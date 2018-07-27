BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates for Friday 27 July 2018

Rail passengers suffer in the heatwave

BBC Radio Cornwall

Overcrowding and poor or broken air conditioning on trains have been making some journeys extremely uncomfortable during the heatwave, passengers have told the BBC.

train
GWR

Passenger Zoe Kovac had such a bad experience on her trip from London that she has decided not to travel by train again.

It was absolutely chocka. There was no way it could have accommodated anyone else. Every entrance to every carriage was full. We eventually managed to squeeze into the vestibule between the first class carriage and the dining carriage."

Zoe Kovac

In a statement, GWR told the BBC that it appreciates services to the South West are in demand, especially during the summer months.

The company has invested in a new fleet of Intercity Express trains and expects to see them in service later this summer.

On Monday a train passenger criticised GWR for “shameful” conditions on a train bound for the region from London. The company said the train was "busier than usual" for a number of reasons.

Cornwall travel: Lane closed on A30 eastbound at Fraddon

BBC Radio Cornwall

On A30 eastbound at Fraddon, one lane is closed due to a broken-down lorry.

Devon travel: M5 Collumpton exit slip road has reopened

BBC Radio Devon

On the M5 northbound at Cullompton, the exit slip road has reopened after an earlier crash.

High tide times for the region

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

tide times map
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Weather: Cloudy with possible thundery showers

Bee Tucker

BBC Weather

This morning will be rather cloudy with a few spots of rain.

Thundery showers may develop later, although the cloud may break up to reveal some sunny spells.

Maximum temperature: 21C (70F).

weather map
BBC

Thousands of children lost on beaches

Busy beach

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

The RNLI says busy beaches can have 40 lost children cases reported in a single day.

Seals 'disturbed by water users'

BBC Radio Cornwall

Seal conservationists in Cornwall say they're getting one to two reports a day of seals being disturbed by recreational boats since the hot weather started.

The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust says disturbance can increase the heart rate of seals and can cause shock or injury.

Later the trust will unveil the skeleton of a seal called Septimus that died on a beach in Cornwall in 2015 and will go on display to the public at the University of Exeter's Penryn campus.

The trust hopes the skeleton will encourage people to learn more about grey seals.

Seal skeleton
University of Exeter

The key message for disturbances is just admire them from a distance and leave them where you find them."

Sue SayerFounder, Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust

Man hospitalised after city stabbing

BBC Spotlight

A man's been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Plymouth.

Armed police were called to Lakeside Drive in Ernesettle at about 21:00.

The road was closed for several hours. A guard still remains at the scene.

A man - thought to be in his mid 40s - has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Average speed cameras to be installed on Devon highway

Daniel Clark

Local Democracy Reporting Service

South Devon Highway
LDRS

Councillors have unanimously backed plans for average speed cameras to be installed on the South Devon Highway.

The Teignbridge Highways and Traffic Orders Committee gave approval for the principle of the installation of the cameras on the £110m road, which has a 50mph speed limit, between Newton Abbot and Torquay.

The Devon and Cornwall Safety Camera Partnership is supportive of the plans, which would cost the council £285,000 and require funding approval to be granted by the county council's cabinet.

However, after a safety audit carried out on the road councillors say they also want better signs on the southbound approach to the Penn Inn to stop late lane changing.

The two-lane approach to the flyover requires all traffic heading towards Newton Abbot to stay in the left-hand lane and through traffic to Torquay to use the right-hand lane.

Penn Inn approach
Google

The locations for the four average speed camera sites are:

  • Site 1 - at the start of the 50mph enforcement zone, near Edginswell, to the south of Kingskerswell.
  • Site 2 - at the end of the 50mph speed limit zone, near Penn Inn, to the north of Kingskerswell.
  • Site 3 - before the junction with Penn Inn, to the north of Kingskerswell. This site is needed for the cameras to cover vehicles joining and leaving the South Devon Highway at this junction.
  • Site 4 - located to the south of the Kingskerswell junction. These cameras will cover vehicles exiting and joining the South Devon Highway from the south side of the junction.

