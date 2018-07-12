BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A disagreement between developers and Devon County Council is holding up the construction of a new road into Devon's newest town.

The Sherford Main Street Interim is planned to extend from Deep Lane to the A38 and act as the main access point for Sherford, on the eastern outskirts of Plymouth.

LDRS

The new town, slated to occupy more 1,200 acres, is supposed to eventually house 12,000 residents.

The council's cabinet was set to approve proceeding with a formal competitive tender process on Wednesday morning to undertake construction of the road.

However, council leader John Hart announced at the start of the meeting that the item had been pulled from the agenda because of a "lack of agreement between us and the developers as to how the main street will proceed, so it would be wrong of us to proceed with this today".

The item was deferred until at least the next cabinet meeting, which would be in September.