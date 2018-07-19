BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

"Don't buy, run!" is the message one couple has posted in the window of their house right opposite the show home and marketing suite of a new build estate in Newquay.
Lucy and Guy Sousse hope the signs will force builders, Persimmon Homes, to complete repairs.
Several other residents are also still waiting on repairs.
Tamsin Lynex bought her house on The Goldings estate just over a year ago.
You expect snags - you don't really expect it to be perfect...but you buy a new build so you don't have to do all that renovating. I feel like our house was rushed. I don't feel like our house is worth what we paid for it. I just feel like we wasted our money, really."
In a statement, Persimmon homes said: "The company has never questioned the works that need to be undertaken but finding appointments to coincide with our purchaser's availability has frustrated our ability to resolve issues in a timely manner. The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. Our policy is that we will not work in a customer's home without them being present. Under these circumstances, the presence of the sign is regrettable and has had an impact on other residents who are happy in their homes."
Plymouth City Council buys empty Toys R Us store's lease
The council says it is now working up longer term options for the site, but in the short-term will be making 160 parking spaces available.
Part of the shop - rented by British Heart Foundation - will be unaffected by the sale.
Plymouth City Council has also bought the Two Trees after the pub came on the market earlier this year.
It was sad to see the end of Toys R Us, but snapping up this property will help with our regeneration plans and help businesses in the West End at the same time. We've got cracking plans for the Millbay boulevard just to the south of this location and Colin Campbell Court over the road - this property is in a key location for us."
High tide times for the region
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
The Stadium for Cornwall team approached Cornwall Council at the beginning of the year to ask for £6m of public money to get the stadium started.
However, the council said it would only provide half the amount and said the other half should come from the government with a business plan required from the developers.
Under the plans, the Stadium for Cornwall at a site near Threemilestone would provide a permanent home for the Cornish Pirates along with Truro City.
The £14.3m project would also provide facilities for Truro and Penwith College and a fitness centre.
The business case is still a bit bogged down in bureaucracy. The word on the street with government and MPs Sarah Newton and Derek Thomas is that they are in support and the money will come from the government."
Weather: Fine and dry with warm spells of sunshine
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be a bright start and any early patchy mist will clear quickly, leading to a fine day with lengthy spells of warm sunshine.
Stadium for Cornwall business case 'not submitted'
Richard Whitehouse
Local Democracy Reporting Service
A business case for the Stadium for Cornwall has not been submitted to the government yet.
Despite Cornwall Council agreeing in March to provide £3m to the stadium, the bid to secure the remaining £3m from the government is no further forward.
The Stadium for Cornwall team approached Cornwall Council at the beginning of the year to ask for £6m of public money to get the stadium started.
However, the council said it would only provide half the amount and said the other half should come from the government with a business plan required from the developers.
Under the plans, the Stadium for Cornwall at a site near Threemilestone would provide a permanent home for the Cornish Pirates along with Truro City.
The £14.3m project would also provide facilities for Truro and Penwith College and a fitness centre.
Weather: Fine and dry with warm spells of sunshine
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be a bright start and any early patchy mist will clear quickly, leading to a fine day with lengthy spells of warm sunshine.
Winds will be light.
Maximum temperature: 22 to 25C (72 to 77F).