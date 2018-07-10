BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Dean of Exeter Cathedral is insisting the historic building will never be sold off because it belongs to the people of Devon.
It follows speculation about the future of some cathedrals, prompted by a new report due to be discussed by the Church of England's General Synod later.
Written by a working group set up to look at the way cathedrals are managed, the report says serious fault lines have been found at both Exeter and Peterborough cathedrals.
It recommends the government starts funding some of the costs.
The Right Reverend Jonathan Greener said: ''Running this cathedral costs us about £4,000 a day, keeping this building going for the nation. We're happy to fund our mission but it would be great if the government could make a contribution towards keeping these great buildings as part of our nation's heritage.''
Breaking'Sinking' fishing boat crew rescued off Salcombe
A big rescue operation was launched earlier after a fishing boat sent out a Mayday call to say it was sinking off the coast of Devon.
The Nemo had two people on board and radioed for help from about 15 miles (24km) south of Salcombe, at about 04:30.
The Coastguard helicopter from Newquay and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Salcombe were dispatched and several other boats went to help the Nemo, which was taking on water and listing.
The lifeboat crew managed to stabilise the Nemo, rescue the crew and bring the vessel back to shore.
Police investigate grassland and woodland 'arson'
BBC Radio Devon
Police are investigating two fires in Torquay, Devon, that they believe were started deliberately.
Both fires happened over the weekend - one involved a grassland area, the other was in a wood.
Police said: "Due to the adverse hot weather conditions the fires took hold easily and spread quickly."
People were seen running away from the scene of the woodland blaze, and officers would like to speak to them.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.