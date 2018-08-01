BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Passengers for the 09:15 Scillonian ferry service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday are being told to check-in as normal.

It comes after two days of problems with the ship, which led to the complete cancellation of the service on Tuesday because of an electrical fault.

The chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Andrew May, has defended the record of the 41-year-old vessel.

He said: "I think we've missed four sailings due to technical issues in about 20 years, so that's four out of about 3,600.

"It's just extraordinarily reliable and a fantastic record and testament to the maintenance and professionalism of the crew."