BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates on Thursday 2 August 2018

Exeter Chiefs' scientific lab tests players' performance

Rugby players
The Exeter Chiefs is the only rugby club in the UK to have a new scientific lab at its disposal which is able to test every part of a players performance.

The state of the art facility is a new venture with Red Bull - which has helped to fund the lab.

It will be available to the premiership side throughout the new season, which is just a month away.

Four men climb over cliff after being cut off by tide

Four men have been rescued after they got cut off by the tide in Porthtowan.

A surfer raised the alarm after he saw the young men - believed to be holidaymakers - climbing over a cliff and on to the beach at Lushington Cove.

The coastguard in Falmouth was alerted by the Porthtowan lifeguards, who requested extra help from the St Agnes lifeboat.

The men were not thought to have been injured.

