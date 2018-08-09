BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

One lane of the A30 in Cornwall remains closed after a lorry hit a bridge. The lane of the westbound section of road between Chiverton Cross and Tolvaddon is expected to remain closed for several hours. Reports have suggested the lorry hit the bridge, and the digger the lorry was carrying then fell on to the road. Highways England says a structural engineer is at the scene assessing the damage.
Lane on A30 closed after lorry hits bridge
Firework championships 'to bring 100,000 people to city'
The second day of the British Firework Championships in Plymouth is set to attract thousands of people to the city later.
On Wednesday night people travelled to Plymouth Hoe and other vantage points around Plymouth Sound to watch the three displays.
Later the final three teams will perform hoping to be crowned champion.
The city council says the two-day event is expected to bring 100,000 people to the city and is estimated to be worth £4m to the local economy.
Weather: Sunny spells with light showers
There'll be sunny spells with a few light showers, a westerly breeze and highs of 20C (68F).
Tonight it will be mainly dry with some clear spells, moderate westerly winds and lows of 9C (48F).
UV levels are moderate to high, and the pollen count is low.
'Save the maze' appeal amid wear and tear
A fundraising appeal's been started to save and restore a 19th Century garden maze in Cornwall.
The maze at Glendurgan Garden, near Falmouth was planted in the 1830s but has suffered wear and tear from visitors.
The National Trust is looking to raise funds for a four-year restoration project aiming to make the maze more robust.
Police probe 'deliberate fire' in derelict building
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack in Cornwall.
Firefighters from Tolvaddon and Penzance were called to the blaze at about 17:20 on Wednesday after smoke was spotted coming from a derelict building on Trevenson Road in Pool.
A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force was investigating what caused the fire.
The blaze started on the ground floor. No-one was injured.