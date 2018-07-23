BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates for Monday 23 July 2018

Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound

BBC News Travel

M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, between J27 for and J28 for .

M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 southbound between J27, Tiverton and J28, Cullompton Services, because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Truro City to announce future plans

Truro United players gather in a celebration
BBC

Truro City Football Club will make an announcement later about its future while its new stadium is being built.

Partners in the stadium for Cornwall project have been working for a number of years to develop the venue.

Truro's old ground at Treyew Road looks set to become a supermarket after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council.

Rival team, Torquay United said it would be delighted to welcome Truro City to join them at Plainmoor for one season while their new stadium is under construction.

Car deliberately set on fire

A car has been deliberately set on fire in Plymouth, fire crews have said.

Emergency services were called to Milford Lane at about 23:20 following several calls to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters found the vehicle well alight and used two hose jets to extinguish the blaze.

'I've lost my man to dementia'

'I lost my man to dementia'
Mary Hyland became one of the UK's 7.5 million unpaid carers when her partner developed dementia.

Tiverton hit-and-run suspects released

BBC Spotlight

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.

Tiverton
MARK PASSMORE/APEX

It followed a hit-and-run in the town early on Sunday morning, in which five people were injured, two of them seriously.

Detectives say the collision followed an altercation between two groups in Fore Street. During searches of the area, a burnt out car was discovered on a nearby industrial estate.

The men detained, were aged 19 and 24.

