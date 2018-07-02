BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Vegan's 'shock' at finding frog in Aldi lettuce bought in Cornwall
- Exmouth seafront ban on lengthy stays of camper vans overnight
- The UK's most endangered butterfly species seen on Exmoor in Devon
- A tree wrecks the new £14k roof of a Cornish community centre
- Updates from Monday 2 July until Friday 6 July June 2018
A tranquil start to Monday in Cornwall
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Most endangered butterfly species seen in Devon
BBC Spotlight
A rare butterfly has made an early appearance in north Devon.
The high brown fritillary, the UK's most endangered species of butterfly, has made an appearance in the Heddon Valley on the Exmoor coast.
Its appearance has been put down to ideal weather conditions and conservation work on lowland heath and wood pasture by the National Trust.
Falling tree wrecks new £14K hall roof
The roof on the 200-year-old community centre was only replaced in 2017.Read more
Busy shift for Newquay police overnight
NHS at 70: Pictures show Cornwall hospital 10 years in
BBC Spotlight
The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday this week with a series of special events and tributes from the world of politics and health.
As you can imagine, things have changed a great deal over the years.
Back in 1958, the BBC's cameras went to Stratton Hospital, near Bude, and captured doctor and matron enjoying a little tipple.
We're sure it was purely medicinal!
You can find more of the BBC's coverage of the NHS at 70 here.
Vegan's 'shock' at frog in Aldi lettuce
A would-be vegan finds unwanted animal protein in her Aldi salad.Read more
Man critical after late night attack
The man, aged his his 40s, is being treated for head wounds.Read more
Exmouth seafront ban on overnight camper vans
BBC Spotlight
Drivers of camper vans and motorhomes face tough new restrictions for on-street parking in Exmouth.
The increasing number of motorhomes and similar types of vehicles using Exmouth seafront for extended stays has caused concern among local people and local authorities.
From Monday, there is a ban on parking between 20:00 and 08:00 in a number of roads.
Overnight parking for up to three nights is still allowed in a number of pay and display council car parks.