BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Man punched to the ground in Bideford
  2. Man in hospital after attack near Plymouth's Theatre Royal
  3. Coverack remembers flash flooding a year on
  4. Romanian medical pair marry and graduate on same day
  5. Updates for Wednesday 18 July 2018

Drug trafficking up 28% in a year in Devon and Cornwall

Cornwall Live

The illegal drugs industry in Devon and Cornwall is booming, according to police statistics.

An exclusive analysis of crime data shows the number of recorded crimes of trafficking drugs has increased by 28% in one year. Some 827 crimes were recorded by Devon and Cornwall Police in 2017, compared to 648 in 2016.

“Trafficking” offences include producing or supplying illegal controlled drugs, transporting or storing them, or manufacturing, importing, or exporting them.

Romanian medical pair marry and graduate on same day

BBC Radio Devon

Alex Tirb and Nicoleta Craucuic. Pic: University of Exeter
University of Exeter

A young Romanian couple who met while studying together in Exeter have married and graduated from medical school on the same day.

Nicoleta Craucuic and Alex Tirb signed the marriage register in Exeter on Tuesday morning and graduated in the afternoon.

They met while studying medical imaging at the University of Exeter Medical School.

Alex Tirb and Nicoleta Craucuic. Pic: University of Exeter
Via University of Exeter

Nicoleta said it had been "quite challenging studying alongside each other on the same course".

She said: "It definitely tested our relationship, as university can naturally be a very stressful environment. Having come out the other side, though, it definitely shows us that we’re right for each other."

The pair will hold a wedding ceremony in Romania in September.

Man in hospital after attack near Plymouth's Theatre Royal

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

A man is seriously ill in hospital after he was attacked near the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.

Police say the assault took place on Saturday 30 June at about 03:00 at a bus stop on Derry's Cross, near the junction with Royal Parade.

Richard Ellins, 35, was seriously injured in the assault.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Bus stop next to the Theatre Royal in Plymouth
Google

We are appealing for witnesses to the incident itself, which occurred within the immediate area of the bus shelter. The area was busy at the time with a large amount of customers leaving the local bars and clubs as they were closing. We want to hear from anyone who was in that area at the time who may have captured the incident on video or photographs either intentionally or incidentally to come forward."

Shaun HarrisDet Con, Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon travel: Problems on A379 and A380

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A379 at Bantham Cross, the temporary traffic lights are faulty. Approach with care
  • On the A380 near Newton Abbot, from Penn Inn heading towards Exeter, there's slow-moving and queueing traffic due to a lane closure and roadworks

High tide times for the region

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Dan Downs
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Weather watchers: Rays of sunshine in Cornwall

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

View more on twitter

Man punched to the ground in Bideford

Del Crookes

BBC News Online

A man has been attacked near a taxi rank on The Quay in Bideford, police have said.

Officers said the assault on the man in his 30s by three people took place between 21:45 and 22:00 on 11 July.

The first offender punched the victim to the ground, while the second and third hit him in the face and on the back of his head, police said.

Taxi rank in Bideford
Google

The first offender is described as wearing all black with a black baseball cap.

The second man was believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, while the third is described as having a pointy chin and dimpled skin. All are thought to be between 20 and 25 years old.

Coverack remembers flash flooding a year on

Kevin Hay

BBC Spotlight

Twelve months ago shops and homes in the village of Coverack, in Cornwall, were devastated by a flash flood.

Flash flooding in Coverack
BBC

Hailstones the size of golf balls smashed through roof tiles and torrential rain turned streets into rivers.

A major incident was declared and one couple had to be airlifted from their home.

Bus in Coverack
Dick Powell

There were no serious injuries but a year on memories of the flood are still fresh.

Last year, Coverack resident Mary Roberts told the BBC the water had swept away her things - including a shed and a kitchen sink...

Twelve months on and she's still worried about a repeat flood...

Bungling burglar left trail of blood through student house

Devon Live

An injured burglar was identified by the trail of blood he left while stumbling through a house in Exeter.

Police were able to match the blood because of his previous 113 offences.

Weather: Sunny spells with a few showers

Dan Downs

Weather Forecaster

It will be cloudy at first with a few showers to the west.

After that, skies will be partly cloudy with some warm, sunny spells.

Many places will stay dry, but a few showers will move in from the west at times.

Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).

Dan Downs
BBC

