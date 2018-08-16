BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

It is 14 years since Bostcastle was hit by flash flooding when 440 million gallons of water surged through the North Cornwall village.

The flood, on 16 August 2004, destroyed four buildings, sent cars careering into the harbour and resulted in about 100 people having to be airlifted to safety.

The flood was caused by heavy localised rain - 89mm (3in) of rain fell in one hour - combined with other factors such as the topography of the land and the saturation of ground from previous rainfall.

PA

At the height of the flood, 6,350 cubic feet (180 cubic metres) of water was flowing down the River Valency every second.

This huge surge of water resulted in 58 properties being flooded 150 vehicles being swept away.

Eighty-four cars were later recovered from Boscastle Harbour, but more than 30 were swept out to sea.

Four years after the flood a £10m flood prevention scheme funded by the Environment Agency and the National Trust, which owns large parts of the village, was officially opened.

It includes widening of the River Valency by 10ft (3m) and lowering it by 7ft (2m).