BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are hunting two arsonists who deliberately started a house fire by throwing "lit objects" through the window.

The male suspects arrived on a moped and began the blaze in Mylor Close, Plymouth.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene at 01:48.

A man and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

Police are investigating the incident which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

One of the suspects was wearing a motorcycle helmet, a grey tracksuit and trainers with a reflective stripe. The other was in dark clothing.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pair on the moped in the area before or after it happened.

"We would like to reassure residents that we believe this is a targeted attack."

The fire caused substantial damage to the property.