BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Dean of Exeter Cathedral is insisting the historic building will never be sold off because it belongs to the people of Devon.

It follows speculation about the future of some cathedrals, prompted by a new report due to be discussed by the Church of England's General Synod later.

Written by a working group set up to look at the way cathedrals are managed, the report says serious fault lines have been found at both Exeter and Peterborough cathedrals.

It recommends the government starts funding some of the costs.

The Right Reverend Jonathan Greener said: ''Running this cathedral costs us about £4,000 a day, keeping this building going for the nation. We're happy to fund our mission but it would be great if the government could make a contribution towards keeping these great buildings as part of our nation's heritage.''