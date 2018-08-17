BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 17 August 2018

Witness appeal after car crashes into ditch and hits tree

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree on the A38 near Saltash on Thursday morning.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after her Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling west towards Stoketon Cross came off the road near Carkeel.

The road was closed to allow for scene examination, investigation and vehicle recovery.

Bus fire road expected to be closed over weekend

BBC Radio Cornwall

Drivers using the main route between Helston and St Keverne are likely to face long diversions on Friday and over the weekend as work continues to resurface the road that was badly damaged when a bus caught fire.

The First Kernow double-decker bus was completely destroyed in the blaze on the B3293 on Thursday, closing the road.

The road is set to remain closed over the weekend while repair works are carried out.

Meanwhile Martin Addinall, a station officer with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, praised the actions of the driver and passengers who got off the bus and were not injured.

Bus
St Keverne Fire crew

When I spoke to the driver later on he was surprised at how quickly the fire took hold. Obviously the smoke that come from that bus was pretty toxic smoke - there is lots of fiberglass on a bus."

Martin Addinall,Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

Cornwall travel: Accident on B3306 in Morvah

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In Morvah, the B3306 is partially blocked in both directions due to an accident near the Madron turn-off.
  • In Coverack, the B3293 is closed in both directions due to emergency repairs following a bus fire yesterday between Coverack and Goonhilly Earth Station.

Weather: Early sunshine but cloud developing later

BBC Weather

There will be some early sunshine this morning with the odd shower likely.

Skies will turn more cloudy although a few sunny spells should still break through into the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).

weather map
BBC

Woman, 35, missing from Bideford

Johanna Carr

BBC News Online

Jana Koznarova
Devon and Cornwall Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bideford on Wednesday.

Jana Koznarova, who is described as 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall and of slim build, was last seen wearing green jeans, a black bomber jacket, brown suede shoes and a white baseball cap.

Police said she has links to Bath.

Anyone who sees Ms Koznarova is asked to dial 999 and quote log number 705 15/8/18.

