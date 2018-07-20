BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An 81-year-old woman is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after she was assaulted in a street in Cornwall.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Par, which happened on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Pembroke Close just after 14:00 to reports a woman had been assaulted in the street.

She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske with life-threatening head injuries and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information.