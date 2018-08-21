BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Tuesday 21 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Age Concern Barnstaple says it is going to close

North Devon Gazette

Age Concern Barnstaple and District looks set to close its doors for good at the end of October unless some sort of rescue funding can be found.

The charity has sent a letter to health providers and other stakeholders saying it will be closing on 31 October and from now on is unable to accept new referrals for its services.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman jumps from first floor window of burning building

Devon Live

A woman jumped from the first floor window of a burning building in Paignton.

A woman was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is with officers while she is being treated at Torbay Hospital.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Large ship disrupting Tamar ferry crossings

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Council's 'Newton Abbott' spelling error

Daniel Clark

Local Democracy Reporting Service

The sign spelled in correctly
LDRS

A council has misspelled Newton Abbot on a sign promoting a new cycle route in the town.

The sign was put up last week on Ashburton Road to promote the new east-west cycle route that will be opening next spring.

However, an extra 'T' appeared with the Devon County Council sign saying Newton Abbott.

Sign with extra T covered
LDRS

Over the weekend, the extra 'T' has been covered over at the end of 'Abbot' to remove the error.

A county council spokesman said the sign would be replaced soon.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Alex Osborne
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Early cloud and mist will clear to leave some sun

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

This morning will be fairly cloudy with patchy mist and drizzle.

The afternoon will be mostly dry with some sunshine.

Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top