC Radio Devon

On the A38 near Plympton, Exeter-bound, one lane is blocked by a car fire near the Deep Lane Junction, Drivers should approach with care.

Cornwall travel: Cable fault reduces ferry service

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • On the A390 between Hewas Water and Grampound, there are reports of an accident near Bosillion Lane
  • Just two ferries are running between Torpoint and Plymouth as the third ferry is out of service with a cable fault

'I've gone all weak' - new Poldark doesn't disappoint

BBC Radio Cornwall

So, how was the start of the new Poldark series for you?

Poldark
Mammoth Screen/BBC

Many viewers were left satisfied at the sight of heart-throb star Aidan Turner striding topless from the Cornish sea at the start of the latest episode.

The actor, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused many's a stir for flashing his abs in the BBC period drama on the odd occasion.

Poldark
Mammoth Screen/BBC

Sunday night's episode was no exception, with fans saying they were swooning as a shirtless Ross walked up the beach dripping wet.

  • "Well, #poldark, that was gloriously gratuitous! Thank you :)", said Lesley Candlin on Twitter.
  • One posted: "Oh GOD I forgot how attractive Aiden Turner is in Poldark. Casually topless I'm the first scene as well - come on... #Poldark."
  • "Episode 1 and a few minutes in and I've gone all weak," said another.
  • One person tweeted: "He's got his top off, he's all wet and my wife's in dreamland!"

Loss of beach feared in railway safeguarding works

BBC Radio Devon

There are concerns that plans to safeguard the main railway line in and out of the South West will see at least one popular beach closed and livelihoods lost.

Train
BBC

Network Rail is looking to move the track near Teignmouth up to 30m into the sea to protect it from cliff erosion.

Local said they feared the plans would mean closure of Holcombe Beach and said there's been little consultation so far.

Network Rail said it would carry out more consultations.

