BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

What did you think of series four? Email us your views .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Poldark: Thanks for watching, the team says
BBC One
What did you think of series four? Email us your views.
South West speeding stats revealed
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Nearly 25,000 speeding tickets have been issued in Devon and Cornwall since the start of 2016, according to a Freedom of Information request.
An average of 800 fixed penalty notices have been issued every month, although these figures do not include drivers which opted to take part in speed awareness courses.
In the last two-and-a-half years, the highest recorded speed was 136mph (235km/h) on the A38 near Plymouth.
The "most active" speed camera - on the A386 Alma Road in Plymouth - caught 7,555 people exceeding the 30mph (48km/h) speed limit in 2017.
Two rescued after diving into 6ft waves from sea wall
BBC Radio Devon
Two men have been rescued by lifeguards after diving into 6ft (1.8m) waves from a sea wall in Teignmouth on Sunday evening.
The pair were seen jumping into the sea "for fun" by two volunteers at the Teignmouth Beach Surf Life Saving Club, who rushed to save them, knowing they'd struggle in the sea conditions.
The lifeguards described the rescue, which involved Teignmouth and Exmouth lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter, as "one of the most difficult they had ever been involved in".
Both of the rescued men were taken to Torbay Hospital, where they stayed overnight.
Fire station deals with 'incredibly busy' July
Fundraiser for girl killed reaches £5,000
BBC Spotlight
A fundraising appeal for a 10-year-old girl who died in a quad bike accident has exceeded its target.
Lily McCormick was thrown from the vehicle which overturned on farmland in Looe on 22 July.
The fund, set up to raise money for her family, has exceeded its £5,000 target.
Lily loved horses and was a pupil at St Neot Primary School. Many tributes have been left in the local church where a candle is burning in her memory.
Poldark series four finale: Ending causes copious weeping
The Guardian
Episode eight went from joy to tragedy to elation and ultimately despair – we’re all going to need a lie down.
Weather watchers: Is there more sun after Sunday's sunset?
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
We'll have a full forecast later.
Emergency services burgled over weekend
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Dartmouth's fire and ambulance stations have been burgled.
Police are currently investigating the "despicable" incidents, during which "lifesaving equipment worth thousands of pounds" was stolen.
Kingsbridge Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
The burglaries took place on Saturday night.
Fire crews tackle Brixham bedroom fire
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
A blaze in a three-storey house has been tackled by fire crews.
Emergency services were called at 04:43 to a property in Garlic Rea, Brixham.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue have said three crews, from Brixham and Paignton attended the fire in the ground floor bedroom.
All people were accounted for.
Yacht with snapped mast saved
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The crew members of a yacht that was stranded in Lyme Bay after its mast snapped were rescued by Exmouth RNLI at the weekend.
Assisted by HMS Kent, the lifeboat towed the 22ft (7m) yacht in stormy sea conditions and 10ft) 3m swells 18 miles south of Lyme Regis into West Bay harbour.
It happened on Saturday morning, coinciding with Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week, which the lifeboat was due to take part in.
Once the crew members were safely back in the harbour, the RNLI crew took part in a shorter demonstration.