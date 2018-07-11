BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

EPA

Plymouth Argyle's Home Park is opening its gates and one of its stands so fans can watch tonight's world cup semi-final free of charge.

Two big screens are being put in the Lyndhurst stand. Fans are being advised to get tickets in advance.

BBC

Kick-off for the England v Croatia game is at 19:00 and the ground will open from 17:30.

This will be Plymouth's only mass screening of the game.

If England win, it will all happen again for the final on Sunday.