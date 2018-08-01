BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornish Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover has revealed the name of her newborn son.
The 32-year-old Penzance girl and Team GB rower shared the baby's name with fans on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing he was called Logan James David Backshall.
Her son, with husband Steve Backshall, 45, was born on 24 July.
She and rowing partner Heather Stanning won Britain's first gold medal
at the London Olympics in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 they took gold
again, becoming the first British female rowers to defend their Olympic crown.
Cornwall travel: B3314 Wadebridge closed after crash
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Wednesday Scillonian passengers told 'check-in as normal'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Passengers for the 09:15 Scillonian ferry service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday are being told to check-in as normal.
It comes after two days of problems with the ship, which led to the complete cancellation of the service on Tuesday because of an electrical fault.
The chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Andrew May, has defended the record of the 41-year-old vessel.
He said: "I think we've missed four sailings due to technical issues in about 20 years, so that's four out of about 3,600.
"It's just extraordinarily reliable and a fantastic record and testament to the maintenance and professionalism of the crew."
Weather watchers: Cloudy on both sides of the Tamar
Kevin Thomas
BBC Weather Forecaster
Both sides of the River Tamar have similar weather conditions on this Wednesday morning.
But it will become brighter through the day, with sunny spells developing.
Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.
Worker mows meadow in Attenborough butterfly count
The Sun
A flower-filled meadow in Sidmouth being monitored for Sir David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count was mowed into a "desert" by a council worker.
Weather: Dry and partly cloudy before sunnier spells
BBC Weather
A dry and partly cloudy start for most areas, though the odd light shower is not out of the question.
Thereafter, a dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected.
Feeling pleasant in any sunny spells.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Plymouth murderer on the run - major manhunt launched
Plymouth Live
Police are hunting Plymouth murderer Ashley Francis Drake, who has gone missing while out on licence.
Meet Barcelona's 6ft 11in English teen
He is aged just 16, almost seven feet tall and could be the next great name in basketball - and he is English.Read more
Olympian Helen Glover reveals baby son's name
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Cornish Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover has revealed the name of her newborn son.
The 32-year-old Penzance girl and Team GB rower shared the baby's name with fans on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing he was called Logan James David Backshall.
Her son, with husband Steve Backshall, 45, was born on 24 July.
She and rowing partner Heather Stanning won Britain's first gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 they took gold again, becoming the first British female rowers to defend their Olympic crown.
Cornwall travel: B3314 Wadebridge closed after crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
The B3314 near Wadebridge, between Bodieve and the caravan park, is closed in both directions for crash investigation work. Diversions are in place.
Three injured in central reservation crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
The A30 was closed on Tuesday night after a car overturned on the central reservation near Victoria.
The driver was flown to hospital. Two women passengers were also hurt.
The road re-opened early on Wednesday morning.
How raid unfolded on yacht carrying cocaine
'Cocky' bouncer barred after woman's tweet
The doorman is accused of sexually harassing Emily White and telling her: "I can do what I want."Read more
British surfer held in cocaine swoop
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
The 42-year-old builder who was arrested with two French nationals was well-known among Newquay surfers.Read more
Two seriously injured in high-speed crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two people have been seriously injured in a high-speed crash near Wadebridge, in Cornwall.
Both drivers had to be cut free from their cars and were airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the crash which happened on a B-road at just after 23:00.
Devon traffic: Problems in Torrington and Newton St Cyres
BBC Radio Devon
Pet cat was seriously injured in illegal animal trap
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Cornish cat owner is calling on people to stop setting illegal animal traps after one of her pets was seriously injured in one.
Three-year-old Monty suffered severe leg injuries in the trap at Trewoon near St Austell.
He is a close companion for Michelle Toogood-Johnson's autistic son and she said that despite the high cost of intensive veterinary care they would do all they could to keep Monty alive.
She said Monty was a "very special cat" and a "lifeline" for her son.
Monty managed to get through his cat flap after being injured and on to the sofa before alerting his owners to his injuries by "yelling" for help.
Ms Toogood-Johnson said he was bleeding and the vet did not think he would make it.