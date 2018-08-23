BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A BBC investigation has found the longest wait for an ambulance in the South West between June 2017 and June 2018 was just over five hours - recorded in April.

New figures looking at ambulance response times across the UK show how one patient waited 62 hours for an ambulance, while four trusts took more than 24 hours to respond to 999 calls.

The trusts said the longest waits were for "less serious calls", and they had to prioritise responding to people with life-threatening or urgent conditions.

An Association of Ambulance Chief Executives spokesman said resources had been stretched by "an exceptionally long and busy winter".

The Patients Association said the figures were "extremely concerning".