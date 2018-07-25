BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

A new way of getting to know Dartmoor and Exmoor is being launched next month.

For a trial period visitors will be able to pay to spend the day with a ranger and discover parts of the moors that are off the beaten track.

The six-hour-long experience will go behind the scenes and the rangers will share their knowledge of wildlife, history and local folklore.

Dave Gurnett, who will lead some of the tours, has been a ranger on Exmoor for nearly 29 years.