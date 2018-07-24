BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

University of Exeter

The skeleton of a large seal that washed up on a Cornish beach in 2015 will go on display to the public at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus.

The 7.8ft (2.4m) grey seal - known to researchers as Septimus - was first sighted swimming near Par in 2014 by the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust.

A year later Septimus was found dead on a beach near St Austell.

Experts decided to preserve his bones for display to help people learn more about the species.

Septimus’s bones reveal he suffered several injuries – any one of which could have killed him.” Sue Sayer Founder of the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust

It's unclear exactly how he died or how he was injured.

Experts said Septimus was the third-longest dead seal ever recorded in Cornwall, and his body was left on the beach for 100 days to allow a photographic record of decomposition.