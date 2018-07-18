BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

University of Exeter

A young Romanian couple who met while studying together in Exeter have married and graduated from medical school on the same day.

Nicoleta Craucuic and Alex Tirb signed the marriage register in Exeter on Tuesday morning and graduated in the afternoon.

They met while studying medical imaging at the University of Exeter Medical School.

Via University of Exeter

Nicoleta said it had been "quite challenging studying alongside each other on the same course".

She said: "It definitely tested our relationship, as university can naturally be a very stressful environment. Having come out the other side, though, it definitely shows us that we’re right for each other."

The pair will hold a wedding ceremony in Romania in September.