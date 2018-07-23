BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Truro City Football Club will make an announcement later about its future while its new stadium is being built.

Partners in the stadium for Cornwall project have been working for a number of years to develop the venue.

Truro's old ground at Treyew Road looks set to become a supermarket after planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council.

Rival team, Torquay United said it would be delighted to welcome Truro City to join them at Plainmoor for one season while their new stadium is under construction.