BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Vegan's 'shock' at finding frog in Aldi lettuce bought in Cornwall
  2. Exmouth seafront ban on lengthy stays of camper vans overnight
  3. The UK's most endangered butterfly species seen on Exmoor in Devon
  4. A tree wrecks the new £14k roof of a Cornish community centre
  5. Updates from Monday 2 July until Friday 6 July June 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

A tranquil start to Monday in Cornwall

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

View more on twitter

We'll have a full weather forecast later.

Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Most endangered butterfly species seen in Devon

BBC Spotlight

A rare butterfly has made an early appearance in north Devon.

Butterfly
BBC

The high brown fritillary, the UK's most endangered species of butterfly, has made an appearance in the Heddon Valley on the Exmoor coast.

Its appearance has been put down to ideal weather conditions and conservation work on lowland heath and wood pasture by the National Trust.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Busy shift for Newquay police overnight

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

NHS at 70: Pictures show Cornwall hospital 10 years in

BBC Spotlight

The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday this week with a series of special events and tributes from the world of politics and health.

As you can imagine, things have changed a great deal over the years.

Back in 1958, the BBC's cameras went to Stratton Hospital, near Bude, and captured doctor and matron enjoying a little tipple.

We're sure it was purely medicinal!

Matron and doctor
BBC

You can find more of the BBC's coverage of the NHS at 70 here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Exmouth seafront ban on overnight camper vans

BBC Spotlight

Drivers of camper vans and motorhomes face tough new restrictions for on-street parking in Exmouth.

Vans
BBC

The increasing number of motorhomes and similar types of vehicles using Exmouth seafront for extended stays has caused concern among local people and local authorities.

From Monday, there is a ban on parking between 20:00 and 08:00 in a number of roads.

Overnight parking for up to three nights is still allowed in a number of pay and display council car parks.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top