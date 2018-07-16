BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Newquay is reaching for the stars with plans to be a base for modified aeroplanes to help launch satellites into orbit.

Such aircraft would leave take off, climb to altitude somewhere out over the ocean and then release a rocket that can put the satellite in orbit.

Cornwall Council

There is a vibrant small satellite manufacturing sector in the UK, and enabling customers to launch their spacecraft locally should give an added boost to the industry. A number of such systems are presently in development.

One making waves at the moment is owned by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson. His Virgin Orbit company, based in Long Beach, California, has converted an old Virgin Atlantic 747 to dispense its LauncherOne rocket - a maiden flight for which is imminent.

Cornwall, in particular, is very keen to have Virgin Orbit operate out of Newquay Airport.

BBC

The council and the California company will sign a partnership agreement at the biennial Farnborough Air Show on Monday. A first mission is being targeted for 2021.

Business Secretary Greg Clark will announce further details of government support at the show.

He has set aside £50m. Some £2m of this is to be made available to continue investigations into the siting of a "horizontal launch" spaceport.