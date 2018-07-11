BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plymouth Argyle's Home Park is opening its gates and one of its stands so fans can watch tonight's world cup semi-final free of charge . Two big screens are being put in the Lyndhurst stand. Fans are being advised to get tickets in advance. Kick-off for the England v Croatia game is at 19:00 and the ground will open from 17:30. This will be Plymouth's only mass screening of the game. If England win, it will all happen again for the final on Sunday.
Dead girl's family release hospital photo in drug warning
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The family of a girl who died after taking drugs has released a photo of her in hospital before her death.
Shakira Pellow, 15, collapsed in Camborne on Friday and died in hospital a day later after taking an unidentified substance.
Warning others of the risks of taking drugs, her family said: "We want to just get the word out to anyone who reads this to be more aware of the effects of drugs. They're not fun, they kill."
Shakira had been placed in an induced coma after her heart stopped twice on the way to hospital.
Two 17-year-old boys, suspected of supplying a controlled drug, have been bailed.
Weather: Some sunshine but a lot of cloud at times
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
This morning, there will be some sunshine but it will be fairly cloudy at times.
This afternoon, there will be sunny spells and variable cloud and just the slight risk of an isolated shower. There will be a light breeze.
Maximum temperature: 21 to 24C (70 to 75F).
There will still be a slight risk of a shower into the evening but most will stay dry.
Tonight will then be mainly cloudy with clear spells and variable cloud. There will be a light breeze.
Minimum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F)