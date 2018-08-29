BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 29 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Fire crews called to electrical blaze

Millicent Cooke

BBC News Online

Victoria Road street view
Google

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Crews from Dartmouth, Paignton, Brixham and an aerial ladder from Crownhill were scrambled to tackle the blaze in Dartmouth at 09:15 on Tuesday.

On arrival, crews found smoke coming from electrical cables and handed the incident over to Western Power Distribution.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

South West zoos donate uniform to African counterparts

Harriet Bradshaw

Reporter

Several South West zoos are recycling their old uniforms by giving them to conservationists in Africa.

Paignton Zoo, Torquay's Living Coasts and Newquay Zoo are donating the clothes to the Pan-African Sanctuary Alliance - a group of primate sanctuaries.

They are donating items including polo shirts, sweatshirts, fleeces, waterproof coats and the odd hat.

Volunteers at Paignton Zoo, headed up by volunteer seamstress Nikki Stewart, are sewing over the logos and preparing the clothes for shipping.

Nikki Stewart
BBC Sport

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top