BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates for Tuesday 17 July 2018

Residents urged to report anti-social behaviour

Christine Butler

BBC Radio Cornwall

Residents in Penzance are being urged to report drug and alcohol abuse and anti-social behaviour to the authorities instead of turning to social media.

Patrols involving police, the council and the drug charity Addaction are being carried out, after complaints from local people.

The Safer Penzance partnership says it has asked disruptive people to leave and is trying to support the homeless and vulnerable.

Sue James, who is in charge of Cornwall Council's portfolio for the environment and public protection, thinks the town's image could suffer...

Crantock beach casualty hoax call 'incredibly stupid'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Coastguards in Cornwall have criticised hoax callers after rescuers spent an hour-and-a-half searching for a reported casualty.

Newquay Coastguard tweeted that some of its staff, RNLI volunteers and ambulance staff were involved in the operation at Crantock after they were called out at about 21:45 on Monday.

After determining the call-out was a hoax, coastguards said: "Fortunately this is a rare occurrence for us but it is incredibly stupid. It puts lives at risk."

More changes to recycling proposed in east Devon

Daniel Clark

Local Democracy Reporting Service

There could be another change to recycling collections in east Devon.

SUEZ, the council's recycling contractor, has proposed an additional recycling sack, specifically for cardboard.

The company says the current system - which sees paper, cardboard and glass mixed in the same green box - puts crews sorting the material under pressure.

It says the quality of paper and cardboard has also suffered.

Recycling truck
LDRS

The additional sack will be trialled in Woodbury in the autumn and will involve about 850 properties.

New sacks could then roll out from March 2019 district-wide, if the trial is a success.

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Tide times for Devon and Cornwall
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Weather: Some sunshine with the odd shower

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

There'll be sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud.

A few scattered showers are likely at times but some places could remain completely dry.

There will be light to moderate westerly breezes.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Man wanted after failing to appear in court

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

Police are trying to trace a 22-year-old man from Torquay.

Samuel Micklewright was due to appear at Newton Abbot Magistrates' Court on Friday 6 July on charges of theft, possession of heroin and breach of a court order.

He was last seen in Torquay and has links across Torbay and the wider south Devon area.

He is described as 5' 8" (1.72m) tall and is stocky. He has short, dark brown hair and stubble.

Samuel Micklewright
Devon and Cornwall Police

