BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

An 81-year-old woman is in a critical condition with serious head injuries after she was assaulted in a street in Cornwall. A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Par, which happened on Thursday. Emergency services were called to Pembroke Close just after 14:00 to reports a woman had been assaulted in the street. She was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske with life-threatening head injuries and was later transferred to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where she remains in a critical condition. Police are appealing for information.
BBC Radio Cornwall
High tide times for the region
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Youngest Battle of Britain RAF pilot dies
Sqn Ldr Geoffrey Wellum, who was 18 when he joined the RAF in August 1939, dies at the age of 96.Read more
Police concerned for missing teenager
BBC Radio Cornwall
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a teenager who went missing from Bideford on Wednesday.
Carly Tee, 15, was last seen at 11:00 and is believed to have travelled to the Birmingham area.
Carly is described as 5ft 3 inches (1.6m) tall with a pale complexion and long, straight, light ginger hair.
She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a dark green T-shirt and black Nike trainers.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Weather: Feeling cooler with showery rain
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Following a dry and fine start, it will then cloud over with showery rain pushing in from the north-west, especially through the afternoon.
The showery rain could be heavy at times and it will feel cooler.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Missing Penzance man found
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man from Penzance who went missing on Thursday morning has been found safe and well.
Police have thanked the public for finding Adam Dickinson Knight.