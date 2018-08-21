BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

LDRS

A council has misspelled Newton Abbot on a sign promoting a new cycle route in the town.

The sign was put up last week on Ashburton Road to promote the new east-west cycle route that will be opening next spring.

However, an extra 'T' appeared with the Devon County Council sign saying Newton Abbott.

LDRS

Over the weekend, the extra 'T' has been covered over at the end of 'Abbot' to remove the error.

A county council spokesman said the sign would be replaced soon.