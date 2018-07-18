BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Man punched to the ground in Bideford
- Man in hospital after attack near Plymouth's Theatre Royal
- Coverack remembers flash flooding a year on
- Romanian medical pair marry and graduate on same day
- Updates for Wednesday 18 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Drug trafficking up 28% in a year in Devon and Cornwall
Cornwall Live
The illegal drugs industry in Devon and Cornwall is booming, according to police statistics.
An exclusive analysis of crime data shows the number of recorded crimes of trafficking drugs has increased by 28% in one year. Some 827 crimes were recorded by Devon and Cornwall Police in 2017, compared to 648 in 2016.
“Trafficking” offences include producing or supplying illegal controlled drugs, transporting or storing them, or manufacturing, importing, or exporting them.
Romanian medical pair marry and graduate on same day
BBC Radio Devon
A young Romanian couple who met while studying together in Exeter have married and graduated from medical school on the same day.
Nicoleta Craucuic and Alex Tirb signed the marriage register in Exeter on Tuesday morning and graduated in the afternoon.
They met while studying medical imaging at the University of Exeter Medical School.
Nicoleta said it had been "quite challenging studying alongside each other on the same course".
She said: "It definitely tested our relationship, as university can naturally be a very stressful environment. Having come out the other side, though, it definitely shows us that we’re right for each other."
The pair will hold a wedding ceremony in Romania in September.
Taser may have contributed to man's death
Marc Cole, 30, was Tasered by police, and later died in hospital.Read more
Man in hospital after attack near Plymouth's Theatre Royal
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man is seriously ill in hospital after he was attacked near the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.
Police say the assault took place on Saturday 30 June at about 03:00 at a bus stop on Derry's Cross, near the junction with Royal Parade.
Richard Ellins, 35, was seriously injured in the assault.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Devon travel: Problems on A379 and A380
BBC Radio Devon
High tide times for the region
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather watchers: Rays of sunshine in Cornwall
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Man punched to the ground in Bideford
Del Crookes
BBC News Online
A man has been attacked near a taxi rank on The Quay in Bideford, police have said.
Officers said the assault on the man in his 30s by three people took place between 21:45 and 22:00 on 11 July.
The first offender punched the victim to the ground, while the second and third hit him in the face and on the back of his head, police said.
The first offender is described as wearing all black with a black baseball cap.
The second man was believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the third is described as having a pointy chin and dimpled skin. All are thought to be between 20 and 25 years old.
Coverack remembers flash flooding a year on
Kevin Hay
BBC Spotlight
Twelve months ago shops and homes in the village of Coverack, in Cornwall, were devastated by a flash flood.
Hailstones the size of golf balls smashed through roof tiles and torrential rain turned streets into rivers.
A major incident was declared and one couple had to be airlifted from their home.
There were no serious injuries but a year on memories of the flood are still fresh.
Last year, Coverack resident Mary Roberts told the BBC the water had swept away her things - including a shed and a kitchen sink...
Twelve months on and she's still worried about a repeat flood...
Strip search 'pushed son to suicide'
Logan Peters, 22, was found hanged at his home the day after he was released from police custody.Read more
Bungling burglar left trail of blood through student house
Devon Live
An injured burglar was identified by the trail of blood he left while stumbling through a house in Exeter.
Police were able to match the blood because of his previous 113 offences.
Weather: Sunny spells with a few showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will be cloudy at first with a few showers to the west.
After that, skies will be partly cloudy with some warm, sunny spells.
Many places will stay dry, but a few showers will move in from the west at times.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).