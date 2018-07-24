BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates for Tuesday 24 July 2018

Skeleton of huge seal that died in 2015 to go on display

BBC Radio Cornwall

Seal skeleton
University of Exeter

The skeleton of a large seal that washed up on a Cornish beach in 2015 will go on display to the public at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus.

The 7.8ft (2.4m) grey seal - known to researchers as Septimus - was first sighted swimming near Par in 2014 by the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust.

A year later Septimus was found dead on a beach near St Austell.

Experts decided to preserve his bones for display to help people learn more about the species.

Septimus’s bones reveal he suffered several injuries – any one of which could have killed him.”

Sue SayerFounder of the Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust

It's unclear exactly how he died or how he was injured.

Experts said Septimus was the third-longest dead seal ever recorded in Cornwall, and his body was left on the beach for 100 days to allow a photographic record of decomposition.

Late night shopping for August launched in Truro

BBC Radio Cornwall

People in Truro city centre will have the chance to shop until late every Wednesday during August.

Truro's Business Improvement District is behind the event called Summer Nights, which will provide late night shopping and street entertainment until 20:00.

There will also be free parking on offer in Cornwall Council car parks.

Truro
Getty Images

Repairs to storm-hit coastal path 'progressing well'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Coastal path in Cornwall
BBC

Work to reinstate a major section of the South West Coast Path in west Cornwall which was washed into the sea during storms is "progressing well".

The section between Porthleven and Loe Bar is having to be diverted inland on to farmland after being damaged in January.

Greg Cross, the National Trust ranger for the area, says it has been an expensive project with local people raising some of the money.

Coastal path in Cornwall
BBC

Maintenance wise, a good rule of thumb is it's about £1,000 a year per mile to maintain the coast path.This particular route that we're putting in at the moment works out roughly at about £50 a metre, so every step you take is about £50. There's a substantial cost there for it."

Greg Cross

Bedroom fire: Woman in hospital with burns

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

A woman has been taken to hospital after a bedroom fire in Torquay.

Three fire crews from across Devon attended the blaze which happened at 01:10 in Torwood Gardens Road.

The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and burns and was later taken to hospital by paramedics.

Fire crews said the bedroom had been completely destroyed by the fire and the remainder of the property had "50% heavy smoke damage."

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Police hunting Pizza Hut stolen dough

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Police are searching for a man who stole more than £100 from Pizza Hut employees in Plymouth.

Officers want to identify the man pictured in connection with the theft of two purses from the restaurant in Royal Parade.

The suspect entered the staff room between 16:30 and 17:20 on Friday 29 June and took two purses, police say.

Man wanted in connection with theft
Devon & Cornwall Police

Bank cards belonging to one of the victims were then used to buy more than £100 worth of goods.

Anyone who recognises this man or has information that could assist with the investigation are asked to contact police.

