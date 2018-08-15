BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  Updates on Wednesday 15 August 2018

Two arrested after high-speed car chase in Plymouth

Johnny Rutherford

BBC Spotlight

rammed police car
BBC
A police car was rammed during the car chase resulting in one officer suffering whiplash

Two men have been arrested after a high-speed car chase in Plymouth.

One officer was injured when a police car was rammed by a vehicles in Crownhill's B&Q car park on Tuesday afternoon after officers were called to reports of a "drugs gang".

A "large quantity" of drugs was seized from one vehicle and the driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug.

A second vehicle managed to break away from the scene resulting in a police chase through Derriford and ending in the Tamerton Foliot area of the city.

Police helicopters, drones and police dogs looked for a man, who was on the run in the area, for about 90 minutes before he was finally caught and arrested.

car in woods
BBC
The chase ended in a lane in the Tamerton Foliot area of the city

We have two males in custody, a very large quantity of drugs have been seized and we have disrupted whatever was going on today.

Sgt Ian GriffithsDevon and Cornwall Police

Devon travel: Temporary traffic lights fail in Eggbuckland

Thousands watch Red Arrows over Falmouth

The Red Arrows staged their annual display over Falmouth on Tuesday despite the cloudy skies.

Thousands gathered at spots including Gyllyngvase Beach, Cliff Road, Castle Beach and a Pendennis Headland to see the dramatic performance.

Weather: Cloudy and breezy with some sunny intervals

BBC Weather

A mostly cloudy and breezy day ahead with a few spots of rain possible - mostly this morning.

There should be a few cloud breaks though, allowing for occasional sunny intervals.

Maximum temperature: 22C (72F).

weather map
BBC

