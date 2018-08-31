BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Tour of Britain cycling race could generate £5m for Devon's economy, it has been claimed.

The county last hosted a stage of the cycle race in 2016 when it was thought a 250,000 people lined the route. Nearly one-in-five were from outside the region and many stayed overnight.

Devon County Council has paid £220,000 to host this year's stage, which starts on Monday in Cranbrook and finishes in Barnstaple.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said last time the county really benefited from holding a stage....