BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Several South West zoos are recycling their old uniforms by giving them to conservationists in Africa.

Paignton Zoo, Torquay's Living Coasts and Newquay Zoo are donating the clothes to the Pan-African Sanctuary Alliance - a group of primate sanctuaries.

They are donating items including polo shirts, sweatshirts, fleeces, waterproof coats and the odd hat.

Volunteers at Paignton Zoo, headed up by volunteer seamstress Nikki Stewart, are sewing over the logos and preparing the clothes for shipping.