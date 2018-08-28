BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be dry for most of Tuesday, with some sunny spells but also a good deal of cloud around. There is the risk of a few showers starting to push up from the south later in the day. Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).
Weather: Mainly dry but cloudy and a risk of showers later
Teen and man in 20s killed in two-car road crash
Andrew Segal
Two people killed in a two-car crash in Devon were a man in his 20s and a teenager who were both from the Chudleigh area, police say.
The fire service, police and ambulances were called to the crash between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton just before 18:00 on Monday on the B3193.
The road was closed until Tuesday morning for a police investigation.
A third person who was seriously injured in the crash, also from the Chudleigh area, sustained life-changing but not life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Couple forced to foot tenant's £23,000 clean up bill
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
An elderly couple say they have been left with a bill for more than £23,000 to clear up someone else's mess.
Susan and Derek Eaton from Spreyton, Crediton say they've been forced to borrow money to fund the clean up of land which was contaminated with asbestos by their tenant.
He has been punished by the courts but they feel unfairly treated.
Mrs Eaton said...
Person in hospital after Tintagel fire
A resident in north Cornwall has been taken to hospital following a fire in a bungalow.
Crews were called to the detached property in Treknow, near Tintagel, on Monday after the blaze broke out at about 13:30, finding it "well alight".
Firefighters from four stations needed breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze. Police and staff from Western Power Distribution were also called to the scene.
The condition of the person is not known.
Two killed in two-car crash
Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a crash involving two cars on the road between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton.
The fire service, police and ambulances were called to the crash just before 18:00 on Monday on the B3193.
The road is likely to stay closed through the morning rush-hour while an investigation continues.
Police say all the casualties are from the Chudleigh area. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.