BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

'Lit objects' thrown through window in 'deliberate' attack

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

Police are hunting two arsonists who deliberately started a house fire by throwing "lit objects" through the window.

The male suspects arrived on a moped and began the blaze in Mylor Close, Plymouth.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene at 01:48.

A man and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Police are investigating the incident which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

One of the suspects was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a grey tracksuit and trainers with a reflective stripe. The other was in dark clothing.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pair on the moped in the area before or after it happened.

"We would like to reassure residents that we believe this is a targeted attack."

The fire caused substantial damage to the property.

Cancer nurse: 'It's given me another summer'

Emma Thomasson

BBC Spotlight

A cancer nurse from Barnstaple says her terminal cancer is in remission because of a new drug funded by the public.

Travel: Accident near Paignton Zoo causing delays

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Paignton, the A3022 Totnes Road is partially blocked and there's slow traffic due to an accident near Paignton Zoo.
  • Also in the town, there's heavy traffic on the A380 King's Ash Road, between Fernicombe Road and Tweenaways Cross.
  • At Exeter Airport, Skybus flights to and from the Isles of Scilly are currently on hold due to poor visibility.

Cornish mum's fight for sepsis awareness after son's death

BBC Radio Cornwall

The mother of a 12-month-old boy who died of sepsis is fighting to raise awareness of the condition.

Sepsis is the immune system's overreaction to infection or injury. If not treated immediately, it can result in organ failure and death.

Sepsis deaths recorded in England's hospitals have risen by more than a third in two years.

Melissa Mead's son William died in December 2014 after doctors failed to spot it.

Cornish unemployment 'lowest since 70s'

Cornish Stuff

Cornwall's unemployment figures are the "lowest since the 1970s" - but wages remain low, figures show.

Campaign to bring tidal bell to Brixham

Sophie Pierce

BBC Radio Devon

Plans are under way in Brixham to get a tidal bell installed as part of a national project.

The Time and Tide Bell scheme has seen five bells installed along the coast from Appledore to the Outer Hebrides - which ring at high tide.

Waves from rising water strike the clapper to ring the bell, with the waves creating a varying pattern.

The original bell installed - as part of this project - was crafted by Devon sculptor Marcus Vergette and placed in Appledore in 2009.

People living in Brixham have come together to get one installed in the town.

Pauline Neal is involved in the project and says it will "mean so much"...

Devon sculptor Marcus Vergette sculpted the first bell installed in Appledore in 2009

Police warning over 'hot weather' house burglaries

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Devon police officers are warning homeowners to keep their properties secure after a spate of thefts in Barnstaple.

Devon stations get replacement buses - four days into strike

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

Four Devon railway stations which have not had replacement buses on strike days will now get a service.

Saturday is the fourth day of eight days of industrial action over the role of guards on South Western Railway.

Previously, Pinhoe, Cranbrook, Whimple and Feniton had no bus services.

SWR
BBC

Buses from Exeter will run every two hours, to match train times.

A journey from Exeter to Waterloo will take about six hours, which is more than two hours longer than normal.

Sepsis deaths have 'risen by more than a third'

Sarah Bloch-Budzier

BBC News

Sepsis deaths recorded in England's hospitals have risen by more than a third in two years, according to data collected by a leading safety expert.

In the year ending April 2017, there were 15,722 deaths in hospital or within 30 days of discharge, where sepsis was the leading cause.

William Mead, from Cornwall, was 12 months old when he died in December 2014 after health professionals failed to recognise he had sepsis.

His mother Melissa Mead is campaigning for greater awareness of the condition.

William Mead
William Mead's Family

Travel: Cows on the loose in Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In Bodieve, on the B3314 between Little Bodieve Holiday Park and Trewornan Manor, there are cows on the loose in the road. Approach with care.

Travel: Lane closed on M5 due to multi-vehicle crash

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the M5, between Junction 29 and 28, lane three of three is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. There are reports of slow traffic and debris on the road - approach with care.
  • In Teignmouth, on the A379 Teignmouth Road, near the junction of New Road there are temporary traffic lights due to water main repairs. Traffic is slow moving.
  • In Fremington, on the B3233 Church Hill, there are temporary traffic lights for roadworks near the church.

Cornwall travel: Temporary traffic lights and roadworks

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In Pelynt, on Jubilee Hill, there are temporary lights and roadworks near Casey Lane.
  • At West Taphouse, on the A390 near North Hill, there are temporary lights for telecoms work.

Two treated after 'deliberate' house fire in Plymouth

Lauren Haly

BBC News Online

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a "deliberate" house fire in Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to Mylor Close at 01:48 and found a fire in the ground floor living room of a property.

Fire crews from Crownhill, Camels Head and Greenbank attended.

Paramedics treated the two casualties as fire crews ventilated the property using a fan.

The officer in charge believed the fire was deliberate, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

Weather: Cloudy start but should remain dry

BBC Weather

A cloudy start in most places with patchy mist too.

Throughout the day it should remain dry with the cloud breaking in many places to allow some sunshine to develop. It will feel humid.

Maximum temperature: 26C (79F).

Weather map
BBC

Borehole and spring water users report shortages

Dick Straughan

BBC Radio Cornwall

Some people across Cornwall who rely on springs, wells and boreholes for their water supplies are reporting shortages as the dry summer weather continues.

About 6,000 properties get their water off-grid.

Companies such as Aquasource Ltd from St Stephen, near St Austell, say they are being inundated with requests to find new supplies.

Engineer Steve Ead said his company had drilled several emergency boreholes in recent weeks for customers whose normal source was running dry.

Baby, 12 days old, has tooth removed

Isla-Rose and her tooth

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Isla-Rose Heasman, who was born with the incisor, is the youngest patient her dentist has seen.

Read more

Crantock Beach study after concerns about rip currents

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Experts will study rip currents at Crantock Beach, near Newquay, after concerns for beachgoers.

In the past few days several swimmers have been rescued after getting into difficulty.

Some local people living nearby are demanding the restoration of an old engineered wall to help divert the River Gannel, which is constantly changing course and helping to create currents across the beach.

Crantock
BBC

Crantock councillor, Alistair Ross said the parish council had been working with the beach's owners the Duchy of Cornwall and the National Trust to see what could "sensibly and economically" be done to bring the river back to its original course.

"It used to hug the Pentire coastline," he said. "(It) was encouraged to do that by a training wall which got broken by big storms."

Article share tools

