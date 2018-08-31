BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 31 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'

BBC Radio Cornwall

A familiar landmark in Truro has been completely destroyed in a "deliberate" fire.

Emergency services were called to Lemon Quay at about 02:30.

Police are treating the attack on the children's merry-go-round near the bus station as arson.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the fire "developed very quickly".

Merry go round destroyed in fire
BBC

Devon 'will get £5m boost' from Tour of Britain race

BBC Spotlight

The Tour of Britain cycling race could generate £5m for Devon's economy, it has been claimed.

The county last hosted a stage of the cycle race in 2016 when it was thought a 250,000 people lined the route. Nearly one-in-five were from outside the region and many stayed overnight.

Devon County Council has paid £220,000 to host this year's stage, which starts on Monday in Cranbrook and finishes in Barnstaple.

Councillor Stuart Hughes said last time the county really benefited from holding a stage....

The stage will start on Monday in Cranbrook and finish in Barnstaple.

Meet the UK's most remote rugby team

Cornish Pirates

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

BBC Sport travels to the Cornish Pirates to find out how the most remote team on the UK mainland keeps going.

Read more

Weather: Dry and bright with sunshine

Emily Wood

BBC Weather

After a chilly start to the day with some mist patches at first it will be a largely dry and bright day with spells of sunshine.

However, western parts will become cloudier towards the end of the day.

The maximum temperature today will be between 17 to 21C.

Geographical weather map
BBC

Traffic: Train strike and 10-minute Torpoint Ferry wait

BBC Radio Devon

Festival aims to show how music can help with rehab

BBC Spotlight

A festival aiming to show how music can help rehabilitate troops wounded during deployments and exercises is set to start in Exmouth later.

The two-day H Fest is also raising funds for the Haslar Naval Service Recovery Centre in Plymouth which can treat up to 90 injured servicemen and women at any one time.

On the festival website it says it "aims to bring together the families and friends of wounded servicemen and women alongside the community to celebrate all things connected to the power of music and the hugely important role music can play in their recovery and rehabilitation".

Major Mark Woosey said the festival was about having fun.

Churches to offer pit stops for Tour of Britain cyclists

BBC Radio Devon

Cyclists
BBC

Eight churches in Devon are opening up as pit stops for the Tour of Britain cycle race next week.

They are all in the Edgemoor Group of Parishes, between Exeter and Barnstaple on the tour.

The churches will provide water, energy bars and repair kits.

The event is expected to generate £5m for Devon's economy, a councillor has claimed.

Rail strike set to cause delays for Devon passengers

BBC Radio Devon

SWR
BBC

Rail workers on South Western Railway (SWR) have begun a three-day strike over the role of guards on trains.

Their union the RMT said the walkout, from 00:01 BST on Friday until 23:59 on Sunday, would cause "serious disruption".

SWR said it planned to run about two-thirds of normal services on Friday and half of its usual weekend services.

The walkout is the sixth of eight planned strikes across the summer - the previous five were all for 24 hours.

