BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fog covers Cornish beach on sunny day
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
Lifeguards at Perranporth closed the sea to bathers on Sunday after thick fog affected the beach - despite sunshine across much of the rest of the county.
The fog seemed to only affect the beach itself, with most of the town unaffected.
About 4,000 people were estimated to be on the beach on Sunday morning.
RNLI warning after dog dies in cliff fall
Rob England
BBC News Online
A dog has died after it fell down a cliff in Cornwall.
Rescuers were called to "an isolated cove" near Park Head, near Newquay on Saturday. RNLI volunteers said the owner had "scrambled down the cliff" in an attempt to rescue his pet.
RNLI crews helped the owner carry the German Shepherd "over large rocks and through chest-deep water" after being called to the cove at 16:25.
The dog was taken to a nearby vets for treatment, but died.
The RNLI has advised dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead when walking close to cliff edges, and in an emergency, not to go after them.
Horrific murder of baby girl was hidden in plain sight
Wales Online
To the outside work Matthew Scully-Hicks, originally from Delabole, Cornwall, was a proud and loving dad.
But behind closed doors he spent months physically abusing his adopted daughter, Elsie - an infant given the chance of a new life through adoption.
Thousands to get 'holiday hunger' packs
Plymouth's main school meals provider aims to feed 12,000 children with donated lunches this summer.Read more
Weather: Sunny spells but cloud may linger on coasts
BBC Weather
Early low cloud, mist and fog will tend to break up during Monday morning, leaving spells of sunshine for most.
However, cloud may linger on some of the coasts.
Maximum temperature: 22 to 25C (72 to 77F).
Arson suspected as crews called to gorse blaze site again
BBC Radio Cornwall
Firefighters have been battling gorse fires in west Cornwall.
Crews were called to the initial fire near Pendeen on Saturday evening. But, on Sunday, firefighters from St Just, Penzance and Helston were called back to the same site when another blaze was reported.
A fire crew is continuing to monitor the situation.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service warned it could continue smouldering for the next couple of days.
Fire destroys combine harvester and crops
Rob England
BBC News Online
A fire has ripped through crops and destroyed a combine harvester at a farm in Devon.
The vehicle, about two acres of crops, 50m of hedgrow and 6,000 litres of slurry were destroyed, a fire service spokesman said.
Firefighters from Cullompton, Ottery and Danes Castle were called to the farm at Plymtree at about 12:45 on Sunday.
The blaze was out by 15:25, the cause was thought to be accidental.
Man expected in court over supermarket car park stabbing
BBC Radio Devon
A 50-year-old man is due to appear in court later accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Barnstaple on Friday.
Kevin Gale, also known as Kevin Maloney, is also accused of possessing a knife or bladed object in a public place.
He will appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The man who died hasn't been named but is understood to have been aged 39 and local.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who witnessed a confrontation in the car park of Tesco Extra in the Barnstaple Retail Park on Station Road at about 18:20 on Friday.