BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 1 August 2018

All times stated are UK

Wednesday Scillonian passengers told 'check-in as normal'

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Scillonian
BBC

Passengers for the 09:15 Scillonian ferry service from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly on Wednesday are being told to check-in as normal.

It comes after two days of problems with the ship, which led to the complete cancellation of the service on Tuesday because of an electrical fault.

The chairman of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Company, Andrew May, has defended the record of the 41-year-old vessel.

He said: "I think we've missed four sailings due to technical issues in about 20 years, so that's four out of about 3,600.

"It's just extraordinarily reliable and a fantastic record and testament to the maintenance and professionalism of the crew."

Weather watchers: Cloudy on both sides of the Tamar

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

Saltash
Chris L
Eggubkcland
JD

Both sides of the River Tamar have similar weather conditions on this Wednesday morning.

But it will become brighter through the day, with sunny spells developing.

Have you any pictures you want to share with us? If so, please email them in.

Worker mows meadow in Attenborough butterfly count

The Sun

A flower-filled meadow in Sidmouth being monitored for Sir David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count was mowed into a "desert" by a council worker.

Weather: Dry and partly cloudy before sunnier spells

BBC Weather

A dry and partly cloudy start for most areas, though the odd light shower is not out of the question.

Thereafter, a dry day with partly cloudy skies is expected.

Weather
BBC

Feeling pleasant in any sunny spells.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Meet Barcelona's 6ft 11in English teen

Matthew Marsh

He is aged just 16, almost seven feet tall and could be the next great name in basketball - and he is English.

Olympian Helen Glover reveals baby son's name

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Cornish Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover has revealed the name of her newborn son.

The 32-year-old Penzance girl and Team GB rower shared the baby's name with fans on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing he was called Logan James David Backshall.

Her son, with husband Steve Backshall, 45, was born on 24 July.

She and rowing partner Heather Stanning won Britain's first gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 they took gold again, becoming the first British female rowers to defend their Olympic crown.

Cornwall travel: B3314 Wadebridge closed after crash

BBC Radio Cornwall

The B3314 near Wadebridge, between Bodieve and the caravan park, is closed in both directions for crash investigation work. Diversions are in place.

Three injured in central reservation crash

BBC Radio Cornwall

The A30 was closed on Tuesday night after a car overturned on the central reservation near Victoria.

The driver was flown to hospital. Two women passengers were also hurt.

The road re-opened early on Wednesday morning.

How raid unfolded on yacht carrying cocaine

Cornwall surfer James McNaught in huge cocaine swoop
A man arrested on a yacht carrying nearly two tonnes of cocaine was a well-known Cornish surfer.

British surfer held in cocaine swoop

James McNaught

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

The 42-year-old builder who was arrested with two French nationals was well-known among Newquay surfers.

Two seriously injured in high-speed crash

BBC Radio Cornwall

Two people have been seriously injured in a high-speed crash near Wadebridge, in Cornwall.

Both drivers had to be cut free from their cars and were airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the crash which happened on a B-road at just after 23:00.

Devon traffic: Problems in Torrington and Newton St Cyres

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Torrington, there are reports that temporary traffic lights on Calf Street are stuck on red. Approach with care
  • In Newton St Cyres, on the A377 near Station Road, there are temporary traffic lights for gas main work. Traffic is slow-moving
  • The North Devon Show is taking place near Umberleigh. Expect busy traffic on roads around the showground

Pet cat was seriously injured in illegal animal trap

Dick Straughan

BBC Radio Cornwall

A Cornish cat owner is calling on people to stop setting illegal animal traps after one of her pets was seriously injured in one.

Three-year-old Monty suffered severe leg injuries in the trap at Trewoon near St Austell.

He is a close companion for Michelle Toogood-Johnson's autistic son and she said that despite the high cost of intensive veterinary care they would do all they could to keep Monty alive.

She said Monty was a "very special cat" and a "lifeline" for her son.

Monty managed to get through his cat flap after being injured and on to the sofa before alerting his owners to his injuries by "yelling" for help.

Ms Toogood-Johnson said he was bleeding and the vet did not think he would make it.

Cat in woman's arms
BBC

