BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 14 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

James Brent steps down as Argyle chairman

BBC Spotlight

James Brent
BBC

The businessman who was credited with saving Plymouth Argyle has announced he's standing down as chairman of the club.

James Brent bought the club seven years ago when it was in financial crisis and players were threatening to go on strike because they weren't being paid.

View more on twitter

He'll stay on as a director, but American-based businessman Simon Hallett now becomes the majority shareholder.

David Felwick, who used to be the CEO of John Lewis and Waitrose, will return to Home Park to be the new chairman.

James Brent will step down in the autumn.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: Fallen tree blocks road in Townshend

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • At Townshend, Bunkers Hill is blocked in both directions by a fallen tree between Bosence Road and Pilgrims Way.
  • In Gunnislake on Newbridge Hill, there are temporary traffic lights for building work. Expect slow traffic.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top