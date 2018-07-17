BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Residents in Penzance are being urged to report drug and alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour to the authorities instead of turning to social media.

Patrols involving police, the council and the drug charity Addaction are being carried out, after complaints from local people.

The Safer Penzance partnership says it has asked disruptive people to leave and is trying to support the homeless and vulnerable.

Sue James, who is in charge of Cornwall Council's portfolio for the environment and public protection, thinks the town's image could suffer...