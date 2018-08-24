BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Fostering in Devon threatened by carers' allowance cuts
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
A group of Devon's most experienced foster carers say they are facing allowance cuts that could stop them caring for the county's most vulnerable children.
More than 35 fostering households are campaigning together to fight Devon County Council's proposals.
The authority wants to attract more foster carers at entry level and is proposing to put an extra £1m into foster carers' fees.
The plans would mean a new minimum allowance of £229 per child, per week, and the new top allowance would be £505 per child, per week.
But the households campaigning against the plans said the top amount currently was £536 per child, per week, so the new rates would amount to a cut.
They are really worried that they cannot even afford to run their homes, let alone commit to the children. It's extremely stressful for them, which isn't good for the children in their care. It all supposed to be about promoting stability, but this is really destabilising it."
The council said its plans were part of work to guarantee fees for foster carers.
