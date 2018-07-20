BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates for Friday 20 July 2018

All times stated are UK

Woman, 81, in critical condition after assault

BBC Radio Cornwall

An 81-year-old woman is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after she was assaulted in a street in Cornwall.

A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Par, which happened on Thursday.

Pembroke Close in Par
Google

Emergency services were called to Pembroke Close just after 14:00 to reports a woman had been assaulted in the street.

She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske with life-threatening head injuries and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing for information.

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Alex Osborne
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Police concerned for missing teenager

BBC Radio Cornwall

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager who went missing from Bideford on Wednesday.

Carly Tee, 15, was last seen at 11:00 and is believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Carly Tee
Devon & Cornwall Police

Carly is described as 5ft 3 inches (1.6m) tall with a pale complexion and long, straight, light ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a dark green T-shirt and black Nike trainers.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Weather: Feeling cooler with showery rain

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Following a dry and fine start, it will then cloud over with showery rain pushing in from the north-west, especially through the afternoon.

The showery rain could be heavy at times and it will feel cooler.

Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Missing Penzance man found

BBC Radio Cornwall

A man from Penzance who went missing on Thursday morning has been found safe and well.

Police have thanked the public for finding Adam Dickinson Knight.

