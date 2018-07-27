BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Overcrowding and poor or broken air conditioning on trains have been making some journeys extremely uncomfortable during the heatwave, passengers have told the BBC.
Passenger Zoe Kovac had such a bad experience on her trip from London that she has decided not to travel by train again.
It was absolutely chocka. There was no way it could have accommodated anyone else. Every entrance to every carriage was full. We eventually managed to squeeze into the vestibule between the first class carriage and the dining carriage."
In a statement, GWR told the BBC that it appreciates services to the South West are in demand, especially during the summer months.
The company has invested in a new fleet of Intercity Express trains and expects to see them in service later this summer.
On Monday a train passenger criticised GWR for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the region from London. The company said the train was "busier than usual" for a number of reasons.
Cornwall travel: Lane closed on A30 eastbound at Fraddon
Average speed cameras to be installed on Devon highway
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Councillors have unanimously backed plans for average speed cameras to be installed on the South Devon Highway.
The Teignbridge Highways and Traffic Orders Committee gave approval for the principle of the installation of the cameras on the £110m road, which has a 50mph speed limit, between Newton Abbot and Torquay.
The Devon and Cornwall Safety Camera Partnership is supportive of the plans, which would cost the council £285,000 and require funding approval to be granted by the county council's cabinet.
However, after a safety audit carried out on the road councillors say they also want better signs on the southbound approach to the Penn Inn to stop late lane changing.
The two-lane approach to the flyover requires all traffic heading towards Newton Abbot to stay in the left-hand lane and through traffic to Torquay to use the right-hand lane.
The locations for the four average speed camera sites are:
Site 1 - at the start of the 50mph enforcement zone, near Edginswell, to the south of Kingskerswell.
Site 2 - at the end of the 50mph speed limit zone, near Penn Inn, to the north of Kingskerswell.
Site 3 - before the junction with Penn Inn, to the north of Kingskerswell. This site is needed for the cameras to cover vehicles joining and leaving the South Devon Highway at this junction.
Site 4 - located to the south of the Kingskerswell junction. These cameras will cover vehicles exiting and joining the South Devon Highway from the south side of the junction.
BBC Radio Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
On A30 eastbound at Fraddon, one lane is closed due to a broken-down lorry.
Devon travel: M5 Collumpton exit slip road has reopened
BBC Radio Devon
On the M5 northbound at Cullompton, the exit slip road has reopened after an earlier crash.
High tide times for the region
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather: Cloudy with possible thundery showers
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
This morning will be rather cloudy with a few spots of rain.
Thundery showers may develop later, although the cloud may break up to reveal some sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).
Thousands of children lost on beaches
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
The RNLI says busy beaches can have 40 lost children cases reported in a single day.Read more
Seals 'disturbed by water users'
BBC Radio Cornwall
Seal conservationists in Cornwall say they're getting one to two reports a day of seals being disturbed by recreational boats since the hot weather started.
The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust says disturbance can increase the heart rate of seals and can cause shock or injury.
Later the trust will unveil the skeleton of a seal called Septimus that died on a beach in Cornwall in 2015 and will go on display to the public at the University of Exeter's Penryn campus.
The trust hopes the skeleton will encourage people to learn more about grey seals.
Man hospitalised after city stabbing
BBC Spotlight
A man's been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Plymouth.
Armed police were called to Lakeside Drive in Ernesettle at about 21:00.
The road was closed for several hours. A guard still remains at the scene.
A man - thought to be in his mid 40s - has been arrested in connection with the incident.
