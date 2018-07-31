BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Drivers on the M5 between Wellington and Tiverton are being urged to take care due to debris on the road.
Heart transplant patient's anniversary fundraising walk
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man is celebrating the ninth anniversary of his heart transplant by walking from Pendeen to Land's End as part of a 5,000-mile trek around the UK coast.
Kieran Sandwell, 47, from Dawlish, is on day 250 of his walk to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.
Before he started his adventure he had a close encounter with his old heart which he had donated to medical research.
"It was bizarre; I had goosebumps all over and kept staring at it."
Hundreds of passengers delayed by electrical fault
BBC Radio Cornwall
Hundreds of passengers were delayed for three hours on the Isles of Scilly last night after the Scillonian developed an electrical fault.
Engineers were flown out to fix the problem while passengers were looked after by local businesses.
The breakdown means Tuesday's shipment of frozen and chilled goods to the islands has been cancelled.
Girl hospitalised after 'getting infection from swimming'
Cornwall Live
A 12-year-old girl needed hospital treatment for after contracting an infection after swimming at a Devon beach.