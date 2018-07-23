BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Truro City Football Club will make an announcement later about its future while its new stadium is being built. Partners in the stadium for Cornwall project have been working for a number of years to develop the venue. Truro's old ground at Treyew Road looks set to become a supermarket after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council. Rival team, Torquay United said it would be delighted to welcome Truro City to join them at Plainmoor for one season while their new stadium is under construction.
Car deliberately set on fire
A car has been deliberately set on fire in Plymouth, fire crews have said.
Emergency services were called to Milford Lane at about 23:20 following several calls to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters found the vehicle well alight and used two hose jets to extinguish the blaze.
Tiverton hit-and-run suspects released
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.
It followed a hit-and-run in the town early on Sunday morning, in which five people were injured, two of them seriously.
Detectives say the collision followed an altercation between two groups in Fore Street. During searches of the area, a burnt out car was discovered on a nearby industrial estate.
The men detained, were aged 19 and 24.