BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 31 July 2018

Travel: debris on motorway

Drivers on the M5 between Wellington and Tiverton are being urged to take care due to debris on the road.

Heart transplant patient's anniversary fundraising walk

Dick Straughan

BBC Radio Cornwall

A man is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his heart transplant by walking from Pendeen to Land's End as part of a 5,000-mile trek around the UK coast.

Kieran Sandwell, 47, from Dawlish, is on day 250 of his walk to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Before he started his adventure he had a close encounter with his old heart which he had donated to medical research.

"It was bizarre; I had goosebumps all over and kept staring at it."

Hundreds of passengers delayed by electrical fault

BBC Radio Cornwall

Hundreds of passengers were delayed for three hours on the Isles of Scilly last night after the Scillonian developed an electrical fault.

Engineers were flown out to fix the problem while passengers were looked after by local businesses.

The breakdown means Tuesday's shipment of frozen and chilled goods to the islands has been cancelled.

