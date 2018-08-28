BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC

Two people killed in a two-car crash in Devon were a man in his 20s and a teenager who were both from the Chudleigh area, police say.

The fire service, police and ambulances were called to the crash between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton just before 18:00 on Monday on the B3193.

The road was closed until Tuesday morning for a police investigation.

A third person who was seriously injured in the crash, also from the Chudleigh area, sustained life-changing but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have appealed for witnesses.