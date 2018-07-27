BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Overcrowding and poor or broken air conditioning on trains have been making some journeys extremely uncomfortable during the heatwave, passengers have told the BBC.

GWR

Passenger Zoe Kovac had such a bad experience on her trip from London that she has decided not to travel by train again.

It was absolutely chocka. There was no way it could have accommodated anyone else. Every entrance to every carriage was full. We eventually managed to squeeze into the vestibule between the first class carriage and the dining carriage." Zoe Kovac

In a statement, GWR told the BBC that it appreciates services to the South West are in demand, especially during the summer months.

The company has invested in a new fleet of Intercity Express trains and expects to see them in service later this summer.

On Monday a train passenger criticised GWR for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the region from London. The company said the train was "busier than usual" for a number of reasons.