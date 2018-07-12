BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Paramedic who stole £1,400 from elderly patient jailed
- Terrapins are removed from a nature reserve 'after eating ducklings'
- Police beds for Trump visit officers 'a disgrace', police say
- Drop-in sessions to discuss Penzance antisocial behaviour
- Devon pre-schoolers 'bring out best' in care home residents
- Cornwall's lithium hotspots could be identified from space
- Endurance swimmer begins Land's End to Dover challenge
- Updates for 12 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Disagreement holds up Sherford new town main road plans
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A disagreement between developers and Devon County Council is holding up the construction of a new road into Devon's newest town.
The Sherford Main Street Interim is planned to extend from Deep Lane to the A38 and act as the main access point for Sherford, on the eastern outskirts of Plymouth.
The new town, slated to occupy more 1,200 acres, is supposed to eventually house 12,000 residents.
The council's cabinet was set to approve proceeding with a formal competitive tender process on Wednesday morning to undertake construction of the road.
However, council leader John Hart announced at the start of the meeting that the item had been pulled from the agenda because of a "lack of agreement between us and the developers as to how the main street will proceed, so it would be wrong of us to proceed with this today".
The item was deferred until at least the next cabinet meeting, which would be in September.
Devon travel: Lorry hits overbridge on A374 Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, on the A374 Shapters Road, there are reports of a lorry striking the overbridge near the Cattedown roundabout. Traffic is slow-moving heading into the city.
Apology for 'unacceptable' Trump security accommodation
BBC Radio Cornwall
Essex Police says it has found alternative accommodation for officers who were forced to spend last night on camp beds and gym mats in a sports hall and squash court without an adequate number of toilets or hot water.
Members of the Devon and Cornwall Police Federation vented their anger on social media earlier at overnight accommodation for the hundreds of additional officers involved in US President Donald Trump's visit.
Forces across the country have been asked to send officers to assist.
"I hope President Trump is treated to better accommodation than the officers from Devon & Cornwall who have been sent to protect him," they said in a tweet.
Essex Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills apologised for what she said were "unacceptable" conditions.
Police officers recognised for bravery
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two Devon and Cornwall Police officers will be recognised for their bravery at an awards ceremony in London this evening.
DCs Alison Brooks and Andrew Whittle have been nominated for a Police Bravery Award after they pulled a motorist from a burning car following a head-on collision near Tavistock.
NSPCC welcomes jailing of 'upskirting' teacher
The NSPCC has welcomed the jailing of a drama teacher from Devon who secretly filmed half naked schoolgirls as they got changed.
Mark Torley, 48, was jailed for 22 months at Exeter Crown Court on 11 July after he admitted voyeurism and taking an "upskirt" picture of a girl by putting his phone under her desk.
His behaviour was condemned as a gross invasion of privacy by the child welfare charity, which urged the victims to be given support to help them recover.
Torley left his phone in a props room at a school where girls stripped to their underwear to change into costumes.
Police also found indecent images on his computer of younger girls which he had downloaded on the internet.
Torley - formerly of Beatrice Avenue, Plymouth, and later living in the Republic of Ireland - admitted one count of taking an indecent image, five counts of voyeurism, and one count of downloading images from the internet.
Cornwall travel: Problems on A30 Penzance and B3306 Zennor
BBC Radio Cornwall
Is Poldark back in St Just for season five filming?
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Is Aidan Turner looking set to return to west Cornwall as Ross Poldark?
The question is being asked as details have been revealed about possible filming for the next series.
The National Trust has applied for planning permission for a temporary set at one of its sites.
The charity has submitted a planning application for temporary timber structures to be used at West Wheal Owles engine house, at Botallack, St Just.
It said that the temporary structures would be in place for just six weeks while filming took place at the Grade II-listed engine house.
Terrapins removed after ducklings disappear from pools
BBC Spotlight
Two terrapins have been "humanely trapped" and removed from an east Devon nature reserve.
The creatures were part of a small colony of reptiles which had been living at Bystock Pools, near Exmouth, for more than 10 years.
According to Devon Wildlife Trust, the reptiles had been feasting on the lake’s insect larvae - including dragonflies and damselflies - and were also responsible for the disappearance of ducklings along with the chicks of other water birds.
'Horrific assaults' on police
The federation represents officers up the rank of chief inspector.
Plans for Padstow's former Post Office revealed
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans have been unveiled to turn Padstow's former Post Office into a cafe.
The premises on Duke Street will become an ice cream and pastry shop.
The application to Cornwall Council says the new cafe will "make a valued contribution to the area", but some local people have complained about the addition of another eatery to the town.
Cornwall Council has told the applicants that they do not need prior approval for the change of use.
'They're the best team!' - Plymouth and Perranporth react to England's World Cup loss
BBC Spotlight
The game promised so much for England's young team - this is how the fans reacted as hope turned to despair in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
School children receive special transport award
BBC Radio Devon
Children and staff at a Devon primary school are being presented with a special award for how they've developed healthier and more active ways of getting to and from school.
St Joseph's Catholic Primary in Newton Abbot has won a bronze award from sustainable transport charity Sustrans.
As part of events on Thursday, children will be treated to a mountain bike stunt display by one of the UK's top stunt riders, Andrei Burton.
Severe disruption: A361 Devon eastbound
A361 Devon eastbound severe disruption, from B3227 to turn for Knowstone.
A361 Devon - A361 North Devon Link Road closed and slow traffic eastbound from the B3227 junction in South Molton to the turn for Knowstone junction in Knowstone, because of grass fire.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Paramedic who stole from patient jailed
Anna Mogford has been jailed for stealing an 87-year-old woman's debit card while treating her on an emergency call-outRead more
South West sees largest drop in house prices
Devon Live
...But parts of Devon are bucking the trend.
Poldark fans flock to preview screening
Fans were treated to the premiere of the opening episode of series four at a cinema in Cornwall.Read more
Settlement in 'illegal adoption' case
Tressa Reeves was reunited with her son in 2013 after spending decades looking for him.Read more
Dartmouth visitors suffer broken jaw and nose in attack
BBC Radio Devon
A violent assault in Dartmouth has left one holidaymaker with a broken jaw and another with a broken nose, police say.
Following a minor altercation at a bar, the pair were followed out onto Market Street (pictured) and attacked by a group of unknown men at about midnight on 6 July.
The first victim, a 54-year-old grandfather of four, was punched to the face, causing a broken nose.
His son, a 28-year-old man, was attacked causing a broken jaw for which he received hospital treatment.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Torquay station's iconic waiting rooms become business units
BBC Radio Devon
Parts of Torquay's Grade II-listed railway station are being opened up to business owners and traders.
The old waiting room buildings have been refurbished into shop units in a project costing £500,000.
They used to provide accommodation for first, second and third class rail passengers in the 19th Century.
Network Rail is holding open days on Thursday and Friday for people to take a look around.
Penzance hit by spate of burglaries
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in the Penzance area.
The incidents all took place overnight between 10 and 11 July.
Thieves broke in to a property in Millfield, Gulval, taking personal belongings including a mobile phone and two tablets.
Meanwhile, a laptop and a VW Golf were stolen from an address on Freshbrook Close (pictured), Penzance.
The car was later found nearby.
A property Redinnick Place, Penzance, was also broken into, with the thieves gaining entry via an insecure window.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Fight after England defeat leaves one in hospital
BBC Radio Devon
A man was taken to hospital with suspected head injuries after a fight broke out following England’s World Cup defeat, police say.
They were called to reports of an altercation between five men on Ilfracombe High Street at about 22:30 on Wednesday.
When they arrived they found two men at the scene, and one man in his 30s was taken to hospital.
Cornwall's lithium hotspots could be identified from space
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Satellites could help identify potential hotspots of lithium situated underground in Cornwall, researchers have said.
The satellites can be used to detect changes in trees and vegetation, potentially indicating locations of the metal in the county once famous for tin mines.
Global demand for lithium, a vital component in batteries for electric vehicles and storage for renewable power, is expected to grow by around 400% by 2025.
And lithium in hot brine springs in Cornwall could provide the UK with a domestic source of the metal, which has been described as "the new gasoline" due to its potential to help in the shift to low-carbon energy supplies.
Dr Cristian Rossi, principal Earth observation specialist, Satellite Applications Catapult, who led the study, said: "These are the first digital maps that display potential lithium hotspots for initial investigation and validation."
Using satellites could significantly cut the cost of lithium exploration and reduce the environmental impact of mining by better targeting prospective sites, the team behind the research said.
Jeremy Wrathall, founder and chief executive of project partner Cornish Lithium, added that the results of the study and collaboration with other project partners had enabled the company to "significantly advance" its exploration programme.
Developers reveal new plans for Reel Cinema building
Plymouth Live
A public consultation is to be held on plans to tear down Plymouth’s art deco Reel Cinema – and possibly its art deco front – and replace it with fully-furnished flats.
'Appalling accommodation' for Trump security duty police
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The organisation which represents rank and file police officers has criticised the accommodation for police being drafted in to help with security during the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.
Forces across the country have been asked to send officers to assist the Metropolitan Police.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to protest against the president in London on Thursday and Friday - and in Glasgow on Friday.
The Police Federation has warned the visit will put "unquestionable pressure" on UK police forces.
Its Devon and Cornwall branch added that "a gym mat on a floor in a squash court is just simply appalling" and officers were being treated with "indifference."
BreakingParamedic who stole £1,400 from elderly patient jailed
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
An ambulance paramedic who stole an 87-year-old patient's purse and used her bank card to withdraw £1,400 has been jailed for six months.
Anna Mogford (pictured), 38, from Cullompton, was the driver of an emergency ambulance which was called to Joyce Bealey's bungalow in Stoke Canon, near Exeter, after she broke eight ribs in a fall last July, Exeter Crown Court heard.
She took Ms Bealey's purse with her card and PIN inside from her patient's handbag.
Mogford was found guilty of theft of the purse and fraudulent use of the bank card at a previous hearing.
Lorry breaks down on A39 Truro in city centre
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Rimmer grateful to be healthy after stroke
Exeter prop Carl Rimmer is grateful to still be healthy having been forced to retire following a training-ground stroke.Read more
Stroke forces Exeter's Rimmer to retire
'The difference was, everyone was happy'
Across the country, people are coming to terms with England's World Cup semi-final defeat.Read more
Woman rescued after coasteering accident
BBC Radio Cornwall
A woman was rescued from rocks on the north coast of Cornwall after a coasteering accident on Thursday lunchtime, coastguards say.
The St Agnes lifeboat and search and rescue teams were called to Trevellas Cove just after 12:30 to reports that a woman had fallen and injured her back on rocks.
The lifeboat crew managed to transfer the casualty onto the inshore lifeboat and on to Trevaunance Cove, before coastguards helped transport her to the lifeboat station to wait for an ambulance.
High tide times for the region
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Devon travel: Concrete spillage on B3212 near Exeter
BBC Radio Devon
Near Exeter, on the B3212 Bakers Hill around Pocombe Bridge there are reports of a spillage of concrete.
Man's jaw fractured in Plymouth assault
BBC Radio Devon
A man has suffered a fractured jaw after he was assaulted outside a bar in Plymouth, police say.
The 31-year-old was punched in the face by another man outside Bar Rakuda, on the Barbican, on 7 July.
The incident happened between 21:00 and 21:30.
Police said they believed that there were a number of witnesses and have appealed for information.
Cornwall pitches itself as a digital destination
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Thursday sees the start of one of the South West's biggest-ever conferences aimed at hi-tech businesses from up and down the UK.
The Agile on the Beach event, which takes place in Falmouth, Cornwall, will attract 450 businesses looking to share ideas on new ways of working.
The event promotes Cornwall as a place that offers outstanding broadband but also great quality of life.
Travel writer aims to boost transatlantic tourism
BBC Radio Cornwall
An international travel writer is currently touring Devon and Cornwall gathering material to boost transatlantic tourism.
Fionn Davenport's two-day visit is part of a UK-wide tour covering 13 destinations likely to appeal to US visitors.
The US Connections project has been paid for with part of a £40m government grant designed to increase numbers of international visitors to the UK.
Pre-schoolers 'bring out best' in care home residents
BBC Radio Devon
Care home residents and pre-schoolers have been getting together in Plymouth ... and having a ball.
Children from Compton Pre-school have been spending one day per week with residents at Greenacre Care Home, and the older people have been making return trips back to the school.
Pre-school manager Sharon Matthews is urging other early learning centres to give it a go because it's so beneficial for the children and the residents...
Police see 'unprecedented demand' in call numbers
Drop-in sessions to discuss Penzance antisocial behaviour
BBC Spotlight
Police in Penzance are holding the first in a series of drop-in sessions to speak to local people.
It comes a month after more than 200 people attended a meeting to discuss what's been described as an "antisocial behaviour crisis" in the town.
There have been reports of significant rises in aggressive begging, drug taking and street drinking locally.
Earlier proposals for a town warden were recently rejected by councillors.
The drop-in sessions, at St John's Hall, take place on Thursday between 10:00 and 12:00, and on 17 July between 17:00 and 19:00.
Weather: Long spells of sunshine
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Early cloud will break to leave today mainly dry and fine with long spells of sunshine.
However, there is the risk of the odd shower.
Maximum temperature: 23C (73F).
Endurance swimmer begins Land's End to Dover challenge
BBC Spotlight
A long distance swimmer will set off from Cornwall on Thursday, hoping to be the first man to swim the length of the English Channel.
Lewis Pugh, who was born in Plymouth, is swimming from Land's End to Dover, a distance of 350 miles, which he's aiming to cover in 50 days.
He is well known for his endurance swims, becoming the first person to complete a long-distance swim in all five oceans of the world in 2006, as well as the first person to swim the entire length of the River Thames.
Mr Pugh said it was all about raising awareness about pollution in the sea.