BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

"Don't buy, run!" is the message one couple has posted in the window of their house right opposite the show home and marketing suite of a new build estate in Newquay.

Lucy and Guy Sousse hope the signs will force builders, Persimmon Homes, to complete repairs.

Google Some people on The Goldings estate say they have been waiting more than a year for snags to be fixed.

Several other residents are also still waiting on repairs.

Tamsin Lynex bought her house on The Goldings estate just over a year ago.

You expect snags - you don't really expect it to be perfect...but you buy a new build so you don't have to do all that renovating. I feel like our house was rushed. I don't feel like our house is worth what we paid for it. I just feel like we wasted our money, really." Tamsin Lynex Homeowner

In a statement, Persimmon homes said: "The company has never questioned the works that need to be undertaken but finding appointments to coincide with our purchaser's availability has frustrated our ability to resolve issues in a timely manner. The company remains committed to resolving the works and will liaise in a further attempt to establish a mutually acceptable timetable. Our policy is that we will not work in a customer's home without them being present. Under these circumstances, the presence of the sign is regrettable and has had an impact on other residents who are happy in their homes."