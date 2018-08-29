BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Firefighters were called to an electrical fire in Dartmouth on Tuesday. Crews from Dartmouth, Paignton, Brixham and an aerial ladder from Crownhill were scrambled to tackle the blaze in Dartmouth at 09:15 on Tuesday. On arrival, crews found smoke coming from electrical cables and handed the incident over to Western Power Distribution.
Fire crews called to electrical blaze
South West zoos donate uniform to African counterparts
Several South West zoos are recycling their old uniforms by giving them to conservationists in Africa.
Paignton Zoo, Torquay's Living Coasts and Newquay Zoo are donating the clothes to the Pan-African Sanctuary Alliance - a group of primate sanctuaries.
They are donating items including polo shirts, sweatshirts, fleeces, waterproof coats and the odd hat.
Volunteers at Paignton Zoo, headed up by volunteer seamstress Nikki Stewart, are sewing over the logos and preparing the clothes for shipping.
French and UK boats clash in 'scallop war'
