BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a ditch and hit a tree on the A38 near Saltash on Thursday morning. A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after her Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling west towards Stoketon Cross came off the road near Carkeel. The road was closed to allow for scene examination, investigation and vehicle recovery.
Witness appeal after car crashes into ditch and hits tree
Bus fire road expected to be closed over weekend
Drivers using the main route between Helston and St Keverne are likely to face long diversions on Friday and over the weekend as work continues to resurface the road that was badly damaged when a bus caught fire.
The First Kernow double-decker bus was completely destroyed in the blaze on the B3293 on Thursday, closing the road.
The road is set to remain closed over the weekend while repair works are carried out.
Meanwhile Martin Addinall, a station officer with Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, praised the actions of the driver and passengers who got off the bus and were not injured.
Weather: Early sunshine but cloud developing later
There will be some early sunshine this morning with the odd shower likely.
Skies will turn more cloudy although a few sunny spells should still break through into the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Woman, 35, missing from Bideford
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing from Bideford on Wednesday.
Jana Koznarova, who is described as 5ft 7in (1.7m) tall and of slim build, was last seen wearing green jeans, a black bomber jacket, brown suede shoes and a white baseball cap.
Police said she has links to Bath.
Anyone who sees Ms Koznarova is asked to dial 999 and quote log number 705 15/8/18.