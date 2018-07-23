BBC Local Live: South West

A car has been deliberately set on fire in Plymouth, fire crews have said. Emergency services were called to Milford Lane at about 23:20 following several calls to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service. Firefighters found the vehicle well alight and used two hose jets to extinguish the blaze.
Car deliberately set on fire
Sheep racing held on Sark
Newsround
You've probably heard of horse, greyhound and pigeons racing - but what about sheep?
The annual sheep race on the Channel Island of Sark was held last weekend.
About 1,000 people come every year to watch as the sheep race with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.
The event takes place in a grassy field, and the animals are not forced to run to make sure they are not exploited.
All money raised goes to charity.
Soap maker cleans up for Alzheimer’s
Jersey Evening Post
A 10-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for Jersey Alzheimer’s Association by selling homemade soaps and bath bombs after learning her grandfather has been diagnosed with dementia.
CI weather: Sunny spells with areas of cloud
BBC Weather
Generally fine this morning with sunny spells and some areas of cloud. It looks set to stay dry and settled this afternoon with some sunshine and just patches of cloud.
Feeling warm with gentle winds. Maximum temperature: 20 to 23°C (68 to 73°F).
Jersey chief police officer dies at 54
Jersey's Chief Police Officer Rob Bastable has died aged 54.
The States of Jersey Police said he died on Saturday after battling an illness for the past 18 months.
Mr Bastable had held the role of chief officer since July 2017. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
Tiverton hit-and-run suspects released
BBC Spotlight
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.
It followed a hit-and-run in the town early on Sunday morning, in which five people were injured, two of them seriously.
Detectives say the collision followed an altercation between two groups in Fore Street. During searches of the area, a burnt out car was discovered on a nearby industrial estate.
The men detained, were aged 19 and 24.