BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Huge 'deliberate' fire at Plymouth airport site
  2. Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash involving two tractors
  3. Kayaker rescues badger after it is found in the sea
  4. Updates for Wednesday 25 July 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Rangers to offer behind-the-scenes national park tours

BBC Radio Cornwall

Four-wheel drive vehicle
BBC

A new way of getting to know Dartmoor and Exmoor is being launched next month.

For a trial period visitors will be able to pay to spend the day with a ranger and discover parts of the moors that are off the beaten track.

The six-hour-long experience will go behind the scenes and the rangers will share their knowledge of wildlife, history and local folklore.

Dave Gurnett, who will lead some of the tours, has been a ranger on Exmoor for nearly 29 years.

'Deliberate' fire leaves garden and shed severely damaged

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

A two-storey building, shed and garden have been damaged in a deliberate blaze, fire crews have said.

Firefighters were called to Meadowfield Court, Paignton at 01:45 after multiple calls from the public.

No-one was injured.

Weather: Dry and warm with sunshine spells

BBC Weather

It'll be a dry and warm day with spells of sunshine.

Weather
BBC

Cloud will build inland at times, but by evening it'll become largely clear. Winds will be variable and mainly light, but generally from the west or northwest.

Max temperature 20 to 24C (68 to 75F).

Devon doctors using pioneering VR tech

BBC Spotlight

Doctors in South Devon have been experimenting with pioneering virtual reality (VR) technology.

Torbay and South Devon NHS trust has been leading the way in using VR to help both staff and patients through physiotherapy, training sessions and even to plan operations.

Mark Williams, junior surgeon, says he was blown away by the technology...

Weather watchers: A fine start in St Ives

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

We'll have a full forecast for Devon and Cornwall later.

Kayaker rescues badger after it is found in the sea

A kayaker has rescued a baby badger after he found it in the sea off St Agnes, north Cornwall.

He pulled it aboard and brought it ashore.

The animal has been checked over by local vets and is said to be "doing well".

Picture: @fieldgrazer/Twitter

Picture: Amber Gardner, St Clements Vets

Airport site arson 'spread towards nearby properties'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Firefighters dealing with a suspected arson incident on the site of Plymouth City Airport say they were concerned about its "spreading into undergrowth and towards nearby properties".

The 6,000 sq m of grassland and one small derelict building were believed to have been set alight deliberately on Tuesday evening, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate and the information was passed to the police.

The airport closed in December 2011 after the operators said it was no longer viable.

Penzance heliport plans backed by planning officers

Richard Whitehouse

Local Democracy Reporting Service

Helicopter
LDRS
The old service between Penzance and the islands was discontinued in 2012

Plans for a new heliport in Penzance to bring back helicopter services from the town to the Isles of Scilly have been recommended for approval.

The planning application is set to go before Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee next Thursday, 2 August and planning officers have recommended that it be given consent.

It is not the first time the plans have gone before the committee - in February 2017 the planning committee granted planning permission but that decision was subject to a legal challenge by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company (ISSC) the following month.

In September 2017 the council and the applicants agreed to a quashing order for the application, because certain parties had not been consulted.

Council planning officers say all the concerns have since been addressed and they consider the application should be granted planning permission.

The council reports that there has been "significant levels of public interest" in the application with more than 3,600 comments received. The council states that 94% are in support of the plans. A petition with 11,662 signatures in support of the planning application has also been submitted to the council.

Animal robots comfort dementia patients

Animal robots comfort dementia patients
A researcher is working to develop cheaper robotic pets for use in care homes.

Witnesses appeal after fatal crash

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Honiton.

Two tractors were involved and a man died at the scene.

Emergency services were called at 09:35 on Tuesday.

The road remained closed for several hours while a forensic examination took place.

Huge 'deliberate' fire at Plymouth airport site

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

A large area of grassland on the site of Plymouth City Airport has been set on fire in a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called to the site at 19:00 on Tuesday following multiple calls.

The 6,000 sq m of grassland and one small derelict building were believed to have been set alight deliberately, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews attend blaze at former Plymouth airport site
Phil Morgan

Five fire crews from across the city attended and used jets and beaters to extinguish the blaze.

The airport closed in December 2011 after the operators said it was no longer viable.

