BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police says the
force is "struggling to cope" with extra demand on services from
tourists.
Shaun Sawyer says traditionally, about 11 million visitors come to the region but over the last 10 years of austerity, it's getting "harder and harder" to do anything more than emergency policing.
He says it's time ministers share some of the income the
Treasury receives from the tourism industry to help local services because the force in the South West is "beyond creaking"...
The Treasury is yet to respond.
Thousands of housing units for aging population
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Cornwall Council has announced plans to build 3,500 Extra Care housing units to support the aging population.
It's hoped they will provide suitable accommodation for elderly people who may need additional care.
Councillor Rob Rotchell, Cornwall Council Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Adults, said: "These will be self-contained homes with their own front doors where people have access to care and support when they need it.
"People often think about downsizing their homes as they get older so Extra Care is an attractive option when planning for possible care and support needs in the future."
Initially, the council is looking for a partner to develop 750 units across the county and will begin a formal selection process in the autumn.
It says it "has a mixed approach to developing the 3,500 units, looking at remodelling existing buildings which are no longer fit for purpose and at how they can develop where the market is less responsive."
Evidence shows that helping people to live independently for longer in homes like these, often closer to their family and friends, leads to healthier and happier lives. This in turn reduces their need to use health and social care services, alleviating demand on already stretched services."
Fourteen years since Boscastle flood
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
It is 14 years since Bostcastle was hit by flash flooding when 440 million gallons of water surged through the North Cornwall village.
The flood, on 16 August 2004, destroyed four buildings, sent cars careering into the harbour and resulted in about 100 people having to be airlifted to safety.
The flood was caused by heavy localised rain - 89mm (3in) of rain fell in one hour - combined with other factors such as the topography of the land and the saturation of ground from previous rainfall.
At the height of the flood, 6,350 cubic feet (180 cubic metres) of water was flowing down the River Valency every second.
This huge surge of water resulted in 58 properties being flooded 150 vehicles being swept away.
Eighty-four cars were later recovered from Boscastle Harbour, but more than 30 were swept out to sea.
Four years after the flood a £10m flood prevention scheme funded by the Environment Agency and the National Trust, which owns large parts of the village, was officially opened.
It includes widening of the River Valency by 10ft (3m) and lowering it by 7ft (2m).
Cracked bridge remains closed
BBC Spotlight
A lane has been closed on a lifting bridge in Exeter after cracks were found.
Engineers inspected Bridge Road on Wednesday morning.
Highways closed lane two on the inbound carriageway over Exeter canal, as a precaution.
The cracks were found in the structural part of the deck. The closure is expected to remain in place until after this morning's rush hour.
Exeter power supplies 'to be restored by 08:30'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Engineers say power supplies in the EX6 area of Exeter are expected to be restored by 08:30.
Some properties have been without power since 04:30.
Firefighters tackle barn fire
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Firefighters have been tackling a barn fire in North Devon.
The fire involved agricultural supplies including straw and animal feed.
Firefighters from Bideford, Torrington, Appledore, Holsworthy and Hartland, along with a water bowser from Barnstaple were sent to the blaze at Parkham Ash at about 18:30.
No-one was injured.
South West Water under investigation
BBC Spotlight
The Environment Agency is investigating whether South West Water took too much water out of the River Erme on two days in July.
The company is entitled to take 6,000 cubic metres of water a day at Harford Moor near Ivybridge but the agency says it's checking if too much was lost because of a broken pipe.
John Howell lives near the River Erme...
South West Water said regular checks are made.
It added there had been no problems, but it received a report of a possible leak. It stopped taking water the same day and made repairs.
Devon travel: Reports of flooding on A39 near Abbotsham
There are reports of flooding on the A39 near the turning to Abbotsham.
Meanwhile, Devon County Council is advising people to "drive with care" due to the risk of surface water.