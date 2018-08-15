BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC A police car was rammed during the car chase resulting in one officer suffering whiplash

Two men have been arrested after a high-speed car chase in Plymouth.

One officer was injured when a police car was rammed by a vehicles in Crownhill's B&Q car park on Tuesday afternoon after officers were called to reports of a "drugs gang".

A "large quantity" of drugs was seized from one vehicle and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.

A second vehicle managed to break away from the scene resulting in a police chase through Derriford and ending in the Tamerton Foliot area of the city.

Police helicopters, drones and police dogs looked for a man, who was on the run in the area, for about 90 minutes before he was finally caught and arrested.

BBC The chase ended in a lane in the Tamerton Foliot area of the city