BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary
- Two treated after 'deliberate' house fire in Plymouth
- Baby, 12 days old, has tooth removed
- Borehole and spring water users report shortages
- Crantock Beach study after concerns about rip currents
- Updates on Friday 3 August 2018
'Lit objects' thrown through window in 'deliberate' attack
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Police are hunting two arsonists who deliberately started a house fire by throwing "lit objects" through the window.
The male suspects arrived on a moped and began the blaze in Mylor Close, Plymouth.
Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene at 01:48.
A man and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.
Police are investigating the incident which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
One of the suspects was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a grey tracksuit and trainers with a reflective stripe. The other was in dark clothing.
A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pair on the moped in the area before or after it happened.
"We would like to reassure residents that we believe this is a targeted attack."
The fire caused substantial damage to the property.
Cancer nurse: 'It's given me another summer'
Emma Thomasson
BBC Spotlight
A cancer nurse from Barnstaple says her terminal cancer is in remission because of a new drug funded by the public.
Double-womb mother feared a miscarriage
Jennifer Ashwood, 31, has a rare condition known as bicornuate uterus.Read more
Travel: Accident near Paignton Zoo causing delays
BBC Radio Devon
Tragedy of boy sucked down swimming pool pipe remembered
Devon Live
John Moran, 11, died when he was sucked 12ft (3.6m) under water and along a drainage pipe in July 1971.
Cornish mum's fight for sepsis awareness after son's death
BBC Radio Cornwall
The mother of a 12-month-old boy who died of sepsis is fighting to raise awareness of the condition.
Sepsis is the immune system's overreaction to infection or injury. If not treated immediately, it can result in organ failure and death.
Sepsis deaths recorded in England's hospitals have risen by more than a third in two years.
Melissa Mead's son William died in December 2014 after doctors failed to spot it.
Cornish unemployment 'lowest since 70s'
Cornish Stuff
Cornwall's unemployment figures are the "lowest since the 1970s" - but wages remain low, figures show.
Campaign to bring tidal bell to Brixham
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Plans are under way in Brixham to get a tidal bell installed as part of a national project.
The Time and Tide Bell scheme has seen five bells installed along the coast from Appledore to the Outer Hebrides - which ring at high tide.
Waves from rising water strike the clapper to ring the bell, with the waves creating a varying pattern.
The original bell installed - as part of this project - was crafted by Devon sculptor Marcus Vergette and placed in Appledore in 2009.
People living in Brixham have come together to get one installed in the town.
Pauline Neal is involved in the project and says it will "mean so much"...
Police warning over 'hot weather' house burglaries
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Devon police officers are warning homeowners to keep their properties secure after a spate of thefts in Barnstaple.
Devon stations get replacement buses - four days into strike
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Four Devon railway stations which have not had replacement buses on strike days will now get a service.
Saturday is the fourth day of eight days of industrial action over the role of guards on South Western Railway.
Previously, Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton had no bus services.
Buses from Exeter will run every two hours, to match train times.
A journey from Exeter to Waterloo will take about six hours, which is more than two hours longer than normal.
Sepsis deaths have 'risen by more than a third'
Sarah Bloch-Budzier
BBC News
Sepsis deaths recorded in England's hospitals have risen by more than a third in two years, according to data collected by a leading safety expert.
In the year ending April 2017, there were 15,722 deaths in hospital or within 30 days of discharge, where sepsis was the leading cause.
William Mead, from Cornwall, was 12 months old when he died in December 2014 after health professionals failed to recognise he had sepsis.
His mother Melissa Mead is campaigning for greater awareness of the condition.
Travel: M5 reopens after crash
BBC Radio Devon
Travel: Cows on the loose in Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Travel: Lane closed on M5 due to multi-vehicle crash
BBC Radio Devon
Fury breaks out over ‘encampment’ set up on St Ives beach
Cornwall Live
Fury has broken out in St Ives after a group decided to "fence off" part of Porthmeor Beach with their wind-breaks and tents.
Cornwall travel: Temporary traffic lights and roadworks
BBC Radio Cornwall
Two treated after 'deliberate' house fire in Plymouth
Lauren Haly
BBC News Online
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a "deliberate" house fire in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called to Mylor Close at 01:48 and found a fire in the ground floor living room of a property.
Fire crews from Crownhill, Camels Head and Greenbank attended.
Paramedics treated the two casualties as fire crews ventilated the property using a fan.
The officer in charge believed the fire was deliberate, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Weather: Cloudy start but should remain dry
BBC Weather
A cloudy start in most places with patchy mist too.
Throughout the day it should remain dry with the cloud breaking in many places to allow some sunshine to develop. It will feel humid.
Maximum temperature: 26C (79F).
Borehole and spring water users report shortages
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
Some people across Cornwall who rely on springs, wells and boreholes for their water supplies are reporting shortages as the dry summer weather continues.
About 6,000 properties get their water off-grid.
Companies such as Aquasource Ltd from St Stephen, near St Austell, say they are being inundated with requests to find new supplies.
Engineer Steve Ead said his company had drilled several emergency boreholes in recent weeks for customers whose normal source was running dry.
Baby, 12 days old, has tooth removed
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Isla-Rose Heasman, who was born with the incisor, is the youngest patient her dentist has seen.Read more
Crantock Beach study after concerns about rip currents
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Experts will study rip currents at Crantock Beach, near Newquay, after concerns for beachgoers.
In the past few days several swimmers have been rescued after getting into difficulty.
Some local people living nearby are demanding the restoration of an old engineered wall to help divert the River Gannel, which is constantly changing course and helping to create currents across the beach.
Crantock councillor, Alistair Ross said the parish council had been working with the beach's owners the Duchy of Cornwall and the National Trust to see what could "sensibly and economically" be done to bring the river back to its original course.
"It used to hug the Pentire coastline," he said. "(It) was encouraged to do that by a training wall which got broken by big storms."