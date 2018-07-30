BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Nearly 25,000 speeding tickets have been issued in Devon and Cornwall since the start of 2016, according to a Freedom of Information request.

An average of 800 fixed penalty notices have been issued every month, although these figures do not include drivers which opted to take part in speed awareness courses.

Getty Images

In the last two-and-a-half years, the highest recorded speed was 136mph (235km/h) on the A38 near Plymouth.

The "most active" speed camera - on the A386 Alma Road in Plymouth - caught 7,555 people exceeding the 30mph (48km/h) speed limit in 2017.