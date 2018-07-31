BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his heart transplant by walking from Pendeen to Land's End as part of a 5,000-mile trek around the UK coast.

Kieran Sandwell, 47, from Dawlish, is on day 250 of his walk to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Before he started his adventure he had a close encounter with his old heart which he had donated to medical research.

"It was bizarre; I had goosebumps all over and kept staring at it."