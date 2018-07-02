BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday this week with a series of special events and tributes from the world of politics and health.

As you can imagine, things have changed a great deal over the years.

Back in 1958, the BBC's cameras went to Stratton Hospital, near Bude, and captured doctor and matron enjoying a little tipple.

We're sure it was purely medicinal!

BBC

