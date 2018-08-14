BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

The businessman who was credited with saving Plymouth Argyle has announced he's standing down as chairman of the club.

James Brent bought the club seven years ago when it was in financial crisis and players were threatening to go on strike because they weren't being paid.

He'll stay on as a director, but American-based businessman Simon Hallett now becomes the majority shareholder.

David Felwick, who used to be the CEO of John Lewis and Waitrose, will return to Home Park to be the new chairman.

James Brent will step down in the autumn.