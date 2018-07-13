BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates for 13 July 2018

Trump security officers now in 'acceptable accommodation'

The Devon and Cornwall police officers who have volunteered for deployment on US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK are now "being put up in acceptable accommodation", according to the force's deputy chief constable.

The organisation which represents rank and file police officers, the Police Federation, had previously criticised the accommodation for police being drafted in to help with security during the visit.

Essex Assistant Chief Constable Pippa Mills later apologised for what she said were "unacceptable" conditions.

