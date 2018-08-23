BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates on Thursday 23 August 2018

One South West patient 'waited five hours' for ambulance

Matt Graveling

BBC South Today Oxford

A BBC investigation has found the longest wait for an ambulance in the South West between June 2017 and June 2018 was just over five hours - recorded in April.

New figures looking at ambulance response times across the UK show how one patient waited 62 hours for an ambulance, while four trusts took more than 24 hours to respond to 999 calls.

The trusts said the longest waits were for "less serious calls", and they had to prioritise responding to people with life-threatening or urgent conditions.

An Association of Ambulance Chief Executives spokesman said resources had been stretched by "an exceptionally long and busy winter".

The Patients Association said the figures were "extremely concerning".

chart
BBC

Domestic abuse charity to start helping children

Hamish Marshall

BBC Spotlight

A Cornish charity, which helps the victims of domestic abuse, is expanding to offer support to children which have been affected by what they have seen and heard.

The True Butterflies Foundation was set up by a victim of abuse and has helped more than 100 people in its first year.

One victim explains what it was like being in an abusive relationship...

Boats to be limited at 2019's gig championships

BBC Radio Cornwall

A pilot gig in the Isles of Scilly
BBC

Organisers of the World Pilot Gig Championships on the Isles of Scilly have said they will have to limit the number of boats to 120 from next year after years of runaway growth.

The event has seen the number of crews more than double in the last 15 years and the islands' infrastructure is struggling to cope.

In previous years up to 160 gig boats have arrived for the annual event.

Pilot gigs in the Isles of Scilly
BBC

Kevin Sherris, the vice-chair of the event, says some of the gigs have to be stored on the islands' roads.

We're causing problems for the services - the fire brigade and the ambulance service. And not to mention the taxis, the haulage companies, and everything else. It is becoming a nightmare and also the risk assessments that we have to do these days are becoming a nightmare as well."

Kevin Sherris

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you are planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Alex Osborne
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Weather: Some sunshine but cloudier with the odd shower

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

It will be mostly dry with some sunshine. However, it will turn cloudier for a time later with the odd shower possible.

It will remain breezy overnight with clear spells.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

